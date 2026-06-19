Golden State Warriors Could Trade Down In The Draft To Select Young Point Guard

Golden State Warriors could move down or trade for another pick in the draft, with the intention of targeting Bennett Stirtz.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA;Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) reacts after beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors may be a fading dynasty, but that doesn’t mean they are done trying to be competitive. In fact, they have plans to build a powerful new team around Stephen Curry this summer, who turned 38 in March.

While free agency is still weeks away, the NBA Draft is quickly approaching, and it’s the first big opportunity for GM Mike Dunleavy to improve his team. With the 11th pick, there are multiple directions the Warriors could go, but the latest intel suggests they could move down in the draft (or trade for another pick), with their eyes set on Iowa prospect Bennett Stirtz.

“A couple of weeks ago, the Warriors made a call to the Charlotte Hornets to inquire about whether there was a deal to be had where they could acquire both their 14th and 18th picks,” reported Brett Siegel. “The Hornets showed no interest in trading both picks, with sources indicating that they’re very comfortable maintaining their position in the draft. That has not stopped Golden State from searching for more trade possibilities. The Warriors are said to be open to moving down in this year’s draft for the right price, and the idea of adding another pick in the late teens in addition to this 11th pick is not out of the realm of possibilities.”

As an older team with championship veterans, the Warriors are in win-now mode, hardly the ideal situation for an untested rookie to succeed. That’s why many fans want to see them trade their picks and young players for some roster depth, but the Warriors might be more keen on getting involved with this historically deep draft class. Bennett Stirtz, in particular, has lured their interest.

“Overall, why would the Warriors also be exploring ways to add another pick? Well, they have an interest in a few other guys outside of those mentioned at the top, specifically Karim Lopez, Cameron Carr, and especially Bennett Stirtz. On Thursday, Stirtz was a last-minute, late addition to the Warriors’ already lengthy list of draft prospects working out, and there has been a lot of talk about him being the Warriors’ true dark-horse candidate in this draft.”

At 6’4”, Bennett Stirtz is projected to be a mid to late first-round pick, meaning he should be available for the Warriors, even if they move down in the draft. The 6’4” guard is well regarded for his high-IQ playmaking and consistent shooting, which will make an impact right away. This season, in 37 games for the Hawkeyes, he averaged 19.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists,1.4 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on on 47.7% shooting and 35.8% shooting from three.

He’s a solid prospect by all accounts, but he doesn’t address the Warriors’ needs in the frontcourt. Besides Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis, the Warriors lack a reliable center option, and Stirtz would only further clog their crowded guard rotation.

Nevertheless, the Warriors like what they see from him, and it could be enough to warrant trading down in this year’s draft. If they can get extra assets in the process, it might be worth the trade. After all, the real action for Mike Dunleavy won’t come until July, when the Dubs will be in play for key free agents and trade candidates.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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