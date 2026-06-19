Luka Doncic Health Update: Lakers Star Reportedly In “Full Go Mode” As He Resumes Basketball Activities

The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot on their plate this summer, and their decisions over the next few weeks will have major implications in the months and years to come. Most important of all, however, is the health of star point guard Luka Doncic, which has taken a positive turn in recent weeks.

According to the latest reports, Doncic is finally at full strength once again following a Grade 2 hamstring strain that kept him out of action for the team’s entire playoff run. He hasn’t played since early April, but he’s in a better place after resuming full basketball activities last month. Throughout the process, he’s been steadily communicating with the front office to ensure everyone’s on the same page.

“Doncic is spending the summer in Slovenia with his daughters, Gabriela and Olivia, but sources close to him told ESPN he is in ‘constant communication’ with Lakers president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka and coach JJ Redick,” reported ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “Coming off a season in which he finished fourth in MVP voting before a Grade 2 left hamstring strain sidelined him for L.A.’s postseason run, Doncic is finally healthy as he begins his offseason training. He was cleared for basketball activities on May 28 — about 2½ weeks after their series against the Thunder finished, sources close to Doncic told ESPN. ‘He’s in full go mode,’ one source said.”

Doncic, 27, was hopeful to return at some point in the West Semifinals, but the Lakers were swept before he had a chance to play. As much as he wanted to be there for his team, neither he nor the Lakers were willing to risk a more severe injury by rushing Doncic back to action. That decision may have prevented a bigger catastrophe.

Before going down, the 6’8″ guard was having a stellar season for the Lakers. In 64 games, he averaged 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 47.6% shooting and 36.6% shooting from three as the NBA’s leading scorer. Under his leadership, Los Angeles finished fourth in the standings at 53-29.

With Luka now on the mend, he can begin his offseason training with nothing held back, ensuring maximum readiness for the 2026-27 campaign. If he shows up healthy and in shape by training camp in the fall, it will put the Lakers in a good position to compete for a top spot in the Western Conference. Still, Luka’s health is only one piece of the puzzle.

This summer, the pressure is also on GM Rob Pelinka to build a roster that’s worthy of Luka’s game. With a specific need for perimeter shooters and rim defenders, the Lakers must play it smart to maximize the limited cap space they have. After waiting for over a year for this moment, Doncic is anticipating something big.

For his part, the road to improvement will continue over the next few months. Now that he’s cleared for full basketball activities, Luka can fall into his normal routine again as he prepares to welcome any new arrivals. As always, health will be key for the Lakers’ success going forward, but only time will tell if they will have enough to challenge the NBA’s elites.