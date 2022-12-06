50 Greatest Point Guards In NBA History

Credit: Fadeaway World

The point guard position has always been arguably the most important position in the NBA since he is the player who touches the ball first on every possession. This means that the point guard is the extension of the coach on the floor, and is responsible for making the correct plays on a nightly basis. The point guard position has always consisted of all-time great players as the very best point guards have won individual achievements, team achievements, and have made a mark in NBA history.

We have seen how a scoring point guard, like Stephen Curry, can be the best player for a championship team and how a great playmaker like Magic Johnson can be widely regarded as one of the very best players to ever do it. Concerning the point guard position today, only a handful are selected as perennial All-Stars and even superstar talents. Nonetheless, we have witnessed greatness at the point guard position since the first time a player dribbled a basketball professionally. But how do the best point guards ever rank? We have seen an elite collection of talents come through the ranks and be excellent floor generals.

It is time to rank the top 50 greatest point guards of all time.

50. Mike Bibby

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Championships: 0

Player Stats: 14.7 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 5.5 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Honors: None

Mike Bibby is one of the most entertaining players of his generation because he was an elite shooter with solid handles and playmaking ability. He never really reached All-Star status, but in terms of skill set at the point guard position, he has to be top 50.

Bibby started out his career with the Vancouver Grizzlies, making the All-Rookie Team, and blossomed into a sharpshooter and playmaker with the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks. Bibby was also the head of the snake for the Kings that pushed the Los Angeles Lakers to the brim in the postseason.

49. Scott Skiles

Championships: 0

Player Stats: 11.1 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 6.5 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.0 BPG

Honors: 1990-91 Most Improved Player

Scott Skiles is a current head coach in the NBA but he was once an all-time great playmaker. Skiles was a prototypical point guard in the sense that he was only considered with passing the ball, but he did that at an elite level. Over his career, Skiles averaged 6.5 APG.

The talented playmaker also holds the record for most assists in a single NBA game when he dropped an outstanding 30 assists against the as a member of the Orlando Magic. We might never see Skiles’ record broken and that means he deserves a spot on the top-50 point guards list.

48. Andre Miller

Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

Championships: 0

Player Stats: 12.5 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 6.5 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Honors: 2001-02 Assist Champion

Andre Miller is one of the most unique point guards of all time because he had little chance of making three-point shots and was not blessed with athleticism. Rather, he was a below-the-rim player and did most of his damage around the rim.

But somehow, Miller was an impact point guard. He was an above-average playmaker, averaging a career-high in assists in 2002 by posting 10.9 APG. He was also a solid finisher around the rim and once scored 52 points in a single game.

47. Kevin Porter

Credit: Slam Online

Championships: 0

Player Stats: 11.6 PPG, 1.8 RPG, 8.1 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Honors: 4x Assist Champion

Kevin Porter Jr is currently a player for the Houston Rockets, and hopefully, he can mimic what his father accomplished in the league. Kevin Porter was a solid point guard, leading the NBA in assists on four separate occasions, and averaged 11.6 PPG and 8.1 APG for his career. The talented floor general spent the majority of his career with the Bullets.

A 6’0” point guard, Porter was not the tallest or most athletic guard but he understood the game on a deep level. He made the most of what was given to him athletically and worked on his instincts to continuously set up his teammates for good looks.

46. Nick Van Exel

Championships: 0

Player Stats: 14.4 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 6.6 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Honors: 1x All-Star

Nick Van Exel was always a first-starter on the court, whether he started games or came off the bench. As a 6th man, Van Exel was incredibly solid and was difficult to handle when he had the ball in his hands. Despite standing 6’1” and only weighing 170 lbs, Nick Van Exel impacted the game offensively.

He was a shot-creator, shot-maker, and offensively-inclined guard. He managed to make the All-Star Team in 1998 as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, posting 13.8 PPG and 6.9 APG in 46 starts out of 64 games played. Van Exel never won an NBA title, but he was one talented scorer during his prime.

45. Rod Strickland

Championships: 0

Player Stats: 13.2 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 7.3 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Honors: 1997-98 All-NBA Team Selection, 1997-98 Assist Champion

Rod Strickland, despite his seemingly average career and accolades, was one of the most gifted point guards of all time. For anyone who watched Strickland play, it was obvious he was elite as a ball-handler and floor general. When looking deeper at the numbers and the era he played in, Strickland held his own.

The 6’3” point guard had 8 seasons averaging at least 8 APG, including averaging 10.5 APG in the 1998 NBA season. He posted at least 13 PPG in each of those seasons as well, showcasing his skills as a finisher, and has to be one of the most underrated players of all time. Rod was also a very polarizing figure for his off-court antics as well.

44. Micheal Ray Richardson

Credit: Focus on Sport/Getty Images.

Championships: 0

Player Stats: 14.8 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 7.0 APG, 2.6 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Honors: 4x All-Star, 2x All-Defensive Team Selection, 1979-80 Assist Champion, 3x Steals Champion

Micheal Ray Richardson was a unique player, not because his first name is spelled uniquely, but because he was an elite player when it came to the defensive end. Richardson led the NBA in steals impressively 3 times and made 2 All-Defensive Teams. He was also a 4-time All-Star as a member of the New York Knicks and New Jersey Nets, which is why New Yorkers are so fond of this man.

In fact, Micheal Ray Richardson made 3 straight All-Star Teams starting in his second season with the Knicks and led the NBA in APG in his second season as well. A talented all-around player, Ray Richardson was billed as the “next Walt Frazier” with the Knicks, and he certainly had a strong start to his career.

43. Steve Francis

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Championships: 0

Player Stats: 18.1 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 6.0 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Honors: 3x All-Star, 1999-00 Rookie Of The Year

Steve Francis was a difficult player to handle in his prime. He was supremely confident, sometimes to a fault, and had All-Star-worthy offensive skills. Francis was an explosive jumper for his 6’3” frame and was also a capable scorer who loved getting his shots up. Steve “Franchise” Francis also had three seasons posting at least 20 PPG.

Even as a score-first player, Francis was a solid passer as well. He often drew the attention of more than one defender when he attacked the basket and that set up easy looks for his teammates. A star for the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies, Francis ended his career with 3 All-Star appearances.

42. Baron Davis

Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Championships: 0

Player Stats: 16.1 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 7.2 APG, 1.8 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Honors: 2x All-Star, 2003-04 All-NBA Team, 2x Steals Champion

A powerhouse of a point guard and one of the most explosive athletes at his size, Baron Davis was a strong offensive player during his prime. With his bulldog-like approach to scoring the ball and solid defense, Davis was capable of being the primary offensive player for a playoff team every night.

Of course, Davis is mainly remembered for being part of the “We Believe” Golden State Warriors side that somehow upset Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks in 2007. The Warriors had a host of talented players including Al Harrington and Monta Ellis, but Davis was the leader. Now a color analyst, Davis was a very skilled player and certainly a fan-favorite as a competitor.

41. Gilbert Arenas

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Championships: 0

Player Stats: 20.7 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 5.3 APG, 1.6 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Honors: 3x All-Star, 3x All-NBA Team Selection, 2002-03 Most Improved Player

Gilbert Arenas should have been much higher than ranked 45th all-time as a point guard. The man known as “Agent Zero” was one of the most prolific offensive point guards of all time, and he proved that by averaging at least 25 PPG for three straight seasons between 2005 and 2007.

Arenas was so good at one point, that he would take clutch jumpers and turn around with his arms raised before it even went down. One of the most iconic players for the Washington Wizards during the 2000s decade, Arenas had the talent to be a top-15 point guard ever but his off-court antics and frustrating injury history prevented him from achieving that.

40. Kenny Smith

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Championships: 2

Player Stats: 12.8 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 5.5 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Honors: None

Before becoming one of the best basketball analysts in the country, Kenny Smith was Hakeem Olajuwon’s point guard during their back-to-back championship seasons in 1994 and 1995. An elite marksman, Smith once hit 7 threes in Game 1 of the 1995 NBA Finals.

Kenny, known as “The Jet” for his blistering speed, was a player who seemed to come through in the biggest moments whenever the Rockets needed him most. Hakeem Olajuwon gets the bulk of the praise for delivering two titles to the Rockets franchise, but Smith certainly played a vital role as well.

39. Mark Jackson

Credit: Getty Images

Championships: 0

Player Stats: 9.6 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 8.0 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Honors: 1x All-Star, 1987-88 Rookie Of The Year, 1996-97 Assist Champion

Mark Jackson is one of the most consistent playmakers of his generation, averaging 8.0 APG mainly as a member of the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers. Jackson was not a star when it came to scoring the basketball from the perimeter or the rim, but he made up for it with exceptional playmaking.

Jackson once led the league in assists in 1997, posting 11.4 APG as a member of the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers. The point guard’s only All-Star season came in 1989 as a member of the New York Knicks in his second NBA season when he averaged 16.9 PPG and 8.6 APG.

38. Terry Porter

Credit: Detroit Free Press-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services LLC

Championships: 0

Player Stats: 12.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 5.6 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Honors: 2x All-Star

Terry Porter was Clyde Drexler’s point guard for the Portland Trail Blazers, a team that once reached the NBA Finals to face Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. Porter stood 6’3” and weighed 195 lbs, and had above-average skills as a scorer and playmaker. In his career, Porter made 2 All-Star Team appearances.

His two All-Star appearances came in 1991 and 1993 when he averaged 17.0 PPG and 18.2 PPG respectively. Porter was required to do the bulk of the playmaking and scoring alongside Drexler, and it helped him become one of the top point guards of the 1990s.

37. Rajon Rondo

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Championships: 2

Player Stats: 9.8 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 7.9 APG, 1.6 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Honors: 4x All-Star, 2011-12 All-NBA Team, 4x All-Defensive Team Selection, 3x Assist Champion, 2009-10 Steals Champion

Rajon Rondo has had a very interesting career ever since he blossomed into a star with the Boston Celtics. A triple-double threat with elite playmaking ability, Rondo captivated fans with his passing and helped the Celtics Big Three win a championship in 2008. Since then, Rondo has continued to showcase his incredible basketball brain and might be a coach someday.

His ability to understand the game is truly profound, which is why he became “Playoff Rondo” for the Los Angeles Lakers during their 2020 championship run. With two championship rings to his name, Rondo has a strong case for being a Hall of Famer someday because he is truly one of the best floor generals of all time.

36. Ron Harper

Credit: Fadeaway World

Championships: 5

Player Stats: 13.8 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 3.9 APG, 1.7 SPG, 0.7 BPG

Honors: None

Ron Harper is mainly remembered for being Michael Jordan’s point guard for the Chicago Bulls dynasty. The talented defensive guard was the point guard stalwart for the Bulls during their second three-peat and used his incredible 6’6” height and 185 lbs to stifle opposing ball-handlers.

As great as Jordan was on defense in the backcourt, Harper made him even scarier because they were simply dominant together. But even before Harper became a member of the Bulls at age 32, he was a fringe All-Star who averaged over 17 PPG for the first four years of his career. Not to mention, Ron Harper won two more championships with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2000 and 2001.

35. Norm Nixon

Credit: Malcolm Emmons - USA TODAY Sports

Championships: 2

Player Stats: 15.7 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 8.3 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Honors: 2x All-Star

Norm Nixon was one of the iconic players for the 1980s Lakers, as one of the primary ball-handlers for the Lakers behind Magic Johnson. Nixon was clearly successful because he won two NBA championships and also made 2 All-Star Teams over his career. Because of the fact he only played 9 seasons in his prime, Nixon probably never made a strong argument for the Hall of Fame.

Nixon played 6 seasons with the Lakers, making the All-Star Teams in 1982 and 1982 when he posted 17.6 PPG and 17.2 PPG respectively. The point guard was always capable of scoring the ball at the rack and also had a decent outside jumper, adding to the fact that Nixon was a very capable playmaker.

34. Sam Cassell

Credit: Timeless Sports/Twitter

Championships: 3

Player Stats: 15.7 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 6.0 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Honors: 1x All-Star, 2003-04 All-NBA Team Selection

In terms of being a leader on the court and a consistent offensive presence, Sam Cassell should be rated highly by any fans that followed his progression through the league. He started out as a vital role player for the Houston Rockets, winning an NBA championship as a two-way guard.

Cassell then developed into an All-Star as he aged because he could score inside and outside while also competing on defense. A solid playmaker as well, Sam had the mental tools to have a long career in the NBA which is why he is currently an assistant coach under Doc Rivers for the Philadelphia 76ers.

33. Maurice Cheeks

Credit: Malcolm Emmons - USA TODAY Sports

Championships: 1

Player Stats: 11.1 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 6.7 APG, 2.1 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Honors: 4x All-Star, 5x All-Defensive Team Selection, Hall of Fame

Maurice “Mo” Cheeks played 15 years as a point guard in the NBA, including 11 with the Philadelphia 76ers. A 4-time All-Star, Cheeks was the primary point guard for a 76ers team that made three appearances in the NBA Finals over four years in 1980, 1982, and 1983. Cheeks helped the squad win the NBA championship in 1983, with the Finals MVP going to Moses Malone.

While starting as point guard for a Sixers team that included stars Julius Erving, Moses Malone, Andrew Toney, and Charles Barkley among others, Cheeks was respected for his team play and elite defensive skills. Along with being a 4-time All-Star, Cheeks was named to four straight NBA All-Defensive Teams from 1983 to 1986.

32. Stephon Marbury

Championships: 0

Player Stats: 19.3 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 7.6 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Honors: 2x All-Star, 2x All-NBA Team Selection

Stephon Marbury is one of the unique cases of talented basketball talents that prospered more outside of the United States. A legend in China, Marbury went from being an NBA All-Star to one of the greatest players in foreign basketball history. But that doesn’t take away from the point guard’s achievements on an NBA court.

Marbury was a 2-time All-Star who had some of the best scoring and playmaking skills of his generation. A speedster with the ball and a player who understood angles, Marbury was very difficult to stop in his prime. Had he stayed dedicated to the NBA, he might have had more accolades on his resume.

31. Slater Martin

Championships: 5

Player Stats: 9.8 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 4.2 APG

Honors: 7x All-Star, 5x All-NBA Team Selection, Hall of Fame

Slater “Dugie” Martin was one of the NBA's best defensive players in the 1950s, playing for the George Mikan-led Minneapolis Lakers that won four NBA championships between 1950 and 1954. His numbers do not quite indicate elite playmaking at a glance, but these were typical numbers in the 1950s for a point guard who feed the giant down low consistently.

In 1957, Martin joined the St. Louis Hawks at age 31 and eventually helped the team win an NBA title in 1958. The 5’10” point guard was a capable defender, an elite playmaker at the time, and a winner on the floor. Due to his individual and team accolades that included 5 NBA titles, Slater Martin has to be one of the top 35 point guards of all time.

30. Trae Young

Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Championships: 0

Player Stats: 25.4 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 9.1 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Honors: 2x All-Star, 2021-22 All-NBA Team Selection

Trae Young is still getting started in his career and has not achieved much of anything outside of All-Star appearances just yet, but there is no denying he is a special player who will continue to get better with age. As of right now, Young is one of the best offensive players in the entire world.

Despite standing 6’1” and weighing 164 lbs, Young seems to be the long-term replacement for Stephen Curry. He is a streaky yet solid shooter from deep, an elite playmaker, and a deadly player in the clutch. As he improves his shot selection, Young will be a force to handle for many years to come.

29. Deron Williams

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Championships: 0

Player Stats: 16.3 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 8.1 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Honors: 3x All-Star, 2x All-NBA Team

If only Deron Williams was placed in a setting that allowed him to prosper more. The talented offensive star was considered the best point guard in the world at some point as a member of the Utah Jazz, because it is hard to remember one that combined speed, strength, explosiveness, shooting, playmaking, and finishing into one body.

But Williams had it all and made 3 All-Star Teams as a result of that. For years, Williams made the Utah Jazz a team to be fearful of alongside Carlos Boozer and Andrei Kirilenko. His career did not end on the note many would have hoped it would, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that D-Will was a stud in his prime.

28. Mookie Blaylock

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Championships: 0

Player Stats: 13.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 6.7 APG, 2.3 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Honors: 1x All-Star, 6x All-Defensive Team Selection, 2x Steals Champion

Mookie Blaylock, known as “The Thief” for obvious reasons, was one of the best point guards in NBA history when considering his ability to hound ball-handlers and go after steals. Blaylock made 6 All-Defensive Teams and led the league in steals twice, meaning he always got the job done when it came to defense.

Blaylock also made the All-Star Team in 1994 when he averaged 13.8 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 9.7 APG, and 2.6 SPG while posting 41.1% from the field. At only 6’0”, Blaylock was often hidden when going after the ball and that is why opposing ball-handlers struggled to keep him away from the ball. As a defensive stalwart who could pass and score as well, Mookie is one of the top-30 point guards ever.

27. Fat Lever

Credit: Denver Nuggets/Twitter

Championships: 0

Player Stats: 13.9 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 6.2 APG, 2.2 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Honors: 2x All-Star, 1986-87 All-NBA Team Selection, 1987-88 All-Defensive Team Selection

A player old-heads only seemingly remember Fat Lever was a special player. A miniature point guard, Lever could do it all on the court and had a great career all around. Standing 6’3” and weighing 170 lbs, Fat Lever had unique athletic traits that gave him the ability to go after rebounds and also pass the ball.

The 2-time All-Star was not an easy player to handle on the court, because he was adept at playing passing lanes on defense and finding ways to impact the game on a positive level. Injuries derailed his career too soon, as he would be out of the league by his 32nd birthday, but he was a special all-around point guard.

26. Mark Price

Credit: Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Championships: 0

Player Stats: 15.2 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 6.7 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Honors: 4x All-Star, 4x All-NBA Team Selection

One of the best point guards of the 1990s, Mark Price was the leader for the talented Cleveland Cavaliers sides that were often running into Michael Jordan’s Bulls in the playoffs. Price was an All-Star-caliber offensive player who could shoot the lights out and also set up his teammates with clever plays.

Price shot a career 40.2% from three and 90.4% from the free-throw line, meaning he was as elite as they came as a marksman. Price had some very good teammates alongside him in his career but if he played on a truly great team, we might have been looking at a top-15 point guard of all time.

25. Dennis Johnson

Credit: Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

Championships: 3

Player Stats: 14.1 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 5.0 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.6 BPG

Honors: 1978-79 Finals MVP, 5x All-Star, 9x All-Defense Selection, 2x All-NBA Team Selection, Hall of Fame

Dennis “Airplane” Johnson is highly regarded as one of the best point guards to have ever played, especially on the defensive end. He made 9 All-NBA Defensive Teams and 5 All-Star teams during his career. What made Johnson particularly effective was his playing style since he was known for hovering around the basket for tip-ins or using his post skills around the rim.

Johnson could also hit from the outside as he was not a slouch from the perimeter, holding a career 44.5% from the floor. The guard was not much of a three-point shooter, averaging 17.2% for his career, but he made up for it with incredible defensive presence and playmaking. In his Hall of Fame career, Johnson won 3 NBA titles with the Boston Celtics and Seattle SuperSonics.

24. Penny Hardaway

Championships: 0

Player Stats: 15.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.0 APG, 1.6 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Honors: 4x All-Star, 3x All-NBA Selection

Penny Hardaway was mostly known for his undeniably great partnership with a young Shaquille O’Neal. Penny was the full package as a taller point guard and has incredible dribbling and passing skills. As a pure talent, Penny should be much higher on this list because of his incredible talents. But injuries derailed his career, and he wasn’t able to achieve the greatness that he truly should have.

Still, making the list of the top 25-point guards ever is nothing to sniff at, and his numbers are clearly All-Star worthy. Penny joins a few other players on this list as one of the greatest “what-if” stories of all time because if he had stayed healthy, he would have posted at least 20 PPG and 7 APG for at least a decade.

23. Tim Hardaway

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Championships: 0

Player Stats: 17.7 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 8.2 APG, 1.6 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Honors: 5x All-Star, 5x All-NBA Selection, Hall of Fame

A Miami Heat and Golden State Warrior legend, probably nobody possessed a more killer crossover than Tim Hardaway. He was a smaller point guard, but was extremely quick and had the entire offensive package. In many ways, Tim Hardaway brought relevancy to the Miami Heat organization and was one of the game’s most popular and respected point guards.

While he wasn't able to win an NBA title, the energy and gifted dribbling he brought to the table was something that his fans will never ever forget. Finally, Hardaway was inducted into the Hall of Fame because his skill and speed with the ball made him an impact player. Legendary Pat Riley would be the first to admit, Hardaway was a key component of Miami’s history.

22. Chauncey Billups

Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Championships: 1

Player Stats: 15.2 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 5.4 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Honors: 2003-04 Finals MVP, 5x All-Star, 3x All-NBA Selection, 2x All-Defensive Team Selection

Mr. Big Shot himself, Chauncey Billups is one of the game’s best leaders from the point guard position. As a member of the Detroit Pistons, he won Finals MVP by leading the likes of Richard “Rip” Hamilton, Rasheed Wallace, and Ben Wallace to an NBA title over the superteam LA Lakers in 2004. Billups was also a very clutch player, and as his name suggests, he would usually take and make big shots to lead his team to victory.

Chauncey had the shotmaking and also the tough defense to be one of the game's best point guards during his career. A clutch shot-maker, Billups is an icon for the Detroit Pistons franchise as a player. The point guard was also a natural leader which is why he is currently the head coach of one of the game’s premier point guards in Damian Lillard.

21. Lenny Wilkins

Credit: Dick Raphael/NBAE/Getty Images

Championships: 0

Player Stats: 16.5 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 6.7 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Honors: 9x All-Star, 1969-70 Assist Champion, Hall of Fame

Lenny Wilkins might be remembered mostly for his supreme success as a head coach, but he was also a great player. Wilkins is a natural playmaker with savvy point guard skills, basically forming the perfect point guard prototype. His passing and court leadership were sound, but he also had some impressive scoring seasons.

Wilkins had three seasons averaging at least 20 PPG and six seasons of posting at least 8 APG. Notably, he was runner-up to the dominant Wilt Chamberlain in MVP voting 1967-1968 campaign when he posted 20.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 8.3 APG on 43.8% shooting from the field. No doubt, the Hall of Famers is one of the all-time great point guards.

20. Dave Bing

Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Championships: 0

Player Stats: 20.3 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 6.0 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Honors: 7x All-Star, 3x All-NBA Selection, 1966-67 Rookie Of The Year, 1967-68 Scoring Champion, Hall of Fame

Dave Bing was a high scoring point guard, who has managed to have success both on and off the court. Bing led the league in scoring in only his second season, averaging 27.1 PPG in the 1967-1968 season, and went on to have a Hall of Fame career despite suffering some key injury setbacks. A damaged eye included, Bing could do it all on the court and was an offensive powerhouse.

Bing’s mentality, IQ, and leadership traits were great on the court and it even bled into his own life as he eventually became the mayor of Detroit in 2009. Amazingly, Bing finished 1st in a 15-candidate election and deserves praise for his activism in politics. Regardless, as a player, Dave Bing is a top-25 point guard ever.

19. Kevin Johnson

Championships: 0

Player Stats: 17.9 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 9.1 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Honors: 3x All-Star, 5x All-NBA Selection, 1988-89 Most Improved Player

Johnson is mostly remembered for being part of a talented Phoenix Suns team that featured the likes of Charles Barkley. Johnson was as close to being a superstar as you can get, as he was a very gifted scorer and a great playmaker. He did make 3 All-Star Teams and 5 All-NBA Teams which is very impressive.

Johnson could score on anyone and put up excellent stats throughout his career. Not to mention, he is a Phoenix Suns legend and one of the franchise's greatest players, and a player whom Charles Barkley greatly benefitted from playing alongside. The 6’1” point guard was talented with the ball and deserves his place among the top 20 point guards in NBA history.

18. Derrick Rose

Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Championships: 0

Player Stats: 17.9 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 5.3 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Honors: 2010-11 MVP, 3x All-Star, 2010-11 All-NBA Team Selection, 2008-09 Rookie of the Year

It's a shame that Derrick Rose isn't higher on this list because injuries robbed the player who was the youngest MVP in NBA history in 2009. Rose had it all, from speed and explosiveness to scoring ability in the clutch. Rose was truly on his way to being a top-five point guard but injuries cut this short. Therefore, Rose has to be considered one of the greatest “what-if” stories in NBA history.

At his absolute best, Derrick Rose was easily a top 5 point guard of all-time and therefore deserves his place among the top 15. Still, he is a productive player currently and seems to be on his way to hopefully joining a team that can maximize his impact and skills once again before retirement.

17. Luka Doncic

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Championships: 0

Player Stats: 26.9 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 8.0 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Honors: 3x All-Star, 3x All-NBA Team Selection, 2018-19 Rookie of the Year

Luka Doncic is already one of the game’s greatest players right now, as arguably a top-5 star in the NBA. The Slovenian is only 23 years old and has 3 All-Star and 3 All-NBA Teams under his belt. No doubt, an MVP award should be coming the player’s way considering how dominant he has been with the ball in his hands.

As the face of the Dallas Mavericks, Doncic is a legitimate triple-double threat every night and is only getting better with age. He is a streaky shooter from three, with a career average of 33.7%, but when he does get going, it is normally game over for the opposition. Amazingly, Doncic is drawing comparisons to Larry Bird and that bodes well for his carer going forward.

16. Damian Lillard

Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Championships: 0

Player Stats: 24.7 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 6.7 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Honors: 6x All-Star, 6x All-NBA Team Selection, 2012-13 Rookie of the Year

Offensive superstar Damian Lillard is truly one of the game’s most gifted shooters and scorers at the point guard position, even today. He can let it fly from anywhere on the court and can be completely unstoppable when he gets it going. As a matter of fact, Lillard usually gets it going from the perimeter whenever he wants. Beyond shooting the basketball from range, Damian Lillard is very explosive and can get to the rim as well.

As a superstar offensive player, Lillard would probably rank higher on this list. But the knock on his game, and career, so far has been his inability to make significant noise in the postseason with the Trail Blazers. He did manage to reach the Western Conference Finals one time, but only time will tell if he can make an NBA Finals Appearance because an NBA title would boost his legacy tremendously.

15. Kyrie Irving

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Championships: 1

Player Stats: 23.1 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 5.7 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Honors: 7x All-Star, 3x All-NBA Team Selection, 2011-12 Rookie of the Year

Kyrie Irving is an NBA champion, and he deserves the bulk of the credit for the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA championship run in 2016. Even when paired alongside the great LeBron James, it was Kyrie Irving who would usually take and make the big shots for the Cavs. This was evident in the pivotal Game 7 against the Warriors when Kyrie hit the biggest shot of the game over Stephen Curry to win the title for the Cavaliers.

Despite his most recent controversies, Irving is also one of the game's best scorers at the guard position and has handles that rank among the best of all time. As a total package, Kyrie is clearly one of the best 25-point guards ever but his clutch moments earn him a spot in the top 20 as of now. Hopefully, Kyrie can now join a team that can get him focused on playing basketball at a superstar level again.

14. Bob Cousy

Championships: 6

Player Stats: 18.4 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 7.5 APG, 0.0 SPG, 0.0 BPG

Honors: 1956-57 MVP, 13x All-Star, 12x All-NBA Team Selection, 8x Assist Champion, Hall of Fame

Bob Cousy is mainly regarded as a passionate player who was the original All-Star and a dominant player for the Boston Celtics team that featured the likes of Bill Russell and K.C. Jones. Cousy led the league in assists for 8 straight years and also was one of the best pure scorers at his position.

As a total offensive force in his era, Bob Cousy was the heart and soul of the Celtics at that time. Cousy also managed to win the MVP Award after leading the league in assists during Bill Russell's rookie season and deserves his spot as a top-15 point guard of all time. Some might even argue that Cousy belongs in the top 10 with his 6 NBA titles to his name.

13. Gary Payton

Credit: Bleacher Report

Championships: 1

Player Stats: 16.3 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 6.7 APG, 1.8 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Honors: 9x All-Star, 9x All-NBA Team Selection, 9x All-Defensive Team Selection, 1995-96 Defensive Player of the Year, 1995-96 Steals Champion, 1990-91 Rookie of the Year, Hall of Fame

Gary “The Glove” Payton is probably a top-two defensive point guard ever, and the first point guard to ever win the Defensive Player of the Year award. The second was Marcus Smart who won the award in 2022. He came into the league with defense as his specialty and could lock down almost every point guard on a nightly basis. He was known as “The Glove”, after all.

Payton was a member of a strong Seattle SuperSonics team alongside Shawn Kemp but only was able to win an NBA title with Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat in 2006. Even though Payton was a role player in 2006, the Heat probably would not have reached the heights they did without Payton’s leadership and defensive presence.

12. Tiny Archibald

Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Championships: 1

Player Stats: 18.8 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 7.4 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Honors: 6x All-Star, 5x All-NBA Team Selection, 1972-73 Scoring Champion, 1972-73 Assist Champion, Hall of Fame

Tiny “Nate” Archibald is one of the game's most productive players. His stats and impact on the game, especially offensively, are the stuff of legends. Archibald was the first player to lead the league both in points and assists, essentially being the complete offensive package in every area.

Despite standing shorter than 6’2”, Archibald used his tremendous quickness and creativity to put the ball in the hole on a consistent basis. When it comes to overall offensive dominance, Tiny ranks among the best ever at the point guard position, and his individual accolades prove that. A certified Hall of Famer with 6 All-Star appearances, Archibald won an NBA title as well in his illustrious career.

11. Tony Parker