Lu Dort Emerges As Key Target For The Lakers As Thunder Consider Trade

After a humbling loss in the Western Conference Finals, all hopes of a back-to-back title run were snuffed out in Oklahoma City. Now, as the Thunder begin a long offseason of self-reflection, it’s looking increasingly likely that their roster will look very different come training camp.

According to the latest whispers, it’s Lu Dort’s future that’s the most at stake. With an $18.2 million team option next season, he’s in a precarious position that could benefit a team like the Lakers. That’s why, should the Thunder opt to trade their defensive star, GM Rob Pelinka will be among the line of GMs vying for his services.

“Dort has a team option for [$18.22] million for the upcoming season that several front executives who spoke with HoopsHype are projecting the Thunder to exercise, then consider flipping Dort on the trade market,” reported Michael Scotto. “Should such a scenario happen, Dort has been linked with the Lakers and several other teams. It’s worth noting that Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez coached Dort with the Canadian National Team.”

Dort, 27, made his NBA debut in 2019, gradually working his way up the Thunder’s rotation. Known for his relentless perimeter defense, the 6’4″ athlete was a core member of the team during their championship run, but his role saw a slight decline this season. In 69 games, Dort averaged 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on just 38.5% shooting from the field and 34.4% shooting from three.

While he’s limited offensively, Dort’s skills as a defender, disrupter, and enforcer on the court have proven highly valuable, and it’s exactly what the Lakers need more of right now. In the regular season, the Lakers ranked 19th on defense with a rating of 116.4. With Dort, however, they could raise their performance on that end by having him make up for Luka Doncic’s shortcomings.

Regarding what it would take to get Dort, the Lakers have to get creative. Since neither Jarred Vanderbilt nor Dalton Knecht will get the Thunder excited, GM Rob Pelinka would likely have to find a third team to orchestrate a deal where the Lakers get Dort without having to part with Austin Reaves or Rui Hachimura. Fortunately, they have plenty of picks to sweeten the deal.

In the end, Lu Dort may not be the big-name superstar some fans are hoping for, but he addresses a critical area of need for the Lakers. Alongside Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and potentially LeBron James, his impact would be more than enough to raise their ceiling as a team. They would still need to find a reliable big man, but it would be a major step in the right direction.

For Pelinka, the key is not to give up too much in return. With only so many tradeable assets, he has to be very selective in who he targets and what he gives up in any potential trade. For now, it’s still too early to say what other deals may be out there, but if Lu Dort is available, it’s hard to imagine a player who more directly provides what the Lakers need right now.