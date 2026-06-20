Ranking The Last 10 Finals MVP Runners-Up: Who Deserved It More?

The Finals MVP award usually looks simple after the series ends. One player holds the trophy, the voting gets announced, and the discussion moves on. The real debate is often about the second-best candidate.

Some runners-up had one great game but were never close to the winner across the full series. Others produced numbers that would have won Finals MVP in many different years. A few even had a fair argument that the voters selected the wrong teammate.

This ranking covers the strongest alternative candidate from each of the last 10 NBA Finals, from 2017 through 2026. In years where another player officially received votes, that player is used. When the winner was unanimous, the clearest second candidate from the championship team takes the spot.

This is not only a ranking of the biggest names. It is about who played the best during that one Finals series.

10. Fred VanVleet, 2019 NBA Finals

Finals Stats: 14.0 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 2.2 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.0 BPG, 44.4% FG, 40.0% 3P

Finals MVP Winner: Kawhi Leonard

Fred VanVleet is the only player on this list who officially received a Finals MVP vote while coming off the bench for most of the series.

That vote was not completely crazy. VanVleet became one of the most important Raptors during the second half of the Finals. He averaged 19.3 points over the final three games and made 16 three-pointers during that stretch. His shooting helped punish the Warriors whenever they sent extra attention toward Kawhi Leonard.

VanVleet saved his best performance for Game 6. He scored 22 points, made five three-pointers, and added 12 points in the fourth quarter as the Raptors closed the series. His pull-up shooting was especially important after Klay Thompson left with a knee injury and the Warriors started sending more pressure toward Leonard.

His defensive work also mattered. VanVleet spent many possessions chasing Stephen Curry around screens. Nobody stops Curry completely, but VanVleet made him work for every catch and helped Toronto stay aggressive at the point of attack.

The problem with VanVleet’s case is that it only became serious late in the series. He scored six points or fewer in three of the first four games. His full-series averages were good for a reserve, but they were not close to Finals MVP numbers.

Leonard averaged 28.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2.0 steals. He was the main scorer, the defensive focus, and the player carrying the team through difficult half-court possessions.

VanVleet’s one vote was a reward for his huge finish more than an argument that he was the best player across six games. Pascal Siakam also had better overall production, averaging 19.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.

VanVleet was excellent when the Raptors needed him most. He still had the weakest full-series case among these 10 players.

9. Karl-Anthony Towns, 2026 NBA Finals

Finals Stats: 13.0 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 2.4 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.0 BPG, 49.0% FG, 33.3% 3P

Finals MVP Winner: Jalen Brunson

Karl-Anthony Towns looked like a serious Finals MVP candidate after the first two games.

He opened the series with consecutive double-doubles and helped the Knicks take a 2-0 lead over the Spurs. His size and rebounding were important against Victor Wembanyama, and he gave the Knicks another scorer when Jalen Brunson faced heavy pressure.

Towns was also one of the main reasons the Knicks controlled the glass. He averaged 10.6 rebounds during the series and gave them a strong defensive rebounder against one of the biggest frontcourts in the league.

The problem is that his offensive production completely dropped after the opening games.

Towns scored only 11 points in Game 3 and ended the series with two points on 1-of-7 shooting in Game 5. He fouled out after only 23 minutes in the championship-clinching game. That was a terrible finish for a player who had been second in Finals MVP odds only a few days earlier.

His 13.0-point average was far below his normal scoring level. He also attempted only 4.8 field goals per game, which shows how little offensive control he had as the series continued.

The Knicks still needed Towns. His rebounding, size, and ability to pull Wembanyama away from the rim helped create space for Brunson. He also defended with more discipline than his final foul total in Game 5 suggests.

Still, Brunson removed any real debate. He averaged 32.6 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.2 rebounds, then scored 45 points in the title-clinching victory. He controlled every important offensive possession and repeatedly carried the Knicks through late-game situations.

Towns had a strong first two games and played a useful role in the series. He did not maintain enough scoring pressure to challenge Brunson after that.

His double-double average looks solid, but this was not a Finals MVP-level performance from beginning to end.

8. Andrew Wiggins, 2022 NBA Finals

Finals Stats: 18.3 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 2.2 APG, 1.5 SPG, 1.5 BPG, 44.6% FG, 29.7% 3P

Finals MVP Winner: Stephen Curry

Andrew Wiggins gave the Warriors exactly what they needed against the Celtics.

His biggest job was defending Jayson Tatum. Wiggins used his size, strength, and athleticism to make Tatum work for every drive and contested jumper. Tatum still averaged 21.5 points, but he shot only 36.7% from the field and committed 23 turnovers in the series.

Wiggins also became one of the most important rebounders on the floor. He averaged 8.8 rebounds and reached double figures three times. That was massive for a Warriors team playing several small lineups with Draymond Green at center.

His best game came in Game 5, when Stephen Curry failed to make a three-pointer for the first time in 233 games. Wiggins carried the scoring load with 26 points and 13 rebounds, giving the Warriors a 3-2 lead.

He followed that with 18 points, six rebounds, five assists, four steals, and three blocks in the championship-clinching Game 6. His defense remained strong while Curry controlled the offense.

Wiggins had a very complete series. He defended the opponent’s best scorer, rebounded at a high level, attacked the rim, and scored without needing many plays called for him.

The shooting was not especially efficient. He made only 29.7% from three and posted a true shooting percentage below league average. His offensive production also depended heavily on Curry’s gravity and the Celtics sending extra defenders toward the ball.

Curry averaged 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while shooting 43.7% from three. His 43-point performance in Game 4 changed the series and prevented the Warriors from falling behind 3-1.

Wiggins was the clear second-best Warrior and probably the best two-way role player in the Finals. His performance was very valuable, but the gap between him and Curry was still large.

7. Jayson Tatum, 2024 NBA Finals

Finals Stats: 22.2 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 7.2 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.6 BPG, 38.8% FG, 26.3% 3P

Finals MVP Winner: Jaylen Brown

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics in points, rebounds, and assists during the 2024 NBA Finals. That is usually enough to win Finals MVP.

Tatum controlled more of the offense than any other Celtics player. The Mavericks regularly sent two defenders toward him, especially when he attacked from the top or posted smaller defenders. Instead of forcing shots, Tatum repeatedly found open teammates.

His 7.2 assists were important because the Celtics built their offense around attacking Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the Mavericks’ defensive rotations. Tatum created corner threes, drive-and-kick opportunities, and open shots for Jrue Holiday and Derrick White.

He also finished the series with 31 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds in Game 5. That was his best performance and helped the Celtics close the championship at home.

The problem was efficiency. Tatum shot 38.8% from the field and 26.3% from three. He struggled to finish against Dallas’ rim protection and missed several pull-up jumpers. A Finals MVP winner can have poor shooting numbers if his overall impact is clearly better, but Jaylen Brown gave the Celtics a more efficient and more physical two-way performance.

Brown averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while shooting 44.0% from the field. He also defended Doncic for long stretches and hit important shots late in Game 3.

The voting finished 7-4 for Brown, showing that Tatum had a real case. It was not a robbery. Brown had the stronger defensive assignment and better scoring moments in the closest games.

Tatum’s argument was based on total offensive control. He led every main statistical category and created more than Brown. His poor shooting stopped that case. This was a very good all-around series, but not one of Tatum’s most dominant scoring performances.

6. Jalen Williams, 2025 NBA Finals

Finals Stats: 23.6 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.7 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.0 BPG, 43.3% FG, 26.7% 3P

Finals MVP Winner: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Jalen Williams had one of the best first Finals performances by a young second option.

The Pacers put most of their defensive attention on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, which gave Williams opportunities to attack secondary defenders. He used his strength to reach the paint, drew fouls, and became more aggressive as the series continued.

His biggest moment came in Game 5. Williams scored 40 points on 14-of-25 shooting, added six rebounds and four assists, and helped the Thunder take a 3-2 series lead. He became one of the youngest players in NBA history to score 40 in a Finals game.

The full-series efficiency was less impressive. Williams shot 43.3% from the field and only 26.7% from three. He scored 17 points on 6-of-19 shooting in Game 1 and finished Game 7 with 20 points on 7-of-20 shooting.

His free-throw pressure helped. Williams attempted 8.3 free throws per game and made 81.0%, which pushed his true shooting percentage to 54.1%.

Shai still had the stronger series. He averaged 30.3 points, 5.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.9 steals. He was the main creator in every game and controlled the Thunder offense under much more defensive attention.

Williams’ 40-point game gave him a brief argument, especially if the series had ended earlier. Across all seven games, Shai was more consistent and carried the larger offensive role.

Williams still proved that he could become a high-level Finals scorer. His shooting percentages keep him below the top five here, but 23.6 points in a seven-game championship series is major production.

5. Stephen Curry, 2018 NBA Finals

Finals Stats: 27.5 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 6.8 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.8 BPG, 40.2% FG, 41.5% 3P

Finals MVP Winner: Kevin Durant

Stephen Curry probably lost the 2018 Finals MVP award because of one bad game. He opened the series with 29 points, nine assists, and six rebounds in Game 1. In Game 2, he scored 33 points and set a then-Finals record with nine made three-pointers.

At that point, Curry looked like the favorite.

Then Game 3 happened. Curry scored only 11 points and shot 3-of-16 from the field. He missed nine of his 10 three-point attempts and struggled against the Cavaliers’ physical defense.

Kevin Durant carried the Warriors in that game with 43 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, and the biggest shot of the series. That performance probably decided the award.

Curry responded with 37 points, six rebounds, four assists, and seven made three-pointers in Game 4. He closed the sweep with another huge scoring night, but the voting had already moved toward Durant.

The final numbers show how close the race was. Curry averaged 27.5 points and made 41.5% from three. Durant averaged 28.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 7.5 assists while shooting 52.6% from the field and 40.9% from three.

Durant was more efficient and more consistent. Curry had the louder three-point performances and created more defensive panic with his movement.

The voting finished 7-4 for Durant. That was fair, but Curry had a legitimate case. He led the Warriors in scoring in three of the four games and remained the main reason the Cavaliers’ defense was stretched beyond its limits.

His Game 3 was simply too poor. Finals MVP voters usually remember the most important game, and Durant completely controlled that one while Curry disappeared.

Curry’s overall series was good enough to win the award in other years. In 2018, Durant was slightly better.

4. Khris Middleton, 2021 NBA Finals

Finals Stats: 24.0 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 5.3 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.0 BPG, 44.8% FG, 35.6% 3P

Finals MVP Winner: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Khris Middleton played like a real championship second option in the 2021 NBA Finals.

He did not only space the floor for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Middleton created difficult shots, handled the ball late in games, and repeatedly gave the Bucks scoring when the offense became slow.

His best performance came in Game 4. Middleton scored 40 points, grabbed six rebounds, and added four assists as the Bucks tied the series. He scored 10 points in the fourth quarter and made several contested jumpers over strong defense.

Middleton also produced 29 points and seven rebounds in Game 5, including the late free throws that completed the win after Jrue Holiday’s steal and alley-oop pass to Giannis.

His shot-making was essential because the Suns regularly formed a wall against Giannis. Middleton punished switches, attacked weaker defenders, and made mid-range shots when the Suns protected the paint.

He was also one of the best clutch scorers of the series. The Bucks trusted him with the ball late because he could create a jumper without needing a perfect offensive possession.

In many Finals, 24.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists with several huge fourth quarters would create a serious Finals MVP debate.

Giannis made that impossible. He averaged 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.8 blocks on 61.8% from the field. He scored 42 points in Game 2, 41 in Game 3, and 50 in Game 6.

Middleton was excellent, but Giannis produced one of the best Finals performances ever.

That is the only reason Middleton sits fourth. His shot-making and clutch production were better than several actual Finals MVP winners from weaker series.

He clearly did not deserve the award over Giannis. He still played at a Finals MVP level.

3. Jamal Murray, 2023 NBA Finals

Finals Stats: 21.4 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 10.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.0 BPG, 45.1% FG, 38.7% 3P

Finals MVP Winner: Nikola Jokic

Jamal Murray became the first player in NBA history to average at least 20 points and 10 assists in a Finals series. That stat explains his place this high.

Murray did much more than score next to Nikola Jokic. He controlled the pick-and-roll offense, attacked switches, and created open shots for Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., and the rest of the rotation.

His best game came in Game 3. Murray finished with 34 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. Jokic also had a 30-point triple-double, making them the first teammates in NBA history to record 30-point triple-doubles in the same game.

Murray followed that with 15 assists and zero turnovers in Game 4. He did not shoot well, finishing with 15 points on 5-of-17 shooting, but his passing completely controlled the game.

The Heat tried different coverages. They switched, trapped, played zone, and sent help toward Jokic. Murray kept finding the open player. His 10.0 assists per game were not cheap numbers. They came against one of the smartest and most disciplined playoff defenses in the league.

The only issue with Murray’s case is that Jokic was even better. Jokic averaged 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 7.2 assists while shooting 58.3% from the field and 42.1% from three. He led both teams in points, rebounds, and assists across the full series.

Murray had a better chance than the unanimous voting suggests because of his playmaking and Game 3 performance. Still, Jokic controlled almost every part of the series.

This was probably the best passing series by any Finals MVP runner-up on this list. Murray’s scoring was lower than Curry, Davis, or Middleton, but creating 10 assists per game in the Finals is a rare level of offensive control.

2. Stephen Curry, 2017 NBA Finals

Finals Stats: 26.8 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 9.4 APG, 2.2 SPG, 0.0 BPG, 44.0% FG, 38.8% 3P

Finals MVP Winner: Kevin Durant

Stephen Curry nearly averaged a triple-double in the 2017 NBA Finals. That fact gets ignored because Kevin Durant had one of the most efficient scoring series ever.

Curry averaged 26.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 9.4 assists, and 2.2 steals. His 9.4 assists were the highest average by any player in the series, and he created even more offense through screens, off-ball movement, and the attention he received beyond the three-point line.

Curry opened with 28 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, and three steals in Game 1. He followed that with a 32-point triple-double in Game 2, adding 11 assists and 10 rebounds. His scoring dropped in Game 4, when the Cavaliers gave the Warriors their only loss of the postseason, but Curry responded with 34 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds in the title-clinching Game 5.

Durant averaged 35.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting 55.6% from the field, 47.4% from three, and 92.7% from the line. Those numbers are almost impossible to beat. Durant scored at least 31 points in all five games and made the biggest shot of the series in Game 3.

Curry still had one of the strongest runner-up performances ever. His all-around production was better than his 2018 series, and his playmaking was much more important.

The voting was unanimous for Durant, but that should not make Curry’s performance look weak. He produced 26.8 points and almost 10 assists for a team that went 16-1 in the playoffs.

Durant deserved the award. Curry also played at a level that would have won it in many other Finals.

1. Anthony Davis, 2020 NBA Finals

Finals Stats: 25.0 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 3.2 APG, 1.3 SPG, 2.0 BPG, 57.1% FG, 42.1% 3P

Finals MVP Winner: LeBron James

Anthony Davis had the best Finals performance of any runner-up on this list.

He averaged 25.0 points and 10.7 rebounds while shooting 57.1% from the field, 42.1% from three, and 93.8% from the free-throw line. His 66.9% true shooting mark was elite for a high-volume scorer.

Davis started the series with 34 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and three blocks in Game 1. He followed that with 32 points and 14 rebounds in Game 2. He also made one of the biggest shots of the series, hitting the game-winning three-pointer in Game 2 after the Heat had cut the lead late.

His defensive impact was just as important. Davis protected the rim, switched onto guards, defended Jimmy Butler, and helped the Lakers control the Heat’s movement offense.

The Heat tried to create matchups through screens and dribble handoffs, but Davis could stay with smaller players while still recovering to the paint. That versatility allowed the Lakers to change defensive coverages without losing their biggest edge.

His weakest performances came late. Davis scored 15 points in Game 3 and 15 again in Game 6, while LeBron James took full control of the series. LeBron averaged 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists on 59.1% from the field. He finished with a triple-double in the championship-clinching game and remained the Lakers’ main offensive creator.

LeBron deserved Finals MVP. Davis still had a much stronger case than the unanimous voting suggests.

Davis would have won Finals MVP with this exact performance in many different years. Among the last 10 runners-up, nobody combined scoring, efficiency, rebounding, and defense at a higher level.