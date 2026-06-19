D’Angelo Russell Opts In To $6 Million Player Option: What Does It Mean For The Wizards?

Veteran point guard D’Angelo Russell has yet to play a single game for the Washington Wizards, but it did not stop him from avoiding free agency this summer and the chance to join a different situation. He could have tested the market and bet on himself, but it seems he prefers to play it safe.

That’s why, according to insider Jake Fischer, he wasted no time accepting his player option for the 2026-27 season, postponing his free agency until the summer of 2027. The move does not guarantee he stays in D.C., but it does ensure he gets his salary for the coming season.

The Wizards, who recently finished 15th in the East standings (17-65), acquired Russell as part of the Anthony Davis trade, which also included Dante Exum, Jaden Hardy, and Khris Middleton, among others. Like Davis, however, D’Angelo has yet to play a single game for the Wizards, and it’s uncertain if he ever will.

Even after opting in, the Wizards can still agree to a buyout with Russell to lighten the financial load and increase roster flexibility. Alternatively, they could trade Russell to any team willing to pay out the remainder of his contract. The problem is, Russell’s value is at an all-time low right now, and it will be hard to restore it without giving him significant playing time on the floor.

At 30, D’Lo should be in the prime of his career, but he’s coming off one of his worst seasons yet as a pro with averages of 10.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game on 40.5% shooting and 29.5% shooting from three. He averaged just 19 minutes per game off the bench, making minimal impact for a Mavericks team that finished 12th in the West (26-56).

As it stands, it’s hard to see a competitive playoff team spending a roster spot on Russell. Besides his statistical decline, he has a history of “checking out” on his teams, both on the court and in the locker room. That’s part of the reason why he’s on his sixth franchise in 11 years.

Fortunately, even if the Wizards end up keeping Russell, they have more than enough to be competitive in the East. Besides Bilal Coulibaly, Kyshawn George, and Alex Sarr, they also have a pair of All-Star veterans in Trae Young and Anthony Davis. Together, the unlikely ensemble hopes to lead the Wizards to prosperity and rewrite the narrative on being a losing organization.

Naturally, progress takes time, and things could get better in D.C. before they get worse. But if the Wizards are patient, make the right decisions, and put their players in a position to succeed, there is a path to achieving their goals. D’Angelo Russell’s role in the coming events remains to be seen, but he has to make things work wherever he lands next.

After so many failed stints and disappointing seasons, D’Lo has to prove that he still belongs, or the next season could be the start of a rude awakening. By opting into his player option, Russell showed that he’s aware of the stakes, but now it’s time to follow it up with a bounce-back season.