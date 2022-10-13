10 Greatest Detroit Pistons Players Of All Time

It hasn’t felt like the Pistons have been great as of late, but make no mistake about this franchise. The Detroit Pistons are right up there with player talent that goes back to the 1950s. The Pistons were one of the original NBA teams. Starting in Fort Wayne, the Pistons moved to Detroit in 1957 where they have played ever since. The Pistons won three NBA championships in 1989, 1990, and 2004. Many players from those teams will be featured here but there are some other players outside of the title teams as well.

The Pistons own five Eastern Conference titles and 11 divisional titles. During the 80s and 2000s, there were some very competitive Pistons teams. Picking 10 individuals was difficult. To put it into perspective, the Pistons own 11 numbers retired and we have to make a top-10 list. Some players might be excluded and that is because this franchise has been fortunate enough to display some top talent.

Here are the greatest Detroit Pistons players of all time.

Honorable Mentions

Tayshaun Prince

Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Years in Detroit: 12 (2002-2012, 2014-2015)

Detroit: 12.6 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 2.6 APG, 0.6 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Career: 11.1 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 2.4 APG, 0.6 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Honors: NBA Champion (2004), 4x All-Defensive Second Team (2005-2008)

Four of the five starters from the Pistons dynasty during the 2000s have made the list. Prince was a solid starter for those teams. He was a reliable player during that time. He finished his career with the fifth-most games, which is the most games among the players during that dynasty run. Prince owns the fifth-most three-point field goals as well where he is one of five players with more than 500 treys in his career.

Prince also has his name etched in the top 10 for field goals made, offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds, assists, and blocks, and is one of eight players to own over 10,000 career points. Prince made the All-Defensive Second Team four straight years from 2005 to 2008. When it comes to role players, Prince was significantly underrated.

Vinnie Johnson

Credit: Detroit Free Press-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services LLC

Years in Detroit: 10 (1981-1991)

Detroit: 12.7 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 3.3 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Career: 12.0 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 3.3 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Honors: 2x NBA Champion (1989, 1990), No. 15 retired by Pistons

Speaking of role players, Johnson was the 80s version of Prince. Johnson did not win any major awards but he accumulated plenty of stats during his time with the Pistons. Johnson played 798 games, which was the fourth-most game in team history. He owns the seventh-most made field goals and was eighth in offensive rebounds. On top of that, his 2,661 assists are ranked sixth and his 708 steals are seventh.

Johnson was nicknamed “the microwave” for his ability to heat up. When he was inserted into the game, he would score quickly and in a big bunch. He took advantage of his minutes. His most legendary contribution was Game 5 when he hit a 14-foot shot with 0.7 seconds left to beat the Portland Trail Blazers to help the team clinch the 1990 championship.

Gene Shue

Years in Detroit: 6 (1957-1962)

Detroit: 18.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.4 APG

Career: 14.4 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 3.7 APG

Honors: 5x All-Star (1958-1962), All-NBA First Team (1960, All-NBA Second Team (1961)

The most durable player in team history was Gene Shue. He is the record holder for minutes per game. Shue averaged 39.5 minutes per game in six years with the Pistons. He was also good enough to make five All-Star appearances during his time. The Pistons moved to Detroit in 1957 and Shue made the transition a lot easier.

Shue was popular during his time with the Pistons for being the team’s best player. His best season came in 1959-60 when he recorded 22.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. There were 11 games where he played all 48 minutes. Shue was ultimately traded in 1962 to the New York Knicks.

Andre Drummond

Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Years in Detroit: 8 (2012-2021)

Detroit: 14.4 PPG, 13.9 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.6 BPG

Career: 13.8 PPG, 13.3 RPG, 1.4 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.5 BPG

Honors: 2x All-Star (2016, 2018), All-NBA Third Team (2016), 4x Rebounding Champion (2016-2018, 2020), All-Rookie Second Team (2013)

When looking at centers, Drummond was one of the most efficient. His rebounding is at the top of the charts, including holding the record for offensive rebounds with 2,834. He was second in defensive rebounds and second in career rebounds. His rebounding was so consistent that he owns the team record for defensive rebounding percentage at 33.3% and total rebounding percentage at 24.6%.

Defensively, he finished with 927 total blocks and is fifth all-time with 823 steals. Offensively, he took advantage of his opportunities. His 54.1% field goal percentage is a team record. That type of efficiency helped him land the third-best player efficiency rating. He also sits in the top 10 for defensive win shares and total win shares.

George Yardley

Detroit: 19.1 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 1.7 APG

Career: 19.2 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 1.7 APG

Honors: 5x All-Star (1955-1959), All-NBA First Team (1958), All-NBA Second Team (1957), NBA Scoring Champion (1958)

Yardley was one of the best overall scorers back in the 50s. With the Pistons, he made five All-Star teams. His offense was good enough that he ranks 10th in all-time offensive win shares, while his 21.1 player efficiency rating is fifth. What made Yardley the most likable was his flair and tenacity. With Yardley leading the way, the team qualified for the NBA Finals two times.

Yardley led the league in scoring during the 1957-58 season. He averaged 27.8 points per game and totaled 2,001. It was the first time that an NBA player hit 2,000 points in a season. He also set NBA records for free throw attempts (808) and free throws made (655). It was the only time that he made the All-NBA First Team.

Larry Foust

Years in Detroit: 7 (1950-1957)

Detroit: 15.0 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 1.9 APG

Career: 13.7 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 1.7 APG

Honors: 6x All-Star (1951-1956), All-NBA First Team (1955), All-NBA Second Team (1952), Rebounding Leader (1952)

One of the best rebounders in team history was the league rebounder during the 1951-52 season. Foust tied Mel Hutchins for the rebounding title by averaging 13.3 rebounds per game. His career high of 13.4 rebounds came during the 1853-54 season, while his other career highlights included leading the league in field goal percentage with 48.7% during the 1954-55 season.

Foust ranks sixth with 5,200 career rebounds but he is one of six players to record at least 5,000 rebounds with the team. Despite all of this time later, he is in the top 10 for offensive win shares and total win shares. His highest stat is ranking four in PER with a rating of 22.0.

10. Richard Hamilton

Credit: Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Years in Detroit: 9 (2002-2011)

Detroit: 18.4 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 3.8 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Career: 17.1 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 3.4 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Honors: NBA Champion (2004), 3x All-Star (2006-2008), No. 32 retired by Pistons

Every team needs that third piece to the big three and Hamilton was that player. He was often overlooked by others like Chauncey Billups and Ben Wallace. What many forget is that Hamilton was a consistent scorer in this league. That includes scoring at least 18.0 points per game in all but three seasons in his nine-year tenure. His career average of 20.1 points per game came during the 2005-06 season when he led the league in three-point shooting with 45.8%.

Hamilton ranks 10th in games, ninth in three-point field goals, and sixth in made field goals. His 11,582 career points are sixth on the all-time scoring list. For a shooting guard, Hamilton could also pass the rock as his 2,419 career assists are seventh. To prove that Hamilton was somewhat overrated during his time, out of all of the players during the 2000s, he was used the most on offense. His 26.7% usage rate remains sixth best on the all-time list.

9. Grant Hill

Years in Detroit: 6 (1994-2000)

Detroit: 21.6 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 6.3 APG, 1.6 SPG, 0.6 BPG

Career: 16.7 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.1 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.6 BPG

Honors: 5x All-Star (1995-1998, 2000), All-NBA First Team (1997), 4x All-NBA Second Team (1996, 1998-2000), Co-Rookie of the Year (1995), All-Rookie First Team (1995)

It’s a legitimate question to wonder what would have happened had Hill never left. If Hill never left the Pistons, would the 2000s dynasty have happened or been better? Hill left the Pistons in 2000 and continues to hold the record for triple-doubles with 29. Throwing a player like Hill into a lineup with Hamilton, Prince, Billups, and Wallace might have been just as terrorizing to the Eastern Conference.

Despite playing six years, Hill was such a prominent scorer that his 9,393 career points rank ninth all-time. That 21.6 points per game for his career is tied with Kelly Tripucka for fourth best. He also owns his name in the top 10 for career defensive rebounds, assists, and steals. When it came to efficiency, Hill’s 22.4 PER is second best and that comes on the heels of being used the third-most on offense by the Pistons at 27.6%.

8. Dennis Rodman

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Years in Detroit: 7 (1986-1992)

Detroit: 8.8 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 1.3 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.6 BPG

Career: 7.3 PPG, 13.1 RPG, 1.8 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.6 BPG

Honors: 2x NBA Champion (1989, 1990), 2x All-Star (1990, 1992), All-NBA Third Team (1992), 2x Defensive Player of the Year (1990, 1991), 5x All-Defensive First Team (1989-1993), Rebounding Champion (1992), No. 10 retired by Pistons

With Rodman in the mix, the “Bad Boys” of the Pistons were a lethal group. Rodman already had a chip on his shoulder coming into the league as the No. 27 overall pick in 1986. He meshed well with the personalities on the floor and had no problem doing the dirty work. His defense was critical for the championship years where he made All-Defensive First team during both championships runs, as well as being named the best overall defensive player in 1990.

Rebounding was the name of the game for Rodman. He ranks fifth in career rebounds, fourth in defensive rebounds, and third in offensive rebounds. Defensively, his 399 career blocks are 10th all-time. While Rodman was not a lethal scorer, he was efficient when he took shots. His 55.8% career two-point field goal percentage is a Pistons record.

7. Bill Laimbeer

Credit: Detroit Free Press-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services LLC

Years in Detroit: 13 (1981-1994)

Detroit: 13.4 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 2.1 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.9 BPG

Career: 12.9 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 2.0 APG, 0.9 SPG, 1.5 BPG

Honors: 2x NBA Champion (1989, 1990), 4x All-Star (1983-1985, 1987), Rebounding leader (1986), No. 40 retired by the Pistons

Joining the Pistons was the best thing that could have happened to Laimbeer and the team. Laimbeer was traded to the Pistons from the Cavaliers and immediately became a double-double threat when he was thrust into the lineup. Laimbeer was the leader of the “Bad Boys” Pistons. He was the aggressor and most physical player out of the group. It led to many players not liking him but Laimbeer is on record for saying he was never worried about others liking him.

He wanted to win and he was going to do whatever he needed to do that. Laimbeer led the league in rebounding during the 1985-86 season with 13.1 rebounds per game. That was in the middle of a seven-year stretch where Laimbeer averaged a double-double. He just missed it during the championship seasons but averaged 9.6 rebounds in both of those years. Laimbeer is the best rebounder in team history with 9,430 career boards, which is more than 1,200 than the runner-up Drummond. He also owns the record for defensive rebounds with 7,001.

6. Dave Bing

Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Years in Detroit: 9 (1966-1975)

Detroit: 22.6 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 6.4 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Career: 20.3 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 6.0 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Honors: 6x All-Star (1968,-1969, 1971, 1973-1975), 2x All-NBA First Team (1968, 1971), All-NBA Second Team (1974), Rookie of the Year (1967), All-Rookie First Team (1967), Scoring Champion (1968), No. 21 retired by Pistons

Dave Bing was everything to Detroit during the day and later. After his successful basketball career, Bing was the mayor of the city from 2009 to 2013. During his time in the league, he was a seven-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA First Team selection. He was the No. 2 overall pick in 1966 and scored 1,601 points in his first season to win Rookie of the Year. After that, he made six All-Star appearances with the team.

Bing finished his career playing in the eighth most games (675) and scoring the fourth-most field goals (5,772). When Bing retired, he owned the record for assists with 4,330, but now he ranks third. His 15,235 career points rank fourth, as well as being tied for the fourth-most triple-doubles with three. Scoring-wise, his points-per-game average was nearly a record. His 22.6 points per game rank second by 0.1 points per game to another legendary Piston.

5. Bob Lanier

Credit: Malcolm Emmons - USA TODAY Sports

Years in Detroit: 10 (1970-1980)

Detroit: 22.7 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 3.3 APG, 1.2 SPG, 2.0 BPG

Career: 20.1 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.1 SPG, 1.5 BPG

Honors: 7x All-Star (1972-1975, 1977-1979), All-Star Game MVP (1974), All-Rookie First Team (1971), No. 16 retired by Pistons

When you look at the averages, Lanier is the best-scoring player in team history. Lanier averaged 22.7 points per game in 10 seasons with the team. That average narrowly beats out Bing for the record. He was an incredible finisher as his 6,276 career field goals are second in team history. His 15,488 career points remain third best while the rest of his stats are all over the board.

Lanier could do everything. He is fifth in career offensive and defensive rebounds. The combined total has him ranked third with 8,063 career boards. His 2,256 career assists are ranked eighth and his 859 career blocks are fourth. He is one of three players to own at least four triple-doubles in team history. In the end, he is the most efficient player according to PER with a team-record 22.8 rating.

4. Chauncey Billups

Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Years in Detroit: 8 (2002-2009, 2013-2014)

Detroit: 16.5 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 6.2 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Career: 15.2 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 5.4 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Honors: NBA Champion (2004), Finals MVP (2004), 3x All-Star (2006-08), All-NBA Third Team (2007), 2x All-Defensive Second Team (2005, 2006), No. 1 retired by Pistons

Billups was the floor general for those years during the 2000s. He made a few appearances on the All-Star team after the team made the Finals in 2004 and 2005. While his numbers reflect his success post-championship, those 2004 and 2005 appearances in the Finals were where it was at when it came to his overall success.

Billups was named the 2004 Finals MVP when he averaged 21.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.2 steals. He also shot 50.1% from the field, 47.1% from three-point range, and 92.9% from the free throw line to make the NBA Finals 50-40-90 Club. For his career, he owns some recognition on the all-time list, which includes the second-most three-point field goals (890) and fourth-most assists (2,984). His career free throw percentage of 89.2% is a franchise record.

3. Ben Wallace

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Years in Detroit: 9 (2000-2006, 2009-2012)

Detroit: 6.6 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 1.5 APG, 1.4 SPG, 2.3 BPG

Career: 5.7 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.3 SPG, 2.0 BPG

Honors: NBA Champion (2004), 4x All-Star (2003-2006), 3x All-NBA Second Team (2003, 2004, 2006), 2x All-NBA Third Team (2002, 2005), 4x Defensive Player of the Year (2002, 2003, 2005, 2006), 5x All-Defensive First Team (2002-2006), 2x Rebounding Leader (2002, 2003), Blocks Leader (2002), No. 3 retired by Pistons

For an undrafted player out of the 1996 NBA Draft, Wallace turned into a Hall of Famer. Wallace was not just the best defensive player in team history, but he is right up there as one of the best in NBA history. Wallace owns a record four Defensive Player of the Year Awards. His rebounding and shot-blocking were the best of the best in the early 2000s, which included leading the league in rebounding two times in 2002 and 2003. For five straight years, Wallace made the All-Defensive First Team on his way to winning DOPY in 2002, 2003, 2005, and 2006.

Wallace currently ranks fourth in offensive and total rebounds, while he is third in defensive rebounds. Defensively, he owns the team record for blocks with 1,486 and is second in career steals as a center with 931. His 2.3 blocks per game average with Detroit is also a team record, as is his 49.0 defensive win shares.

2. Joe Dumars

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Years in Detroit: 14 (1985-1999)

Detroit: 16.1 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 4.5 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Career: 16.1 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 4.5 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Honors: 2x NBA Champion (1989, 1990), Finals MVP (1989), 6x All-Star (1990-1993, 1995, 1997), All-NBA Second Team (1993), 2x All-NBA Third Team (1990, 1991), 4x All-Defensive First Team (1989, 1990, 192, 1993), All-Defensive Second Team (1991), All-Rookie First Team (1986), No. 4 retired by the Pistons

The top two players in Pistons history were teammates for a very long time. Both of these players spent their entire careers with the Pistons and helped the team overcome the great Lakers and Celtics during the 80s. The first time the Pistons won the NBA championship was with Dumars winning Finals MVP. He averaged 27.3 points as the Pistons swept the Lakers in four games. While Dumars could score, he is the three-point record holder at 990, he could play defense. To some of the greats, Dumars was said to be the best defender they ever faced.

Dumars is the only player in Pistons history to play over 1,000 games with the franchise. His 1,018 is a team record, while his 4,612 career assists are second-best. His 16,401 career points are second-best, but he did claim the record for offensive win shares with 63.1. In the end, this backcourt was legendary and Dumars was just one piece. However, that piece was good enough to be the second-best player ever to be in Detroit.

1. Isiah Thomas

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Years in Detroit: 13 (1981-1994)

Detroit: 19.2 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 9.3 APG, 1.9 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Career: 19.2 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 9.3 APG, 1.9 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Honors: 2x NBA Champion (1989, 1990), Finals MVP (1990), 12x All-Star (1982-1993), 2x All-Star Game MVP (1984, 1986), 3x All-NBA First Team (1984-1986), 2x All-NBA Second Team (1983, 1987), All-Rookie First Team (1982), Assists Leader (1985), No. 11 retired by Pistons

Dumars, Wallace, and Billups were great in their own right but the best Piston ever is Isiah Thomas. The 12-time All-Star is the only player on this list to record double-digit All-Star appearances. Thomas was not just the best point guard in Pistons history but he is in the conversation among the best at the position. Scoring-wise, he was lethal when he attacked the rim. His 18,822 career points are a team record and are over 2,000 career points more than his teammate Dumar. Thomas also owns the record for career assists with 9,061, nearly 4,500 more than Dumars.

Thomas owns so many records with the team. That includes field goals, field goal attempts, two-point field goals, two-point field goal attempts, field goals missed, free throws, free throw attempts, steals, points, assists, and value over a replacement player. Thomas was a central part of the “Bad Boys” unit. It potentially led to him being left off of the 1992 Dream Team. With that said, nobody can leave him off of the GOAT conversation when it comes to the best Detroit Piston.

Next