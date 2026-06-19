Minnesota Timberwolves Eyeing Josh Giddey Trade As Anthony Edwards Demands Change

With another three years and $75 million on his contract, Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey isn’t up for free agency anytime soon. Nonetheless, he may still find himself wearing a different jersey by opening night this October.

According to the latest intel from Minneapolis reporter Darren Wolfson, Giddey has emerged as the latest trade target for the Minnesota Timberwolves. In 54 games last season, the 6’7″ guard averaged 17.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 44.8% shooting and 36.4% shooting from three.

“Another player of interest to the Wolves, per multiple league contacts: Bulls guard Josh Giddey. Just not sure how you pry him out of Chicago, and I like his fit with new coach Tiago Splitter,” wrote Wolfson on X.

With Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Joan Beringer, the Timberwolves have already settled on their core for the foreseeable future. Even so, following their second-round loss to the Spurs this year, it’s clear now that Minnesota is still a step behind its competitors in terms of overall depth and talent on both ends of the floor.

Specifically, the Wolves need a point guard, and Edwards has been pressuring his team to find one. While options are limited this summer, the team has expressed interest in Kyrie Irving, an NBA champion and longtime veteran who can stretch the floor and handle the ball. While Giddey is not on Irving’s level, he’s still someone who can make a difference for them as a two-way guard that can do a little of everything on the court. Best of all, at 23, he’s far younger than Irving (34), putting him closer to Edwards’ timeline.

The logistics of the trade are a bit complicated, but there are multiple ways it could work. One scenario could see Minnesota give up Julius Randle for Josh Giddey, which would save them millions. They might even be able to squeeze some future picks out of the deal. Alternatively, they could give up Naz Reid in the trade, who is on the books for $23 million next season.

Whoever they give up, the Timberwolves could do a lot worse than Giddey. On his own, he’s a solid all-around basketball player who has the potential to raise Minnesota’s ceiling. If they play their cards right, they can add him to the team this summer without giving up the veteran core that has made multiple playoff runs together.

In return, the Bulls can acquire some assets to continue their rebuild. After finishing 12th in the standings this season (31-51), they likely won’t be in a position to compete in the immediate future. That’s why it’s better off for them to flip Giddey, who is coming off the best season of his NBA career. If they can land someone like Randle, Reid, or McDaniels (unlikely), it might be enough to make them competitive in the East next season.

For Minnesota, Giddey might only be the start of their summer makeover. With many picks and tradeable players on the team, the Timberwolves have the means and the motive to be aggressive on the market, and no option is off the table as they look to impress Anthony Edwards.