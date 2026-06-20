Jose Alvarado Shares Honest Feelings On Victor Wembanyama Not Shaking Hands With Knicks After Game 5

Jose Alvarado was critical of Victor Wembanyama for not shaking hands with Knicks players.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) looks up in the first half against the Chicago Bulls at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama’s first trip to the NBA Finals didn’t go according to plan, as the New York Knicks beat his San Antonio Spurs in five games. Following the Spurs’ 94-90 Game 5 loss, Wembanyama walked off the court without shaking hands with Knicks players, which didn’t go down too well in some corners of the basketball world.

Wembanyama was termed a sore loser for not showing any respect in that moment, and Knicks guard Jose Alvarado was asked about his actions during an appearance on Breakfast Club.

“I mean, I got mixed emotions, you know?” Alvarado said. “I mean, I’m a competitor, too. But also, I stare my enemies down. I look forward to them. I shake their hand. Obviously, it’s a game. You don’t like the moment you lost probably the biggest game of your career, but you going to have more moments. And I feel like the way he did it was a little too crazy for me, ’cause I loved how he compete during the game.

“Obviously, people didn’t like how he was being aggressive, but bro, we fighting for something,” Alvarado added. “Between the lines. I feel like anything is cool. Outside the lines, shake your hand. Shake hands and call it what it is.”

That is ideally the way it should be. Wembanyama wasn’t the only Spur who didn’t shake hands, as almost the entire team didn’t. Luke Kornet and Harrison Barnes, two veterans, appeared to be the only ones who did. The youngsters didn’t take the loss all too well, which was somewhat to be expected. They’re not mature enough.

While there was a lot of criticism, there were also many who didn’t see anything wrong. Former Spur Robert Horry defended the players for not shaking hands. Horry claimed this wasn’t a thing back in his day and that he never shook hands after losing. This sure has split opinion.

The lack of a handshake wasn’t the only reason Knicks fans were unhappy with Wembanyama. He had tossed Alvarado in Game 2 and then shoved Jalen Brunson in Game 3.

While Alvarado didn’t seem to mind what happened in Game 2, he sure wasn’t pleased about the shove on Brunson. He was asked here why none of the Knicks players went after Wembanyama for that in that game.

“I ain’t going to lie, we didn’t even see it, like if you really ask anybody on the bench,” Alvarado said. “Like JB Jalen [Brunson] can’t do nothing. Like not saying that he can’t do nothing, or he didn’t want to do nothing, we need him to stay in the game. Like it’s a basketball thing. Like it’s guys like me. Me, [Mitchell Robinson], and Jordan Clarkson, or Deuce [McBride], we got to do something.

“And we didn’t see it at the moment,” Alvarado continued. “I mean, if I would have saw it, I think I would have got, not necessarily kicked out, but it would have been like, ‘Oh, let’s go review it.’ ‘Cause that was a little out of pocket.”

The officials didn’t even call a foul on that play, which was quite surprising. The NBA later admitted Wembanyama should have been called for a foul, but didn’t upgrade it to a flagrant, which was quite interesting.

Knicks players would get “revenge” in Game 4. Mitchell Robinson elbowed Wembanyama during the game, while Alvarado tackled him and then stepped over him.

 

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For all the revenge the Knicks were getting there, it looked like Wembanyama was going to get the last laugh with the win. The Spurs led by as many as 29 points, but then collapsed spectacularly. The Knicks won 107-106, and the series was all but over after that.

Wembanyama finished the Finals with averages of 26.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals, and 3.6 blocks per game. The Frenchman did play well for long stretches, but made one too many mistakes in the clutch. Wembanyama will be back on this stage at some point in the future, and expect him to fare better then.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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