Early Prediction Of The All-NBA First Teams For The 2022-23 Season: Positionless Teams Could See New Faces

It is widely known that only 15 players per season have a chance at making one of the three coveted All-NBA Teams. Other than winning one of the major individual awards (MVP or Defensive Player of the Year), making an All-NBA Team is the most impressive end-of-season achievement for a player because it acknowledges individual performances, winning, and dominance on the court on a consistent basis. This season, we might see the first positionless NBA All-Teams as that is being strongly considered:

"We're a league that has moved increasingly to positionless basketball," Silver told reporters. "We'll have discussions with the players on changing the way we vote for All-NBA teams. These decisions do have a financial impact on players."

While a player’s team record could come into play, individual brilliance and statistics are often the major driving factor for being selected to an All-NBA Team. We have seen some legendary All-NBA Teams throughout history, but this season could be very interesting because there are a ton of players competing well on the basketball court. Without further ado, here are the predictions for the All-NBA Teams this year.

All-NBA Third Team

Trae Young

Stats: 27.6 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 9.6 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Trae Young will always be a threat to make an All-NBA Team because of his incredible offensive statistics. In an analytics-driven world, stats do mean everything and Young tops the charts in a couple of categories. The point guard is putting up spectacular numbers for an Atlanta Hawks side that has a 13-12 record in the Eastern Conference.

Young will likely continue his scoring and playmaking for most of the season, and that bodes well for the Hawks as a team. He might not have the record to make it to the All-NBA Second or First Team, but Young will likely make his second All-NBA selection.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Stats: 31.3 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 6.0 APG, 1.8 SPG, 1.1 BPG

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the candidates for Most Improved Player, putting up monster statistics across the board. A talented guard with exceptional scoring ability, Gilgeous-Alexander is also proving his worth on defense and with his playmaking.

The Oklahoma City Thunder has an 11-14 record in the Western Conference, meaning they won’t be quite ready to make the playoffs. Regardless, their star player deserves to be a first-time All-Star and All-NBA member because he has kept a tanking team quite competitive.

Donovan Mitchell

Stats: 29.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 4.9 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Donovan Mitchell has been exactly what the Cleveland Cavaliers franchise has needed because his scoring and leadership have taken the team to a solid 16-9 record so far. Darius Garland did a splendid job last year leading the franchise, but he has enough help to make the playoffs.

The Cavaliers likely won’t win it all, but they can come close if they keep their group close-knitted. Mitchell has been an All-Star stalwart for the Utah Jazz over the past few years but has taken his play to another level this season with a new team. Expect Mitchell to be a first-time All-NBA performer.

Jaylen Brown

Stats: 26.7 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 3.7 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Jaylen Brown has formed one of the best duos in the NBA alongside Jayson Tatum, and the Boston Celtics keep winning games. It is obvious that Tatum will be an All-NBA member, but so will Brown. The talented scorer is posting 26.7 PPG and is also showcasing his talents on the defensive end as well.

Brown will always be slightly underrated because of how talented Tatum is, but that should not take away from how great he can be on the basketball court. Jaylen has been arguably the most consistent player on the Celtics on both ends of the floor over the last two years, so he deserves his first All-NBA selection.

Zion Williamson

Stats: 23.6 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 4.3 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.6 BPG

Zion is back, ladies and gentlemen. It is amazing how dominant the young man can be on the basketball court, as he has the New Orleans Pelicans standing with the number one seed at 16-8. Williamson has been the undisputed best player on the team, posting solid two-way numbers and being a force in the paint.

We all know how good Zion can be when healthy, and he seems to finally be ready to play a long season. At only 22 years old, Zion will be monitored closely by the Pelicans to keep him healthy for the long term, and that might mean he could miss some games as the season progresses. Nonetheless, Zion will most likely make his first All-NBA Team selection.

All-NBA Second Team

Ja Morant

Stats: 28.5 PPG, 6.3 PRG, 7.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.3 BPG

JA Morant is must-see tv, but that does not take away from how impactful the point guard is for the Memphis Grizzlies. He is scoring at an unreal rate and seems to be getting more comfortable with the ball in his hands. This year, Morant is putting up a career-high in scoring and doing it at solid efficiency.

Morant is averaging 46.4% from the field, a career-high 37.0% from three, and 74.3% from the free-throw line. The explosive point guard has his way on the court with most defenders and deserves his second All-NBA Team appearance. He made it last year and will make it again this year.

Devin Booker

Stats: 28.4 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 5.9 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Devin Booker is one of the best scorers in the NBA, but his impact is right there with the NBA’s elite. Booker is posting 28.4 PPG on 48.8% from the field and 39.0% from three, solid numbers from arguably a top-10 player in the world right now. The Suns have a solid 16-9 record which puts them second in the West.

The All-Star shooting guard is having his way on offense, averaging 28.4 PPG and 5.9 APG, and is the undisputed best player on his team now that Chris Paul is showing his age quite a bit. Devin Booker made the All-NBA Team last year, and could realistically make it again this year.

Kevin Durant

Stats: 29.9 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 5.4 APG, 0.7 SPG, 1.8 BPG

Kevin Durant is arguably a top-two player in the world, but because the Brooklyn Nets do not have a good enough record to place their star man on the All-NBA First Team. The superstar forward is posting superstar offensive numbers and is showcasing his defensive skills as well.

The superstar forward is averaging 29.9 PPG on 55.3% from the field, 33.9% from three, and 91.8% from the free-throw line. Once Durant gets his three-point shooting back up to par, he could get close to making the 50-40-90 club. Regardless, Durant will clearly make his 11th All-NBA Team selection.

Anthony Davis

Stats: 27.3 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.3 SPG, 2.3 BPG

Anthony Davis is finally playing like a top-5 player in the world because he has always had the talent to be just that. The big man is scoring at a high level at high efficiency (59.0% FG) and is also topping the charts in rebounding. Finally, Davis is dominating the paint.

It is expected that the 8-time All-Star will miss some time going forward into the season because that is what has happened over his career. But Davis has done enough to place himself on both the All-Star and All-NBA ballots when looking at his two-way impact. Without Davis playing like this, the Los Angeles Lakers would have a far worse record than currently stands at 10-14.

Joel Embiid

Stats: 31.9 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 4.9 APG, 1.1 SPG, 1.8 BPG

Joel Embiid is one of the best big men in the world and is right behind Nikola Jokic in terms of impact on his side. The center is averaging 31.9 PPG, 9.6 RPG, and 1.8 BPG which are indicative of a superstar player. But Philly has not played well enough, standing 12-12 in the East, and struggling with inconsistency and healthy.

But Embiid is too good to be ignored as an All-NBA Team candidate, and he will deserve his 5th All-NBA Team appearance. The center is more skilled as a scorer than Jokic, and a more dominant defensive player, but he lacks the passing range that the Serbian is showcasing and the team record to usurp him right now.

All-NBA First Team

Stephen Curry

Stats: 30.0 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 7.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Stephen Curry is playing like the best point guard in the world and he certainly is at this moment. Last year, Steph paced himself and gave Ja Morant the flowers for being a dominant guard, but there is no doubt who the number one floor general in the NBA is right now. Curry is playing out of his mind right now.

Averaging 30.0 PPG on 49.9% from the field, 43.2% from three, and 90.6% from the free-throw line are exceptional numbers. It is likely that the point guard will have another 50-40-90 season under his belt and if that happens, just give him the All-NBA First Team berth without the need for further analysis.

Luka Doncic

Stats: 32.9 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 8.7 APG, 1.7 SPG, 0.7 BPG

The Slovenian superstar is posting video game numbers for a Dallas Mavericks side that currently stands at 13-11. That is not a bad record considering the number of tough teams the Mavericks have played so far, and Luka is the main reason why the team will be making the playoffs once again.

Doncic’s numbers are indicative of an MVP candidate and the superstar player has a chance to actually win that award at the age of 23. Whether he wins the MVP or not depends on his team’s record, because sitting 7th in the West might not be good enough. Regardless, Luka Doncic will be making his 4th All-NBA Team selection.

Jayson Tatum

Stats: 30.8 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.0 SPG, 1.0 BPG

The leading candidate for the MVP award is having a career year on the offensive end. The superstar forward was hurt by last season’s disastrous exit from the NBA Finals, and in many ways, Tatum let his team down due to mainly inexperience. But Tatum is back with a vengeance and looks ready to win it all even without Ime Udoka on the sidelines.

Tatum is posting 30.8 PPG, 8.3 RPG, and 4.2 APG on 48.0% from the field, 36.4% from three, and 86.9% from the free-throw line. The superstar forward is having his way with defenses right now and has been the best-performing player all year long.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Stats: 31.9 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 5.5 APG, 0.8 SPG, 1.1 BPG

Giannis Antetokounmpo, The Greek Freak, is one of the best two-way players in the world. The superstar forward has the Milwaukee Bucks in contention for a top-two seed in the East again, and as long as Khris Middleton is healthy, the team has a strong chance to win it all. After all, can someone name a more dominant player than Giannis?

Other than Jayson Tatum who is balling out of his mind right now, Giannis has the best chance to win the MVP award. His size, dominance, and skillset transcend the power forward position because he can get from one end of the court to another in a few dribbles. No matter if the All-NBA Teams will be positionless or not, Giannis will make the All-NBA First Team.

Nikola Jokic

Stats: 23.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 8.9 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.6 BPG

Other than Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic is the best center in the world right now. The Serbian superstar is once again solidifying himself as the best passing big man in NBA history, as he comes close to averaging almost 10 APG season after season. With help arriving in the forms of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr, Jokic does not have to handle the entire scoring anymore.

Denver is a solid team, clearly, but do they have enough to win it all? Or do they need to make a move for another All-Star player? Jokic is almost 28 years old so there is time to win in terms of a championship window, but time does fly by quickly. If Jokic continues his play, Denver can grab a top-3 seed in the West and that bodes well for the team and the player. As of right now, Jokic will be a member of the All-NBA First Team.

