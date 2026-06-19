Knicks Fan Reportedly Overdoses During Parade Chaos; Bystanders Use Narcan To Save His Life

The New York Knicks‘ championship parade was supposed to be a day of pure celebration, but one frightening medical emergency nearly ended in tragedy before bystanders stepped in to save a fan’s life.

During the massive gathering in Lower Manhattan, a man reportedly suffered a suspected drug overdose while positioned on top of an entrance to the World Trade Center subway station.

Video footage circulating across Instagram and X showed the man becoming unresponsive as thousands of fans celebrated around him. With emergency services struggling to move quickly through the packed crowd, several bystanders climbed onto the structure and attempted to help.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by runbasketball (@sbnbasketball)

Among those responding was reportedly an off-duty emergency medical technician named Simone Kelly. Kelly administered Narcan, also known as naloxone, a medication used to rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Moments later, the man regained consciousness as the surrounding crowd reacted with relief.

The quick response may have saved his life. Kelly’s actions were praised widely online, with many social media users describing her as a hero for remaining calm and acting immediately in a chaotic environment.

The situation took another unusual turn after the fan was revived. Footage appeared to show the disoriented man repeatedly attempting to kiss Kelly while she was still trying to assist him. Kelly pushed him away several times, and the moment quickly became another major subject of discussion online.

This Knicks fan got curved after trying to kiss the woman who saved him 😅 pic.twitter.com/dXzokdtTbb — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 18, 2026

Some viewers accused the man of inappropriate behavior or sexual assault. Others urged people to consider that he may have been confused and unaware of his surroundings immediately after regaining consciousness following a suspected overdose.

The brief video does not provide enough information to determine his mental state or intent. Confusion, panic, and disorientation can occur after a serious medical emergency and the use of naloxone.

What is clear is that Kelly did not welcome the contact and repeatedly attempted to create distance while continuing to help. The fan was eventually removed from the area and transported to a nearby hospital. No detailed update on his condition or the exact substance involved has been publicly released.

The incident was one of several medical emergencies reported during the Knicks’ championship celebration. Officials estimated that as many as two million people filled the streets for the Canyon of Heroes parade, which celebrated New York’s first NBA championship in 53 years. The enormous crowd created difficult conditions for police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and other emergency personnel.

The FDNY reportedly treated dozens of people for different medical issues and transported at least 26 individuals to hospitals. Large championship celebrations often involve extreme heat, alcohol consumption, packed streets, climbing on structures, and difficulty reaching people who need medical attention. In those conditions, a problem can become dangerous within seconds.

That is why the response from Kelly and the other bystanders mattered so much. The viral debate surrounding what happened after the man regained consciousness may continue, but it should not overshadow the most important part of the story.

When someone appeared to be dying in the middle of a chaotic crowd, strangers did not simply record or walk away. They climbed up, administered Narcan, and helped save his life.