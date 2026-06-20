Why The Wizards Should Select Darryn Peterson Over AJ Dybantsa With The No. 1 Pick

The Wizards finally have the type of pick that can change everything. After years of losing, collecting young players, and waiting for the right star, they now control the No. 1 pick in a draft with two real franchise prospects.

AJ Dybantsa looks like the easier choice. He averaged 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists at BYU while shooting 51.0% from the field. He is bigger, stronger, more athletic, and had the better college season.

But Darryn Peterson may be the better choice for this specific team. Peterson averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.6 blocks at Kansas. He shot 43.8% from the field, 38.2% from three, and 82.6% from the line in 24 games.

His season wasn’t perfect at all. He missed 11 games, had serious cramping problems, and didn’t put up the playmaking numbers expected from a future lead guard. Still, his game gives the Wizards something they don’t have right now.

Peterson Gives The Wizards A Real Lead Guard

The Wizards finished 17-65 and posted a 109.7 offensive rating, the second-worst mark in the NBA. The young roster had some interesting pieces, but the offense still didn’t have one guy who could control a game from start to finish.

Peterson can become that guy. He is 6-foot-6 and around 205 pounds, so he has real size for either guard position. He can bring the ball up, create from the wing, or play next to another handler without becoming useless.

His pull-up jumper is the biggest difference. Peterson shot 38.2% from three, while Dybantsa finished at 33.1%. Peterson can punish drop coverage, shoot behind a screen, or create enough space against a smaller defender.

That type of shot creation is very hard to find. The Wizards have young players who can run, defend, finish, and hit open shots. They still don’t have someone who can create a decent look when the first play dies.

Peterson already has a lot of that in his game.

The Trae Young Question

The biggest fit question is Trae Young.

Young averaged 17.9 points and 8.0 assists in only 15 games last season because of back and quad injuries. He played just five games after joining the Wizards, but the team is still viewed as the favorite to re-sign him after he declined his $49.0 million player option.

At first, Peterson and Young can look like a strange backcourt. Both need the ball, both are offensive guards, and neither is being drafted mainly for defense. But that doesn’t automatically mean the fit is bad.

Young is already one of the best passers in the NBA. He has career averages of 25.1 points and 9.8 assists, and he can run the offense while Peterson develops. Peterson wouldn’t need to become a full-time point guard from his first game. He could attack second-side actions, shoot off the catch, and create when Young sits.

The defensive side would be the real problem. Young is only 6-foot-2, and Peterson would need to take the tougher guard matchup most nights. The Wizards would also need Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr behind them to cover mistakes.

This pairing only makes sense if the Wizards see Young as a short-term bridge or a trade asset later. Jake Fischer reported that teams are already checking his availability, while Young has also shown interest in staying. That means his future is not fully settled.

Peterson should not be passed on because Young is there. Young is 27, coming off an injury-heavy season, and about to receive a major contract. The Wizards are still rebuilding. They need to draft the player with the best long-term chance to lead the offense, even if the first season needs some adjustment.

Young can help Peterson early. Peterson can become the long-term guard later.

Peterson Is The Better Shooter

The biggest reason to take that bet is Peterson’s jumper. He made 38.2% from three and 82.6% from the free-throw line. Dybantsa shot 33.1% from three and 77.4% from the line. Those aren’t small differences when comparing two players who may become first options.

Peterson looks more comfortable shooting in different ways. He can make catch-and-shoot threes, pull up behind a screen, or stop in the mid-range before the rim protector gets close.

His game already looks made for half-court offense. That matters because playoff basketball becomes slower and more difficult. Transition opportunities go down, defenses switch more, and stars need to create against teams that already know every action.

Peterson doesn’t need a perfect possession to get a shot. He can use one screen, create a little separation, and rise over the defender. It is not always the prettiest offense, but those are shots franchise guards need to make.

The Wizards have lacked that player for years.

His Fit With Alex Sarr Could Be Huge

Peterson and Sarr could give the Wizards one simple action to build around every night.

Peterson can run a high pick-and-roll while Sarr either rolls to the rim or pops outside. If the defender goes under the screen, Peterson can shoot. If the defense switches, Sarr gets a smaller player on him.

If the center stays in drop coverage, Peterson can stop in the mid-range. If the help comes early, he can find Johnson or Coulibaly on the weak side.

Sarr averaged 18.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks in his second season, and his offensive game is still growing. Giving him a guard who can force two defenders toward the ball could make his job much easier.

The Wizards wouldn’t need Sarr to create everything alone. He could focus more on screening, finishing, popping, and using his size against mismatches.

The Medical Questions Can’t Be Ignored

This is probably the biggest reason to select Dybantsa instead.

Peterson only played 24 games and missed 11 because of injuries and cramping. He explained that excessive creatine use contributed to the cramping, but the Wizards still need to study everything before trusting him with the top pick.

An NBA season is much harder than college. There are 82 games, long road trips, back-to-backs, and bigger defenders hitting him every night. The Wizards can’t use the No. 1 pick on someone without being comfortable with his body.

Dybantsa played all 35 games for BYU. That is a big advantage, especially for a franchise that needs stability from its future star.

Peterson’s medical risk doesn’t disappear because his skill set is exciting. It is a real part of the decision and probably the main reason this debate is close.

But if the medical staff believes the issues can be controlled, the basketball upside is worth the gamble.

Peterson Wants To Be The Guy

Peterson only met with the Wizards before the draft. That doesn’t prove they promised him anything, but it shows he is comfortable with the idea of becoming the face of this rebuild.

Marc Stein reported that the Wizards are giving Peterson more consideration than many people expected. So this is not only a random argument. The front office is really thinking about taking him first.

That confidence matters a little. The Wizards have missed the playoffs for five straight seasons and will probably remain near the bottom next year. This is not an easy team for a young star to join.

Peterson would have to deal with losses, pressure, and constant comparisons with Dybantsa. He would also need to improve his passing while carrying a large offensive role.

He seems ready to accept that responsibility.

The Wizards Should Bet On The Harder Skill To Find

Dybantsa may become the better player. He has the stronger body, the better finishing, and the safer overall profile. Passing on him could look terrible if he quickly becomes an All-NBA wing.

But the Wizards need to think about what is harder to find. Big scoring wings are extremely valuable. A 6-foot-6 lead guard who can shoot off the dribble, control pick-and-rolls, and create in the final minutes may be even harder to get.

Peterson could become the player who makes Sarr easier to use, gives Johnson better shots, and finally gives the Wizards a real half-court identity.

He has more risk than Dybantsa. The health, passing, and rim finishing all need work. But his shooting and shot creation give him a very high offensive ceiling.

Dybantsa may become the better individual scorer. Peterson could become the guy who makes the whole offense work.

For this Wizards roster, that is worth taking with the No. 1 pick.