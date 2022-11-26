Building The Perfect All-Time NBA Shooting Guard

Credit: Fadeaway World

Throughout NBA history, some of the game’s greatest players have been from the shooting guard position. It has an argument to be the most offensively gifted position in NBA history, considering the level of talent, production, and success that has come from the position. Some of the game’s greats, such as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, James Harden, and Allen Iverson, mastered the art of controlling the game from the shooting guard spot. Today, we will build the greatest shooting guard in NBA history using their best traits.

Just as we did with point guards, we will scour the annals of NBA history to build the greatest shooting guard the game has ever seen. Many of the aforementioned names will appear in numerous categories, and some will surprise you with their selection. When it comes to the game’s greatest shooting guards, choosing them for these different categories will be nitpicking at its finest, as many of these guys have a strong case to be selected for different spots. However, we believe we have built the perfect shooting guard to become the greatest player in NBA history.

Here is how we built the perfect all-time NBA shooting guard.

Scoring - Michael Jordan

In the most obvious selection of the entire list, we are taking scoring from the best to ever do it, Michael Jordan. Considered the greatest scorer in NBA history, Michael Jordan won 10 scoring titles, including 7 in a row from 1987 through 1993. During this time, he averaged over 30.0 PPG in all 7 seasons. He even holds the record for the most PPG for a career and the most career PPG in the playoffs as well.

The numbers all clearly point to Jordan as the greatest scorer ever, but it goes far beyond the box score. In transition, Jordan was a blur on the floor who soared down the floor for acrobatic finishes and dunks. He is regarded as the best shooter from the mid-range ever, with his signature fadeaway and accuracy at an elite level. He could create his own shot to near perfection from anywhere on the court that was asked of him. With Jordan's scoring, the chase for perfection is off to the perfect start.

Passing - James Harden

Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

I really wonder how it is that we got to the point where we forget how good of a passer James Harden was in his prime. His scoring gets all the honor and recognition, and rightfully so, but what about the other facets of his game that made him one of the top players in the world at his best? This isn't just about the numbers, which by the way, are pretty darn good. Harden led the NBA in assists with the Rockets with 11.2 APG in 2017 and is currently on a streak for his 4th straight season with 10.0 APG or more.

James Harden has made a great career out of getting from the perimeter to the basket, but it is more about what he does once he gets there. Harden consistently finds his shooters and cutters on a dime on his way through the paint, but the focus has been way more on his obvious attempts to draw a foul. Players at shooting guard always seem to be labeled as ball hogs or selfish, but the fact is Harden can distribute the basketball with the best of them. For that, we are adding his passing to our perfect point guard.

Handles - Kobe Bryant

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

One of the greatest players of all time and one of the 2 best to ever play at the shooting guard position is Kobe Bean Bryant. What made Kobe an NBA icon was his willingness to do whatever it took to win, which he did, and the great performances that saw him light up the scoreboard and stat sheet on a regular basis. One of the more forgotten facets of Kobe’s game that goes less recognized is the way he handled the ball. With the ball in his hands, Kobe flowed just as freely as the Black Mamba from which he got the nickname.

Kobe’s handles were on display nightly as he created space and got free from his defender on the perimeter. In seemingly one smooth motion, Kobe would get from the 3-point line to the basket mixing in rapid dribbles and sharp movements to create for himself. Bryant battled with the best of the best and came out on top more often than not because of his ability to create off the dribble. Bryant’s handles are just one more attribute that is the perfect addition to the perfect shooting guard.

Hustle - Michael Jordan

The second attribute that we are taking from the greatest player in NBA history is his hustle. Michael Jordan is a name you will be seeing much more of as we continue to build the perfect shooting guard because, well, he is the closest thing to a perfect shooting guard the game has ever seen. One thing that stood out from Jordan's game, other than the obvious, was his internal motor and hustle that just never seemed to stop.

Jordan was notorious for being in constant motion on both sides of the ball. On defense, he constantly swarmed his man when he had the ball in his hands and, without the ball, was constantly attacking on double teams or jumping passing lanes. He was the engine that made a dynasty go, winning 6 titles in 8 seasons during the 1990s. On offense, Jordan was in constant attack mode with or without the ball and remained in constant motion. No shooting guard in NBA history outworked or outran Jordan, making this an easy selection for us.

Mentality - Michael Jordan

Credit: Porter Banks-USA TODAY Sports

As a winner of 6 NBA championships, Jordan’s insatiable appetite for winning was unmatched by any other shooting guard, including Kobe Bryant. It takes a different type of human being to be beaten and punished the way Jordan was by the likes of the Celtics and Pistons in the early 80s and come back for more. The thirst to overcome the Pistons and Celtics was never quenched before Jordan began to win and refused to stop until he walked away from the game.

When faced with adversity and failure, Jordan didn’t stop trying or walk away. It fueled him into the legend and monster he became on the basketball court. He thrived on competition and success, entering a realm of existence that very few have ever been able to tap into on the basketball court. We wanted a player who would run right at adversity and look it dead in the eye. With that kind of mentality, our player remains the perfect build.

Basketball IQ - Michael Jordan

Aside from being a borderline psychopath when it came to winning, Michael Jordan was also the smartest shooting guard ever. Basketball IQ can only be measured by the decisions you make on the court that are conducive to winning. Jordan and the rest of the NBA knew where the ball was going anytime Jordan was on the court. However, no one knew what he was going to do with it once it was in his possession.

As we have already covered, Jordan was the most skilled scorer at the shooting guard position, but his basketball IQ led him to be an elite passer and defender. With the attention he attracted on offense from defenders, Jordan picked his spots with precision. Even more so, Jordan knew when and where his teammates would be for easy opportunities at all times. His defensive instincts were second to none at the position as well. He read opponents like the back of his hand, whether he was in their face or playing off the ball on the other side of the court.

Shooting - Ray Allen

Somehow, in the last 5-10 years, Ray Allen has been forgotten about when it comes to his overall skill and production. Before the legend of Stephen Curry was born, Ray Allen was considered to be the game’s greatest shooter, with the likes of Reggie Miller, Larry Bird, and others coming up right behind him. It wasn’t just the volume of shots he was hitting or taking but the way that he created those shots and went on a hot streak that we had never seen before at the time.

It wasn’t just the fact that he dethroned Reggie Miller as the NBA’s all-time leading 3-point shooter that made Allen so great. It was the way he could set up and knock down mid-range shots as well. He was athletic, fast, and possessed a quick, high release that made it nearly impossible for defenders to close out on his long attempts. With Ray Allen’s shot creation and ability to shoot from anywhere, this is a no-brainer addition to our perfect shooting guard.

Defense - Michael Jordan

I have already mentioned a few times how great Michael Jordan was on defense and the tools that made him that way. His instincts and overall knowledge of the game made him someone that even the biggest stars at the time dreaded going up against. It wasn’t just the way he knew the game that made him a pest on defense. It was also the fact that he was never afraid to get physical on that end of the floor and was deceptively strong for a “smaller” player. His efforts on defense were usually the reason for so many fast break opportunities with the 90s Bulls. I know how great Pippen was, so if you don’t believe me, just go watch some more games from those days.

Jordan’s nose for the ball was like a shark out for blood. I cannot tell you whether it was his unwillingness to let games slip away or just his sheer dedication to being the best that drove him to be this monstrous defensive player. What I can tell you is that he had the game’s quickest hands, feet, and maneuvers of any shooting guard I have ever seen play. Jordan’s defensive ability is the only choice to build the greatest shooting guard.

Finishing - Michael Jordan

Were you expecting anyone else? Part of what made Michael Jordan the greatest scorer and player of all time was his ability to finish at the rim. We must remember what finishing means to use Michael Jordan as our selection here. The ability to finish through contact, adjust to defenders mid-finish, and accurately put the ball in the basket within 3 feet of it all go into what finishing entails.

When we take these things into account, again, there is no other selection for this attribute than Michael Jordan. Jordan flew through the air for effortless dunks and layups almost often enough to call it his signature move. He could finish through contact, leap over defenders and contort his body for easy finishes almost effortlessly. If my life was on the line for a player to finish a basket in a clogged lane, I would want Michael Jordan to be that player.

Athleticism - Michael Jordan

No one is getting tired of us using Michael Jordan’s characteristics, right? The truth is there have been many incredibly athletic and talented shooting guards in NBA history. Kobe, Wade, and even Jordan's own idol, David Thompson, were some of the more athletically gifted players to ever walk onto a basketball court. The only thing holding back them from the conversation was the fact that Jordan was levels above them in athleticism.

Athleticism has many different things that must be factored in when breaking it down. Jordan was barely ever tired other than the times he was literally ill on the court. He was non-stop for 48 minutes and for 82 games a year for most of his career. His stamina is something the likes of which I have only ever seen matched by LeBron James. Jordan’s athleticism is almost the final one of the final attributes we are adding to make the perfect shooting guard.

Clutch - Michael Jordan

As the owner of the most game-winning shots in NBA history, the final piece to the puzzle will be Michael Jordan’s clutch. In his career, Jordan had 25 game-winning shots at the buzzer. He shot 50.0% from the field with less than 24 seconds left and 45.0% in the final 5 seconds. The league average for those stats is 27.0%. Ask any player or fan, past or present, and I guarantee at least 80.0% of people select MJ.

When you go down as the greatest player of all time, chances are you have an extensive highlight reel of game-winning plays. Jordan’s unwillingness to lose was usually the driving force in his incredible clutch numbers. The most impressive thing about it is that everyone in the arena knew who was getting the ball in big moments. Incredibly, there aren’t many in NBA history who could stop it.

How Would This Player Perform On The Court?

I think we can all agree that we did not only build the perfect shooting guard, but we have also built the greatest player of all time. When you think about it, we pretty much gave Michael Jordan Kobe’s handles, Harden’s passing, and Ray Allen’s shooting. On offense, this player could simply not be stopped. The shot creation and ability to knock down tough shots from everywhere on the court would be too much for any defender to keep up with. The offensive numbers may reach historical heights. This player ends up averaging 52/12/12.

This perfect shooting guard will also be a complete menace on defense. When we look at Michael Jordan's defensive stats from 1988, when he won Defensive Player of the Year, you can take them and inflate them for this player. Swarming on-ball defense and superior athletic off-ball defense will lead to this player possibly being the greatest perimeter defender ever. You can expect over 3.0 SPG and 2.0 BPG from our perfect shooting guard. As we mentioned, this shooting guard is pure perfection and the greatest player ever built.

