NBA Coach Compares Jayson Tatum’s Return To Michael Jordan’s Comeback In 1994-95

It’s been less than a year since Jayson Tatum’s Achilles tear, and it’s only been a few weeks since he’s been back on the court for the Boston Celtics.

Plenty of uncertainties remain about what to expect from Tatum and the Celtics this season, but his play so far has left a strong impression on some. For one anonymous NBA coach, for example, he compared Tatum’s comeback to Michael Jordan’s iconic return to the NBA back in 1995.

“The thing it reminds me of, in a way, is the [No. ] 45 Jordan year,” the assistant coach said, via Tim Bontemps. “He’s working his way back into shape midseason, getting up to speed, and we’ll see if he can.”

Comparisons to Michael Jordan are never made lightly. As a six-time champion, five-time MVP, and career 30.1 points per game scorer, he’s widely regarded as the greatest player ever, and he’s certainly the greatest player in Bulls history. In the 1990s, he took over the sports world as he led the Bulls to six championships over eight years.

After completing his first three-peat in 1993, Michael suddenly retired from the NBA, calling it quits in the middle of his prime. He didn’t return until March 19, 1995, after a 17-month hiatus from basketball. His comeback lit up the entire sports world, setting the stage for another historic run in Chicago. By the time he retired for the second time, he had won another three titles and two MVP awards.

Needless to say, comparing Tatum’s return to that moment is a major stretch. As good as Jayson has been, he hasn’t nearly reached Jordan’s levels of fame or greatness. Michael was already a multiple-time champion and MVP before his time off. Tatum, meanwhile, only has a single title to his name. Despite leading the Celtics to several 50-win seasons, he hasn’t been able to win more than one ring so far.

That’s not to mention that the Celtics are considered underdogs to win the championship. Even at second place in the standings (47-24), most fans and experts have them ranked below teams like the Pistons, Thunder, and Spurs.

Of course, the biggest difference is with Tatum himself. Unlike Mike, JT was forced to sit due to a serious injury, and he’s clearly still working on shaking off the rust. In his first eight games, he’s averaging 19.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.1 steals on 38.8% shooting. Jordan, meanwhile, didn’t lose a step after coming back with averages of 26.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in his first eight games after his return.

Tatum has shown positive signs since re-taking the court this season, but it’s important for the Celtics to manage expectations. Even with the playoffs approaching, they cannot rush Tatum’s progress or take any shortcuts in his rehab. The key to success is to ease him into action and help him rediscover his rhythm by maximizing team chemistry and cohesion.

Ultimately, only time will tell how Tatum’s game progresses, but the Celtics are clearly feeling confident in his future. Whether Tatum lives up to the hype or not, Jaylen Brown and the rest of the team are doing enough to ensure they still have a shot against any team in the East.