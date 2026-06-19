Golden State Warriors Could Trade Down In The Draft To Select Young Point Guard

The Golden State Warriors may be a fading dynasty, but that doesn’t mean they are done trying to be competitive. In fact, they have plans to build a powerful new team around Stephen Curry this summer, who turned 38 in March.

While free agency is still weeks away, the NBA Draft is quickly approaching, and it’s the first big opportunity for GM Mike Dunleavy to improve his team. With the 11th pick, there are multiple directions the Warriors could go, but the latest intel suggests they could move down in the draft (or trade for another pick), with their eyes set on Iowa prospect Bennett Stirtz.

“A couple of weeks ago, the Warriors made a call to the Charlotte Hornets to inquire about whether there was a deal to be had where they could acquire both their 14th and 18th picks,” reported Brett Siegel. “The Hornets showed no interest in trading both picks, with sources indicating that they’re very comfortable maintaining their position in the draft. That has not stopped Golden State from searching for more trade possibilities. The Warriors are said to be open to moving down in this year’s draft for the right price, and the idea of adding another pick in the late teens in addition to this 11th pick is not out of the realm of possibilities.”

As an older team with championship veterans, the Warriors are in win-now mode, hardly the ideal situation for an untested rookie to succeed. That’s why many fans want to see them trade their picks and young players for some roster depth, but the Warriors might be more keen on getting involved with this historically deep draft class. Bennett Stirtz, in particular, has lured their interest.

“Overall, why would the Warriors also be exploring ways to add another pick? Well, they have an interest in a few other guys outside of those mentioned at the top, specifically Karim Lopez, Cameron Carr, and especially Bennett Stirtz. On Thursday, Stirtz was a last-minute, late addition to the Warriors’ already lengthy list of draft prospects working out, and there has been a lot of talk about him being the Warriors’ true dark-horse candidate in this draft.”

At 6’4”, Bennett Stirtz is projected to be a mid to late first-round pick, meaning he should be available for the Warriors, even if they move down in the draft. The 6’4” guard is well regarded for his high-IQ playmaking and consistent shooting, which will make an impact right away. This season, in 37 games for the Hawkeyes, he averaged 19.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists,1.4 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on on 47.7% shooting and 35.8% shooting from three.

He’s a solid prospect by all accounts, but he doesn’t address the Warriors’ needs in the frontcourt. Besides Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis, the Warriors lack a reliable center option, and Stirtz would only further clog their crowded guard rotation.

Nevertheless, the Warriors like what they see from him, and it could be enough to warrant trading down in this year’s draft. If they can get extra assets in the process, it might be worth the trade. After all, the real action for Mike Dunleavy won’t come until July, when the Dubs will be in play for key free agents and trade candidates.