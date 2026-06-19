Kyrie Irving Is Pistons’ Top Trade Target After Second-Round Playoff Loss

Detroit Pistons covet Kyrie Irving as ideal pairing next to star guard Cade Cunningam.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Feb 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts after shooting against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Detroit Pistons were the only team in the East to win 60 games this past season, but they failed to follow it up in the playoffs, where they went 7-7 and lost in the second round. While most experts agree that the Pistons’ future is bright, they probably need one or two more major moves to keep up with teams like the Knicks, Celtics, and Cavaliers when the stakes are highest.

While several targets have emerged, veteran guard Kyrie Irving is the one they most desire. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, they are targeting Irving for his shooting abilities and championship experience, which would make a nice fit in coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s system.

“The Eastern Conference’s lone 60-win team this season is known to be eager to add shooting around Cade Cunningham and is believed to be aggressively exploring its options in the marketplace beyond two oft-cited trade targets who would be much harder to acquire than Herro: Dallas’ Kyrie Irving and New Orleans’ Trey Murphy III,” Stein reported.

The Pistons outperformed expectations this season, and Cade Cunningham was a big reason why. With averages of 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 46.1% shooting and 34.2% shooting from three, he proved himself as one of the best players in the league, but he needs help if the Pistons want to make a Finals run.

In the playoffs, Jalen Duren (Cade Cunningham’s usual sidekick) struggled to make an impact, leaving the Pistons without their defensive anchor and one of their primary scoring options. If they had more shooting, particularly in the backcourt, it would have helped their offense dramatically, likely enough to get them into the third round, at least.

That’s why Irving makes so much sense for this team. While he’s not quite the unstoppable force he used to be, he can still produce big numbers, and he’s more than capable of helping Cade carry the offense. In 2025-25, Irving’s last healthy season before tearing his ACL, he averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 47.3% shooting from the field and 40.1% shooting from three. At 34, Kyrie is approaching the end of his storied career, and Detroit is one place where he can make a huge difference in a winning situation.

Unfortunately for the Pistons, Kyrie isn’t available right now, but that won’t stop them from trying to strike a deal. A package of Isaiah Stewart, Ausar Thompson, and Ron Holland II would be a good starting point, but picks may be required to get the Mavericks to part with Irving, someone they’ve been planning to mentor Cooper Flagg.

In the end, crazier things have happened in the NBA, but the Pistons cannot afford to wait on a long-shot trade scenario. With Kyrie or without Kyrie, the Pistons are built to win now, and GM Trajan Langdon is willing to do whatever it takes to get his team over the hump. The process is easier said than done, but having Kyrie Irving on the roster would put them closer than they’ve been in years to being a total and complete championship team.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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