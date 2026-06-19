Stephen A. Smith Explains How Jalen Brunson Saved The NBA

Jalen Brunson already cemented his status as the “King in New York” with his performances over the past few years. However, after delivering a title to the city and ending a 53-year-long drought, Brunson secured his place in NBA history.

Jalen Brunson’s performances in the NBA Finals were nothing short of spectacular. With the superstar guard ripping the hearts out of the San Antonio Spurs in the closing moments of almost every game in the NBA Finals, Brunson truly earned his Finals MVP award.

There is no denying Jalen Brunson’s greatness. However, on a recent episode of “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” show host Stephen A. Smith may have gone slightly overboard when he claimed:

“I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again. He’s [Brunson] saved the NBA.”

Smith’s statement naturally comes across as outrageous, mainly because it is just one championship. However, the analyst justified his take shortly after.

“I know a lot of people out there think it’s hyperbolic to say such a thing. I would say to you, you’re not really listening to me. You’re not really, really hearing me,” Smith stated. “He literally saved the NBA because if Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs had captured an NBA championship, everybody would be evolving their game planning, their drafting, their analysis, and everything that comes with it. Everybody would have been evolving everything around. How do we knock off the 7’5″ alien from France?”

Smith’s observation may seem random at first. Had Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs won the title, there is no doubt that there would be a target on the Spurs’ back next season. However, the manner in which teams would approach beating San Antonio, according to Smith, is particularly noteworthy.

“You would have seen cats who might have been inferior in talent. But they would have still turned around and drafted them anyway, just because they were 6’10”, 6’11”, or 7’0″, because you need height when you’re going up against Wemby,” Smith continued.

Strangely, Smith’s argument holds. Over the last few years, during the return of the big man, there has been a sudden influx of taller players with versatile skill sets. For perspective, the trio of Victor Wembanyama (2023), Chet Holmgren (2022), and Evan Mobley (2021) were all drafted in the top three in years when a big man dominated the league.

In retrospect, this trend has changed recently. After the Thunder won the title in 2025, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being crowned Finals MVP, the 2025 draft only featured one big man in the top 10. Now, with Jalen Brunson winning the Finals MVP, Smith expects more of the same, as the 2026 draft class boasts several gifted guard prospects.

“I want you to appreciate what he did for the game of basketball,” Smith continued. “Now, we can look at a Darius Acuff Jr. coming into the draft. He might be 6’2″-6’3″, and we aren’t fazed by it. We might look at a Darryn Peterson at 6’4″, and we aren’t fazed by it.”

“Not everyone can be 6’9″ and ultra athletic. Somehow, some way, you’re Jalen Brunson. You’re 6’1″, a below-the-rim player… To see him play. To use that marvelous footwork, his basketball IQ, his poise, his seasoning, and his fearlessness… Think about what that does for the game of basketball.”

As mentioned earlier, Smith’s comments may seem excessive and outrageous, but surprisingly, the logic tracks. With players such as Darryn Peterson, Darius Acuff Jr., and many more guards vying for top spots in this year’s draft, there has certainly been a shift in trend.

While attributing this to Jalen Brunson may not seem appropriate, he has certainly played a part in changing the narrative. With the undersized scoring guard making a comeback, the NBA appears to be going through another transition.