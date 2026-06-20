Luka Doncic Could Sign Historic $417 Million Max Contract If He Opts Out In 2028

In the summer of 2025, fresh off his first few months as a Laker, star point guard Luka Doncic agreed to terms on a three-year, $165 million extension. The deal, which is keeping Doncic out of this year’s free agency, includes a $57.7 million player option for 2028-29, meaning he could become a free agent in just two years’ time.

While the extension secured Luka’s short-term loyalty, it only added pressure to build a win-now team that can entice him to stay. Because, as ESPN’s Shams Charania explained, Luka’s biggest priority in the summer of ’28 will be securing a supermax contract worth $417 million (roughly $83 million per year), making free-agency unavoidable.

“Doncic could opt out in 2028 and sign a new deal for 35% of the salary cap, which projects to five years and $417 million,” reported Shams. “In doing so, Doncic would recoup all the money lost when he was traded by the Dallas Mavericks, with whom he had been eligible to sign a five-year, $315 million supermax extension this summer.”

Jayson Tatum holds the crown for having the largest contract in NBA history, worth $314 million over five years. When it comes to player salary, Stephen Curry currently leads all players at $62.5 million in 2026-27. Luka’s potential deal in 2028 would far surpass those marks, making him the highest-paid player in NBA history.

As the NBA’s leading scorer last season and a regular MVP candidate, there’s no question that Doncic is worth the money. With averages of 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 47.6% shooting and 36.6% shooting from three last season, he’s someone who could keep the Lakers in contention for a very long time. The only real concern for GM Rob Pelinka is whether the money alone will be enough to convince him to stay.

After all, the Lakers won’t be the only team in a position to offer Luka that historic contract. With his future free agency a certainty, teams can start preparing now to make a run at the Slovenian superstar. What will set the Lakers apart is if they can convince Doncic that they are in a position to win. Fortunately, they have two more seasons to show they can be successful in the long term. So far, they are off to a solid start.

In his first two stints, Doncic led the Lakers to 50-win seasons as one of the league’s most consistent offensive players. During the playoffs, the Purple and Gold made the first round in 2025 and then the Conference Finals in 2026.

Still, despite their progress, everyone knows the Lakers are leagues behind the Thunder and Spurs. While they dominated with deep, talented rosters, the Lakers continued to rely on their stars (including 41-year-old LeBron James) to carry all the load.

That’s why Luka may yet be lured away from the Lakers. If another team is willing to offer the same $417 million deal, and they are in a better situation overall, it could be enough for them to win over the six-time NBA All-Star.

It’s anyone’s guess which teams might show interest, but it’s hard to imagine offers would be scarce for someone who is widely considered one of the faces of the game.

For the Lakers, keeping Luka happy is everything, and it goes beyond the financial side. Over these next two seasons, it’s going to be about showing Doncic that they can follow his blueprint and build a roster that’s worthy of his game.