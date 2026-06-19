Pistons Interested In Zach LaVine, Coby White, And Isaiah Joe: Breaking Down Potential Paths To Acquire Them

At the end of the regular season, the Detroit Pistons looked convincing as title contenders. Having secured the top spot in the East with a 60-22 record, some would even say they were the favorites to make it out of the East. Unfortunately, this did not come to pass.

The Pistons’ postseason run came to a disappointing end after suffering a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round. With several glaring issues coming to light over the course of the playoffs, Detroit now enters the offseason with many questions being raised about its roster.

It goes without saying that the Pistons must make upgrades. In that regard, recent trade proposals have revealed how Detroit could do so. With scoring and perimeter shooting emerging as the need of the hour, NBA insider Jake Fischer recently revealed three new targets that could emerge on Detroit’s radar this summer. He wrote:

“Other players regarded as potentially available and said to interest Detroit include Charlotte’s Coby White, Oklahoma City’s Isaiah Joe, and possibly even Sacramento’s Zach LaVine now that LaVine is heading into the final year of a massive contract with a $49 million player option that carries a June 29 deadline to be activated.”

From an All-Star like Zach LaVine to a reliable rotation piece like Isaiah Joe, Detroit’s interests certainly seem vast. Given how each of these players could prove impactful in the Pistons’ system, however, we explore how the front office could facilitate a move to bring these pieces over to Detroit.

Zach LaVine

Stats: 19.2 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 2.3 APG, 0.7 SPG, 47.9% FG, 39.0% 3P FG%

Contract Status: $48.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season

Zach LaVine emerges as an intriguing prospect for the Detroit Pistons. Considering that the Sacramento Kings are contemplating undergoing a full-blown rebuild, it is likely that LaVine will be on the trade block. With the Pistons looking for an elite scorer to support Cade Cunningham, there are few as suited to the role as LaVine.

Proposed Trade Details

Detroit Pistons Receive: Zach LaVine

Sacramento Kings Receive: Tobias Harris (sign-and-trade), Caris LeVert, Ron Holland, 2027 first-round pick

Given that Jalen Duren’s and Amen Thompson’s extensions are likely to eat up all of Detroit’s remaining cap space, the Pistons would be forced to find other ways to counterbalance Zach LaVine’s $48.9 million (player option) incoming cap hit. Hence, packaging Tobias Harris ($20 million annually in a new contract), Caris LeVert ($14.8 million), and Ron Holland ($9.0 million) seems reasonable.

The Kings may see the value in this deal only for Holland and LeVert. While they may be hesitant to accept Harris, Detroit may be able to convince them by including a first-round pick in the deal.

For the Pistons, acquiring a player like LaVine seems ideal. Although Detroit appears to be a terrific unit, the pressure on Cade Cunningham to get the ball rolling on offense is immense.

The team has enjoyed some success with this approach, but they were found out in the playoffs, as Cunningham was routinely caught turning the ball over. Hence, adding a versatile scorer like LaVine, who is more than capable of igniting the offense, could make them more lethal.

The only shortcomings with LaVine are his inconsistent performances and availability issues. Having made only 39 appearances last season, acquiring a costly asset with limited reliability is a risk.

Given that he underwent a season-ending surgery in February, there is no saying how reliable he will be when he returns. With growing uncertainty about his player option, too, there are too many concerns surrounding the two-time All-Star.

Coby White

Stats: 17.4 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 4.0 APG, 0.5 SPG, 44.6% FG, 36.2% 3P FG%

Contract Status: Free Agent ($12.8 million in 2025-26 season)

Coby White may be a far better choice for the Pistons than LaVine. Although Detroit features a gifted young combo guard in Daniss Jenkins, adding a player like White to bolster the scoring off the bench, or even in the starting lineup, is always beneficial.

White flourished during his stint with the Charlotte Hornets last season. As a versatile three-level scorer, he reinforced the team’s offensive effort when the starting lineup moved to the bench. On multiple occasions, White also played a crucial role in securing victory.

The merit in pursuing Coby White lies in his status as a free agent. Although most of Detroit’s available cap space could be committed to Duren and Thompson, the Pistons may still have some cap room to sign White with the mid-level exception, which, at best, could be worth $15.1 million annually (non-taxpayer).

In some ways, this would be an upgrade for White, who earned $12.8 million last season. But given reports that he was seeking nearly $30 million annually in his next extension, the Pistons may face difficulty signing him if other suitors are willing to meet his demands.

Isaiah Joe

Stats: 11.1 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 1.3 APG, 0.7 SPG, 45.5% FG, 42.3% 3P FG%

Contract Status: $11.3 million for the 2026-27 season

Acquiring Isaiah Joe may not be as difficult as Zach LaVine or as taxing on the Pistons’ salary roll as White. Given Joe’s $11.3 million cap hit for the 2026-27 season, Detroit already has the necessary assets to facilitate such a move without taking on more salary.

Proposed Trade Details

Detroit Pistons Receive: Isaiah Joe

Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: Caris LeVert, 2027 second-round pick (MIL)

Financially, this deal may be most favorable for the Pistons. Although giving up Caris LeVert may seem excessive, given his averages of 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game, Detroit’s desire for an upgrade seems reasonable.

The Thunder may be hesitant to make this trade. Given OKC’s cap issues this summer, they may not be willing to absorb more than they send out. But considering that LeVert is an expiring contract and a second-round pick would be included in the deal, they may be more inclined to pull the trigger on it.

The Pistons may see the most value in this trade simply because of the quality of perimeter shooting and defense Isaiah Joe brings to the table. Joe has earned a reputation as a reliable 3-and-D player for the Thunder. Given how tentative the Pistons looked from beyond the arc in the postseason, acquiring a reliable perimeter threat to support Duncan Robinson could be useful.

Realistically, Isaiah Joe may not move the needle for the Pistons the way LaVine or White could, but Joe is far easier to acquire. While an argument can be made that Joe is also a more reliable asset in this scenario, it would boil down to how each player would be utilized in Detroit’s system.