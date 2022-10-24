10 Greatest Golden State Warriors Players Of All Time

The Golden State Warriors are one of the best professional basketball franchises in NBA history. There was a time when that would have been a laughable statement. After the Warriors won the title in 1975, the team won one Division title for 50 years. These last eight seasons have helped the franchise turn into one of the best franchises in history with seven championships. With their core locked into the fold for four more seasons, this team could see that total grow.

Since 2015, the Warriors have made the NBA Finals six times and have won four championships. Needless to say, there is an abundance of talent that has been with the team since 1946. The team started with the Philadelphia Warriors and had one of the greatest scoring players of all time. Flash forward to 2022, and the team has the greatest shooter of all time. Choosing the best Warrior could be tough and narrowing a list to just a top 10 is even tougher.

Here are the all-time top-10 players in Warriors’ history.

Honorable Mentions

Tom Gola

Years in Golden State: 7 (1955-1962)

Golden State: 13.6 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 4.9 APG

Career: 11.3 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 4.2 APG

Honors: NBA Champion (1956), 3x All-Star (1960-1962), All-NBA Second Team (1958)

After a successful college career, Golas joined the Warriors as a territorial pick. He teamed up with Paul Arizin and Neil Johnston to help the Warriors win the 1956 championship. He was known for his defense, passing, and rebounding. With Arizin and Johnston taking care of the offensive side, Gola could provide a role to the team.

Think of Gola as the earlier version of Draymond Green. He wasn’t going to stand out on any particular statistic but he was going to put together enough numbers to nearly complete a triple-double. That is why Gola's 20 triple-doubles were a record for a very long time. Defensively, he remains in the top 10 for defensive win shares.

Joe Fulks

Years in Golden State: 8 (1946-1954)

Golden State: 16.4 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.2 APG

Career: 16.4 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.2 APG

Honors: BAA Champion (1947), 2x All-Star (1951, 1952), 3x All-BAA First TEam (1947-1949), All-NBA Second Team (1951), BAA Scoring Champion (1947), NBA 25th Anniversary Team

When the NBA began, Fulks was one of the originals. He was an early BAA champion and he won the league’s first scoring title as a rookie at 23.2 points per game. Fulks led the league in scoring at 22.1 points per game during the 1947-48 season but lost out on the scoring title because Max Zaslofsky had scored more points.

During his time with the Warriors, he set the single-game scoring record four different times. That includes scoring 63 points on February 10, 1949. Given that the game was new, Fulks proved that he was one of the best of his era. It’s only fitting that another Warriors player would set the franchise record for the most points in a game.

Latrell Sprewell

Years in Golden State: 6 (1992-1998)

Golden State: 20.1 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.7 APG, 1.7 SPG, 0.7 BPG

Career: 18.3 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 4.0 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Honors: 3x All-Star (1994, 1995, 1997), All-NBA First Team (1994), All-Defensive Second Team (1994), All-Rookie First Team (1993)

The end to Sprewell’s Warriors career was reckless and should be noted. On December 1, 1997, Sprewell attacked head coach P.J. Carlesimo during a team practice and choked him. That led to Sprewell losing about $23.7 million and a long suspension. If we look at the numbers, Sprewell enjoyed a ton of success with the Warriors.

Sprewell led the league in games played and minutes per game during the 1993-94 season. During the 1996-97 season, Sprewell finished fifth in the scoring race with 24.2 points per game. Currently, he ranks seventh in team history with 551 made three-point field goals and 696 steals. His 11.9 rating for value over a replacement player ranks eighth best all time.

Tim Hardaway

Years in Golden State: 6 (1989-1995)

Golden State: 19.8 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 9.3 APG, 1.9 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Career: 17.7 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 8.2 APG, 1.6 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Honors: 3x All-Star (1991-1993), All-NBA Second Team (1992), All-NBA Third Team (1993), All-Rookie First Team (1990)

With the No. 14 overall pick, the Warriors selected Tim Hardaway in 1989. Hardaway was a part of the famous “TMC” group that featured Mitch Richmond and Chris Webber. For his career, Hardaway reached 5,000 career points and made three trips to the All-Star Game. He also reached 2,500 assists. His 5,000 points and 2,500 assists were reached faster than any other player except Oscar Robertson.

Eventually, Hardaway was traded to the Heat for Kevin Willis and Bimbo Coles. His 602 three-point field goals are the fourth-most in team history. Hardaway ranks fifth in steals with 821, ninth in offensive win shares, and fifth in value over a replacement player. His greatest stat is that his 9.3 assists per game with the Warriors is a team record, as is his assist percentage of 37.3%.

Andre Iguodala

Years in Golden State: 7 (2013-2019, 2021-Present)

Golden State: 7.0 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 3.4 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Career: 11.4 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Honors: 4x NBA Champion (2015, 2016, 2018, 2022), Finals MVP (2015), All-Defensive Team (2014)

Andre Iguodala does not find himself on too many all-time statistical lists. He does not have the numbers to back that up. With that said, he is a critical piece of the team’s dynasty. When he joined the Warriors, he was an All-Defensive selection. When the pieces began to be put together, he adjusted to a role that helped the team become a championship contender.

During the team’s run to the Finals, Iguodala had to play defense and he occasionally contributed double-digit scoring. In 2015, he played defense on LeBron James and was the team’s second-leading scorer, and was named Finals MVP. Only a handful of players earned Finals MVP in their career and Iguodala did it while wearing a Warriors uniform.

10. Draymond Green

Years in Golden State: 10 (2012-Present)

Golden State: 8.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 5.4 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.0 BPC

Career: 8.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 5.4 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.0 BPG

Honors: 4x NBA Champion (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022), 4x All-Star (2016-2018, 2022), All-NBA Second Team (2016), All-NBA Third Team (2017), Defensive Player of the Year (2017), 4x All-Defensive First Team (2015-2017, 2021), 3x All-Defensive Second Team (2018, 2019, 2022), Steals Leader (2017)

When Green was drafted, he was not seen as an All-NBA caliber player when he was taken in the second round. Green is one of the greatest steals in draft history. Green is a four-time All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year. While Green can be a lot to handle for his personality, one cannot deny that he is the ultimate role player. He provides near triple-doubles each night and provides the Dennis Rodman type of tenacity to this dynasty.

Green does reach the triple-double on occasion. His 31 career triple-doubles are a team record. Not to mention, Green’s accumulated the most defensive rebounds since that became a statistic recorded in the league. Like him or hate him, Green will likely have his jersey retired by the Warriors one day and he deserves it.

9. Chris Mullin

Years in Golden State: 13 (1985-1997)

Golden State: 20.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.9 APG, 1.7 SPG, 0.6 BPG

Career: 18.2 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.6 SPG, 0.6 BPG

Honors: 5x All-Star, All-NBA First Team (1992), 2x All-NBA Second Team (1989, 1991), All-NBA Third Team (1990), No. 17 retired by Warriors

When looking at point guards in team history, Mullin is the second-best to ever wear a Warriors jersey. Mullin played 807 games with the team, which ranks second all-time. He owns the third-most minutes, and fourth-most field goals, and fights the most three-point field goals. Before Stephen Curry, Mullin owned the team record for steals and was the leader in value over a replacement player.

Mullin finds his name in the top 10 for offensive win shares and total win shares. His 16,235 points rank fifth all-time. Even more impressive is that his 5,560 career two-point field goals rank fourth all-time. For a guard, he was exceptional at getting to the rim. Mullin played during a time when the Warriors were not necessarily good enough to win a title, but he was good enough to be asked to play for the Dream Team.

8. Klay Thompson

Years in Golden State: 11 (2011-Present)

Golden State: 19.5 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 2.3 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Career: 19.5 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 2.3 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Honors: 4x NBA Champion (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022), 5x All-Star (2015-2019), 2x All-NBA Third Team (2015, 2018), All-Defensive Second Team (2019), Three-Point Contest Champion (2019), All-Rookie First Team (2012)

Will the second-greatest shooter in NBA history be Klay Thompson when it is all said and done? Thompson lost two years of his NBA career due to injury. Right now, Thompson ranks second in team history with 1,914 three-point field goals. If you applied that number to another franchise, that would be a team record. The issue here is that Thompson would have to own the NBA record for three-point field goals if he ever wanted this team record.

The addition of Thompson brought the “Splash Bros” to life. Without Thompson, this trademark would not exist. While Stephen Curry gets a lot of attention for bringing the Warriors to this level, the team would be nowhere without Thompson. Don’t believe us? Those two years that he was injured, where did the Warriors go? When he came back, what happened? Exactly.

7. Nate Thurmond

Years in Golden State: 11 (1963-1974)

Golden State: 17.4 PPG, 16.9 RPG, 2.7 APG, 0.7 SPG, 2.9 BPG

Career: 15.0 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 2.7 APG, 0.5 SPG, 2.1 BPG

Honors: 7x All-Star (1965-1968, 1970, 1973, 1974), 2x All-Defensive First Team (1969, 1971), 3x All-Defensive Second Team (1972-1974), All-Rookie First Team (1964), NBA Anniversary Team (50th, 75th), No. 43 retired by Warriors

There’s only one rebounder that was better than Wilt Chamberlain while wearing a Warriors jersey. That was Nate Thurmond. Thurmond owns the team record for total rebounds with 12,771 rebounds. When Thurmond retired, he was also the team record holder for games with 757, but he does hold the record for minutes played with 30,745. With Curry behind with over 28,000 career minutes, that is the next Warriors record likely to fall.

Thurmond also owns the seventh-most points in team history, so it wasn’t all just rebounds. With that said, his 16.9 rebounds per game are second-best in team history. Defensively, Thurmond won more defensive win shares than Chamberlain and he also ranks seventh in win shares. The only thing missing from his resume was a championship.

6. Neil Johnston

Years in Golden State: 8 (1951-1959)

Golden State: 19.4 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 2.5 APG

Career: 19.4 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 2.5 APG

Honors: NBA Champion (1956), 6x All-Star (1953-1958), 4x All-NBA First Team (1953-1956), All-NBA Second Team (1957), 3x Scoring Champion (1953-1955), Rebounding Leader (1955)

The combination of Johnston and Arizin was the top offensive player for the Warriors during their championship run in the 50s. Johnston was a solid free-throw shooter. His 3,417 made free throws are third-most and were right behind Arizin for the record when both players retired back then. Johnston brought scoring and rebounding to the table. He still ranks sixth in total rebounds and 10th in points.

His offensive win shares rank fourth and his win shares rank fourth. What sticks out is his efficiency rating, as his PER rating still ranks third today. Johnston was a three-time scoring champion and was credited for his “sweeping right-handed hook shot.” That helped him lead the league in field goal percentage three times. Johnston would have had large numbers had a knee injury never happened and forced him to retire in 1959.

Years in Golden State: 3 (2017-2019

Golden State: 25.8 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 5.4 APG, 0.8 SPG, 1.5 BPG

Career: 27.2 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 4.3 APG, 1.1 SPG, 1.1 BPG

Honors: 2x NBA Champion (2017, 2018), 2x Finals MVP (2017, 2018), 3x All-Star (2017-2019), All-Star Game MVP (2019), All-NBA First Team (2018), 2x All-NBA Second Team (2017, 2019), NBA 75th Anniversary Team

There are going to be some naysayers when reading this. Durant joined a superteam that won 72 games. The team won a championship and didn’t need him. The excuses go on and on. While all of that is true, it does not dispute the fact of what Durant did in three seasons with the team. In three seasons, how many other players can you think of that did what Durant did?

In those three seasons, Durant helped the Warriors make the NBA Finals three times. He won back-to-back Finals MVP Awards and two championships. He currently ranks among many top-10 statistical categories. His 427 three-point field goals are ninth in team history. He is tied for eighth in triple-doubles and owns the second-best PER, right behind Wilt Chamberlain. When Durant played for the Warriors, the offense ran through him. He owns the highest usage percentage in team history at 29.1% and owns the team record for box plus/minus and offensive box plus/minus. You don’t have to like that he joined a super team. You do have to respect that he is a top-5 greatest Warrior.

4. Paul Arizin

Years in Golden State: 10 (1950-1952, 1954-1962)

Golden State: 22.8 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 2.3 APG

Career: 22.8 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 2.3 APG

Honors: NBA Champion (1956), 10x All-Star (1951, 1952, 1955-1962), 3x All_NBA First Team (1952, 1956, 1957), All-NBA Second Team (1959), 2x Scoring Champion (1952, 1957), NBA Anniversary Team (25th, 50th, 75th)

Arizin was the first Warrior to make a true name for himself. As the league evolved, it was Arizin that became one of the first superstars. Arizin’s records speak for themselves. He ranks fifth in games played and made field goals. He ranks fourth in minutes played and is third in two-point field goals. Arizin hasn’t played for the Warriors since 1962, yet he owns the record for made free throws with 5,010 and free throw attempts with 6,189.

Among other categories, Arizin was a physical defender that committed the most fouls in team history. He is fifth in rebounds and seventh in defensive win shares. Offensively, he is second in offensive win shares, third in total win shares, fourth in points, and owns the sixth-best points per game average. With a championship to wrap up his Hall of Fame career, he was a truly complete player.

3. Rick Barry

Years in Golden State: 8 (1965-1967, 1972-1978)

Golden State: 25.6 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 5.1 APG, 2.3 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Career: 24.8 PPG, 6.7 RPG< 4.9 APG, 2.0 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Honors: NBA Champion (1975), Finals MVP (1975), 8x All-Star (1966, 1967, 1973-1978), All-Star Game MVP (1967), 5x All-NBA First Team (1966, 1967, 1974-1976), All-NBA Second Team (1973), Rookie of the Year (1966), All-Rookie First Team (1966), Scoring Champion (1967), Steals Leader (1975), NBA Anniversary Team (50th, 75th), No. 24 retired by Warriors

Rick Barry was a hero to many. He left the NBA to play in the ABA and then came back to the NBA to lead the Warriors to an NBA championship. There was no team hopping back then. Barry did all of the hard work to help the Warriors win the 1975 championship where he was also the Finals MVP. In eight seasons, he made the All-NBA team six times and once won a scoring title in 1965.

Among his records, Barry is all over the Warriors' all-time stats chart. When it came to two-point field goals, there was only one player that made more. He is one of two players to make over 6,000 career two-point field goals. He also took a team record of 14,392 attempts and set a franchise record for 7,926 missed shots. Barry’s 3,515 free throws rank second, his 929 steals are fourth, and his 4,655 rebounds are eighth. The 2.3 steals per game are a franchise record for steals average.

2. Wilt Chamberlain

Years in Golden State: 6 (1959-1965)

Golden State: 41.5 PPG, 25.1 RPG, 3.0 APG

Career: 30.1 PPG, 22.9 RPG, 4.4 APG

Honors: MVP (1960), 6x All-Star (1960-1965), 4x All-NBA First Team (1960-1962, 1964), 2x All-NBA Second Team (1963, 1965), Rookie of the Year (1960), 6x Scoring Champion (1960-1965), 4x Scoring Champion (1960-1964), NBA Anniversary Team (35th, 50th, 75th), No. 13 retired by Warriors

Chamberlain never won a championship while playing for the Warriors. When Chamberlain played for the team, he stacked up his numbers to near-unbreakable records. That includes a team record of 7,216 made field goals, which is also the team record for two-point field goals. Chamberlain’s 10,768 rebounds are second most as he and Thurmond are the only players in team history with more than 10,000 for a career.

Chamberlain owns numerous other team records. That includes minutes per game (47.2), points per game (41.5), rebounds per game (25.1), and PER (30.3). His 17,783 career points rank second, as do his defensive win shares and total win shares. Chamberlain’s franchise records for average will never be broken. He would be the greatest player for a franchise with these numbers on any other franchise. With that said, there’s only one player that deserves to be crowned the greatest.

1. Stephen Curry

Years in Golden State: 13 (2009-Present)

Golden State: 24.3 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 6.5 APG, 1.7 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Career: 24.3 PPG, 4.6 RPG< 6.5 APG, 1.7 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Honors: 4x NBA Champion (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022), Finals MVP (2022), 2x MVP Award (2015, 2016), 8x All-Star (2014-2019, 2021, 2022), All-Star Game MVP (2022), 4x All-NBA First Team (2015, 2016, 2019, 2021), 3x All-NBA Second Team (2014, 2017, 2022), All-NBA Third Team (2018), Western Conference Finals MVP (2022), 3x Three-Point Contest Champion (2015, 2021), 2x Scoring Champion (2016, 2021), Steals Leader (2016), 50-40-90 Club (2016), All-Rookie First Team (2010), NBA 75th Anniversary Team

Stephen Curry’s greatness goes beyond the numbers. Let’s take a look at those first though. For starters, Curry owns the NBA record for three-point field goals. He has reset the single-game record for three-point field goals multiple times. He is the only player with more points than Chamberlain and is the only player with more than 20,000 career points in team history. Curry also owns the team’s record for assists (5395), steals (1,371), free throw percentage (90.8%), games (827), offensive win shares (87.7), win shares (120.5), value over a replacement player (60.9), and of course, three-point field goals with an NBA record 3,121.

What will forever be looked at is how Curry became a champion. Curry was drafted with the No. 7 overall pick in 2009. He stuck with the Warriors through the bad years. He eventually grew to become an All-Star. Then, he became the first unanimous MVP in NBA history. That led to six appearances in the NBA Finals, four rings, an All-Star Game MVP, and his first Finals MVP Award. Curry was always loyal to the Warriors and there were never fears he would join a super team. He was a part of his superteam. One more championship could propel him into the conversation for NBA’s Mount Rushmore.

