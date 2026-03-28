5 Things We Learned After Pistons Blow Out Timberwolves Without Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons didn’t just survive without Cade Cunningham, they dominated. In what could have easily been a letdown game, Detroit instead delivered one of its most complete performances of the season, blowing out the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-87.

From the opening stretch, the Pistons dictated the physicality and pace, building a lead that ballooned to 24 points while leading for 91% of the game.

Minnesota never found rhythm offensively, shooting a brutal 31.8% from the field and just 20.9% from three. Without Cunningham, Detroit didn’t look shorthanded and proved they are the team to beat in the East.

1. Detroit’s Depth Stepped Up Without Cade

This is the kind of game that says a lot about a roster. Without their primary engine, the Pistons didn’t lean on one replacement, they spread responsibility across the board. Eight players scored at least 8 points, and six finished in double figures.

Tobias Harris led the way with 18 points on 7-10 shooting, while Caris LeVert added 11 and provided steady shot creation. Ron Holland II brought energy with 13 points, and Paul Reed chipped in 12 points and 7 rebounds off the bench.

The Pistons also finished with 28 assists, a strong number considering the absence of their primary playmaker. The ball didn’t stick, possessions didn’t stall, and the offense flowed naturally. That’s a sign of growth.

2. The Defense Completely Smothered Minnesota

Holding any NBA team under 90 points is impressive. Doing it while forcing inefficient shooting across the board? That’s domination.

Detroit held Minnesota to 27-85 shooting (31.8%) and just 9-43 from three (20.9%). Julius Randle struggled badly, going 2-13 from the field, while Naz Reid shot just 3-15. Even the Timberwolves’ better performances came with inefficiency, Donte DiVincenzo scored 22 but needed 18 shots to get there.

The Pistons were active everywhere – 11 steals and 9 blocks as a team. Ausar Thompson stood out defensively with 4 steals, constantly disrupting passing lanes. This wasn’t just good defense, it was overwhelming.

3. Jalen Duren Anchored the Interior

Jalen Duren quietly controlled the paint in a way that doesn’t always show up in headlines but absolutely shows up in wins. He finished with 10 points, 13 rebounds, and 5 assists, providing a steady interior presence on both ends.

More importantly, Detroit won the physical battle. They outrebounded Minnesota 52-38 and held a 60-32 advantage in points in the paint. Even against Rudy Gobert, who had 14 points and 12 rebounds, the Pistons dictated terms inside.

Duren’s ability to rebound, pass, and anchor defensively gave Detroit a foundation that Minnesota simply couldn’t match.

4. Shooting Efficiency Was Night and Day

The contrast in shot-making between these two teams was stark. Detroit shot 52.4% from the field and 38.5% from three, while Minnesota managed just 31.8% overall and 20.9% from deep.

That gap tells the entire story. Detroit generated cleaner looks, converted consistently, and never allowed scoring droughts to derail momentum. Meanwhile, Minnesota struggled to string together even short runs, constantly settling for contested jumpers late in the clock.

When one team is efficient and the other is forcing shots, blowouts tend to follow. That’s exactly what happened here.

5. Pace, Energy, and Control From Start to Finish

The game lost any sense of competition from the last quarter. After the first quarter, The momentum was lost for Detroit as they built it early. They spent the duration of the game in the lead, and it peaked at a 24-point difference.

They also won the fast break battle and consistently forced the Timberwolves to believe they were in control of the game. Even with 20 turnovers, Detroit managed to strangle the Timberwolves defeat Minnesota from scoring 7 points off of them, showing how well they knew how to move on defense.

For a youthful team like them, it shows how well their identity is forming, and it becomes more and more clear how capable they are. This performance showcases how well their growing identity is forming.