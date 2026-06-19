5 Realistic Elite Centers The Lakers Could Land As Luka Doncic Reportedly Requests An A-List Big

The Los Angeles Lakers have made their priorities clear. According to multiple reports, Luka Doncic wants the Lakers to find an “A-list center” this offseason. Among other types of players Luka asked for, this has to be the first goal.

“Luka’s first and foremost desire is an A-list center,” a source told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. It is also the same request the six-time All-Star had a year ago when he arrived in LA after a shocking trade from the Dallas Mavericks. The organization appears to agree.

While we are still unsure about LeBron James or Austin Reaves returning, Rob Pelinka and the front office has already begun exploring roster upgrades as it attempts to maximize the championship window around its new franchise superstar.

LeBron is still expected to return if he plays a 24th NBA season, though the Warriors have emerged as a legitimate alternative should he leave Los Angeles. The same goes for Reaves, although there is a chance the player walks if the Lakers feel he doesn’t deserve a max contract.

The Lakers have already conducted due diligence on restricted free agents, most likely. After Deandre Ayton had his ups and downs, it is clear that the Lakers need to find a new big man.

If the Lakers are serious about building a contender around Doncic, upgrading the center position will be priority No. 1. Here are five realistic elite centers the Lakers could target this summer.

5. Daniel Gafford

Proposed Trade Package: Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, 2026 No. 25 overall pick

Daniel Gafford may not be the biggest name on this list, but he might be the cleanest fit next to Luka Doncic. Their chemistry was already on display during their time together in Dallas, where Gafford became one of the NBA’s most efficient finishers thanks to Doncic’s elite playmaking as they made the Finals together.

During the 2025-26 season, Gafford averaged 9.5 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 0.8 SPG, and 1.1 BPG while shooting 65.5% from the field, only a few seasons from leading the NBA in field-goal percentage (72.5% in 2023-24).

The appeal is obvious. Luka thrives with vertical lob threats who can finish above the rim, and few centers are better in that role than Gafford.

Nearly all of his offense comes around the basket, making him an ideal pick-and-roll partner. Defensively, he provides legitimate rim protection and has averaged at least 1.8 blocks per game in four consecutive seasons.

At 6’10” and 265 pounds, he brings the physicality the Lakers lacked throughout much of last season.

Perhaps most importantly, Gafford’s contract is manageable compared to some of the bigger names on this list. Los Angeles would likely need to build a package around Dalton Knecht, Jarred Vanderbilt, and the No. 25 overall pick, but Gafford’s age (27), playoff experience, and proven chemistry with Doncic make him one of the most realistic targets available.

4. Nic Claxton

Proposed Trade Package: Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, 2032 first-round pick

Nic Claxton may be the most underrated center in the NBA. The Brooklyn big man has developed into one of basketball’s most versatile defensive bigs because of how quickly he can switch between defending positions.

Few seven-footers possess his combination of mobility, athleticism, and defensive instincts.

Claxton averaged 11.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 3.7 APG, 0.7 SPG, and 1.1 BPG during the 2025-26 season while shooting 57.1% from the field. His ability to defend multiple positions would be especially valuable in the Western Conference, and the Lakers need that help.

Unlike many traditional big men, Claxton can survive on the perimeter and still provide elite rim protection.

The Lakers have reportedly monitored Brooklyn’s roster situation for months, and Claxton’s name continues to surface in league circles. If the Nets decide to embrace a youth movement centered around draft assets and younger players, Claxton could become available.

3. Jarrett Allen

Proposed Trade Package: Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht, 2026 No. 25 overall pick, 2032 first-round pick

Jarrett Allen is one of the NBA’s most reliable centers. This past season, Allen averaged 15.4 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.0 SPG, and 0.8 BPG on 63.8% from the field in 27.1 MPG.

The Cavaliers ranked 15th in defensive rating with Allen anchoring the paint, and his ability to impact winning often goes unnoticed because he isn’t a high-volume scorer.

Allen’s fit with Doncic would be seamless. He is an elite screener, an outstanding lob threat, and one of the best rim-running big men in basketball.

Luka has elevated similar players throughout his career, and Allen possesses more talent than nearly every center Doncic has ever played with. Defensively, Allen provides protection that allows perimeter defenders to play more aggressively.

The challenge would be convincing Cleveland to move him. Allen remains under contract and is a key piece of a Cavaliers team with championship aspirations. However, if Cleveland decides to shake up its core after another disappointing playoff exit, the Lakers would undoubtedly be among the teams making calls.

2. Myles Turner

Proposed Trade Package: Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht, 2026 No. 25 overall pick, 2032 first-round pick

If Luka Doncic truly wants an “A-list center,” Myles Turner might be the best blend of star power and fit available. Turner has spent nearly a decade establishing himself as one of the NBA’s premier two-way centers.

During the 2025-26 season, he averaged 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks while shooting 38.3% from three-point range and 44.0% from the field.

What separates Turner from most centers is his unique skill set. He provides elite rim protection while also stretching defenses beyond the arc.

That combination is extremely rare. The Lakers have struggled for years to create optimal spacing around their stars, and Turner would immediately solve many of those issues.

Turner is also entering the stage of his career where winning a championship becomes the primary objective. If Indiana faces financial concerns or roster decisions elsewhere, Los Angeles could emerge as a legitimate landing spot.

A frontcourt featuring Turner and Luka would instantly become one of the most difficult pick-and-pop combinations in basketball.

1. Jalen Duren

Proposed Contract Offer: 4-Year, $180 Million

If the Lakers are searching for their long-term answer at center, nobody on this list offers more upside than Jalen Duren. Still only 22 years old, Duren has already established himself as one of the NBA’s premier big men which is why he was on the Lakers radar.

During the 2025-26 season, the first-time All-Star averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks while shooting 65.0% from the field. He finished 11th in Defensive Player of the Year rankings, made the All-Star Team, and made the All-NBA Third Team.

The Doncic-Duren pick-and-roll would have the potential to become one of the NBA’s most unstoppable offensive plays. Duren is already an elite lob threat and rim runner, but his passing and defensive awareness continue to improve every season.

With Luka creating advantages, Duren could realistically become a 20-point-per-game scorer while maintaining 60% shooting.

The biggest obstacle is Detroit. Duren is a restricted free agent, and the Pistons view him as a foundational piece of their future. However, the fact that the Lakers are hovering shows just how highly they value his talent.