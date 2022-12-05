Credit: Fadeaway World

As we covered last week, the NBA is perhaps the most diverse it has ever been. With 40 countries represented in 2022-23, it marks the first time in NBA history that many countries have been represented in back-to-back seasons. However, as we all know, the NBA is also a league that is heavily defined by its American stars. From Stephen Curry to LeBron James, the USA has its fair share of superstars born stateside.

Currently, there are 44 states that have been the birthplace of an active NBA player. State by state, we will break down the best talent currently in the NBA from each of those 44 states. Some states have just 1 active NBA player while others, like California, could field 4 or 5 teams on their own. With the parity we have seen so far in 2022-23 and the widespread talent across the board, we know the NBA is in great hands moving forward into the future.

Here is the best NBA player from every state for the 2022-23 season.

Alabama - Herbert Jones

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In total, the State Of Alabama has produced 93 players throughout NBA history. In 2022-23, the state is currently represented by 3 NBA players. The best of these 3 players is easily New Orleans Pelicans standout Herbert Jones. The second-year forward was praised constantly for his defensive efforts during his rookie campaign and has picked up where he left off for the 2022-23 season. This year, Jones has begun to produce more on the offensive side of the ball. In 17 starts, Jones is averaging 10.6 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 2.1 APG, and 1.2 SPG. The Pelicans are one of the more surprising teams early on in 2022-23 as they sit 3rd in the Western Conference with a 14-8 record.

Honorable Mentions: JaMychal Green, Trendon Watford

Alaska - Dashien Nix

Credit: Fadeaway World

Alaska is not a state that is known for the NBA talent it has produced. Only Mario Chalmers was born in Alaska as far as former players go. In 2022, Alaska got its second native son to make his NBA debut in Dashien Nix. He only played in 24 games total during his rookie year and is on pace to pass that total already in 2022-23. Nix has played 21 games off the bench in 2022-23 for the Houston Rockets and has seen just over 15.o minutes of playing time per game. He is averaging 3.5 PPG on 34.8% shooting and has been stuck in a depth chart issue with talented guards such as Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. ahead of him. Nix would likely thrive in a different situation where a team is not so loaded at the position and give him more of a chance on the floor.

Honorable Mention: None

Arizona - Marvin Bagley III

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Did you know that the State Of Arizona has never produced a Basketball Hall Of Famer? Arizona has just 19 total NBA players that have been born in the state, 5 of which are active in 2022-23. Of these 5 players, Marvin Bagley has had the best start to the 2022-23 season. After 3 and a half years with the Kings, Bagley III is in his first full season with the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons are a team loaded with young talent and potential but have been decimated by injuries. Bagley himself has appeared in just 11 games so far in 2022-23 but has produced well while on the court. Bagley is currently averaging 13.4 PPG and 7.0 RPG on a career-high 57.8% shooting from the field.

Honorable Mentions: Matisse Thybulle, Kevin Knox

Arkansas - Bobby Portis

Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas has a long and storied history of players making it to the NBA. Hall Of Famers Sidney Moncrief and Scottie Pippen called Arkansas home and the state is currently represented by 8 players across the league. As it stands in 2022-23, Bobby Portis has to be the selection for the best player from The Land Of Opportunity. Portis should be the leader in the clubhouse right now for Sixth Man of the Year as he has once again injected a spark into the Milwaukee Bucks lineup. In 16 games off the bench and 6 starts, Portis is averaging a double-double for the Bucks with 13.7 PPG and 10.4 RPG. Not bad for someone who shares the floor with Giannis and Brook Lopez.

Honorable Mentions: Mike Conley, Malik Monk

California - DeMar DeRozan

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

California is currently the most represented state in the NBA with over 45 active NBA players. California has produced hundreds of players with NBA talent and has been home to more than its fair share of superstars. James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, and Paul George all missed out on this selection due to injuries holding them back. DeMar DeRozan has been the most available and consistent star from California in 2022-23 and it isn’t particularly close. The Bulls have struggled to a 9-13 start and there are rumors about him possibly being on the move but DeRozan continues to shine individually. He is currently averaging 25.8 PPG, 4.4 RPG, and 4.7 APG on 51.0% shooting from the field.

Honorable Mentions: Damian Lillard, Paul George, James Harden

Colorado - Derrick White

Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

With 20 players in NBA history hailing from the State Of Colorado, it should be no surprise that only 2 are active in 2022-23. Rookie Jalen Williams gets an honorable mention here as our selection goes to Boston Celtics x-factor Derrick White. After being traded to the Celtics last season, White played a pivotal role off the bench for them en route to the 2022 NBA Finals. White has played a similar part to the NBA-leading Celtics off the bench in 2022-23 so far as well. White has made 18 starts this season in 23 appearances and is averaging 11.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG, and 3.3 APG on 48.6% shooting in 2022-23.

Honorable Mention: Jalen Williams

Delaware - Bones Hyland

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Not only does he have the claim for the coolest name in the NBA but Bones Hyland can also brag as the best NBA player in 2022-23 from the State Of Delaware. Hyland got national recognition as a rookie with his ability to explode for a big game at any moment and as one of the most exciting bench players in basketball. Hyland is once again on a tear off the bench for the Nuggets in 2022-23 as the team sits at 14-8 and 2nd in the Western Conference. Hyland is averaging 15.1 PPG and 3.5 APG off the bench for Denver and is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc on the year.

Honorable Mention: Donte DiVincenzo

Florida - Anfernee Simons

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Anfernee Simons is another young player who began to make a name for himself during the 2021-22 season. After Damian Lillard went down with an injury, Simons emerged as a legitimate offensive threat who filled in quite nicely for Portland’s superstar. The 2022-23 season has been no different even as Simons shares the court with Lillard. Simons has been electric once again for the Trail Blazers and is averaging 24.8 PPG and 4.5 APG in 21 games. Portland finds themselves right in the thick of things in a competitive Western Conference at 12-11 on the season.

Honorable Mentions: Jordan Clarkson, Scottie Barnes

Georgia - Jaylen Brown

Credit: Neil Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

The State Of Georgia is another area that has produced a wide variety of NBA talent. Over 140 NBA players have been born in the Peach State and only Walt Frazier has gone on to be selected to the Basketball Hall Of Fame. In 2022-23, a potential Hall Of Famer when it is all said and done is staking his claim as Georgia’s best player. Jaylen Brown is having another spectacular season for the Boston Celtics, one year after helping lead them to the NBA Finals. The Celtics are off to the NBA’s best start this season and Brown, along with MVP leader Jayson Tatum, have been the ones leading the charge. Brown is currently averaging a career-high 26.6 PPG and 6.9 RPG on a career-high 51.0% shooting from the field.

Honorable mentions: Anthony Edwards, Collin Sexton

Illinois - Anthony Davis

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis is having a start to the 2022-23 season reminiscent of his run to the 2020 NBA championship. In some ways, he is playing better on the defensive side of the ball and has a more aggressive approach on offense. Davis has led the Lakers to a resurgence in 2022-23 after injuries dismantled his and the Lakers' efforts over the past 2 seasons. In 2022-23, Davis is averaging 27.2 PPG, 12.6 RPG, and 2,4 BPG. Finally healthy, Davis is hoping his return to peak form will mean postseason basketball once again in the City Of Angels.

Honorable Mentions: Fred VanVleet, Ayo Dosunmu, Jevon Carter

Indiana - Darius Garland

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past 3 seasons, it has been fascinating to watch Darius Garland’s rise to a potential superstar career. He made his first All-star team in 2021-22 and is on track to challenge for the 2nd one in 2022-23. As a passer, playmaker, floor general, and scorer, Garland has helped the Cleveland Cavaliers return to contention since LeBron James left back in 2018. Garland leads a young, talented, and hungry group in Cleveland as one-half of a dangerous backcourt with MVP candidate Donovan Mitchell. Garland has the Cavaliers at 15-8 on the season with 22.5 PPG and 8.0 APG on 44.5% shooting.

Honorable Mentions: Desmond Bane, Jaden Ivey

Iowa - Harrison Barnes

Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The situation for the State Of Iowa in 2022-23 could not be a more fun topic to talk about. Both Harrison Barnes and rookie Keegan Murray are from Iowa and both are members of the Sacramento Kings. As a matter of fact, Barnes has served in a mentor-type role for Murray as he gets adjusted to the speed of the NBA and the lifestyle associated with playing in the league. Murray has been good this season but the veteran Barnes still has a slight edge over the youngster. The Kings are enjoying a fiery start to the year and could be in postseason contention for the first time in what feels like an eternity. Barnes has contributed 13.0 PPG and 5.4 RPG for the 12-9 Kings so far in 2022-23.

Honorable Mention: Keegan Murray

Kansas - Dean Wade

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

As great as the story was for Iowa, the story for Kansas is nowhere near as interesting. The players who represent Kansas right now in the NBA consist of a lot of inexperienced young prospects and Dean Wade of the Cavaliers. Wade is in his 4th season with the Cavs and has taken on a nice role as the team’s backup power forward. He has made 9 starts in 17 appearances for Cleveland this season and is averaging a career-high 6.4 PPG and 4.1 RPG. He is earning more minutes than ever before in 2022-23 as well. The move has been paying off for Cleveland as they sit 3rd in the Eastern Conference.

Honorable Mention: Christian Braun

Kentucky - D’Angelo Russell

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The race for the best player from the State Of Kentucky comes down to 2 players. P.J. Washington of the Hornets is having a great individual season for the imploding Charlotte Hornets. However, D’Angelo Russell is having a similar season to Washington for the 11-12 Minnesota Timberwolves. Minnesota has gotten off to a slow start on the season but Russell and company have done their best to hang in there with the rest of the Conference. Russell’s name has been floated around in trade rumors as well as Minnesota looks to mix things up as the season goes on. The selection for Kentucky remains Russell for now as he is averaging 15.0 PPG and 6.7 APG on the year.

Honorable Mention: P.J. Washington

Louisiana - De’Aaron Fox

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The State Of Louisiana is legendary for its ability to produce Hall Of Fame talent. For the 2022-23 season, a potential All-Star De’Aaron Fox is having a year worthy to be called their best player. Fox has been instrumental in a hot start for the Sacramento Kings that has seen them begin the year with postseason aspirations. Through 20 games, the Kings are 12-8 and Fox is averaging 23.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 5.9 APG, and 1.1 SPG.

Honorable Mentions: Kelly Oubre Jr., Aaron Holiday

Maine - Duncan Robinson

Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

After signing a big deal in the 2021 offseason, Duncan Robinson has been slowly dipping in production on the court. In 2022, Robinson started 68 games for the Heat and averaged 10.9 PPG on 37.2% from three. In 2022-23, Robinson has made just 14 appearances off the bench and is averaging 6.1 PPG on 31.5% from three. There is no indication of the reason for the decline in efficiency and decline in production other than his confidence being shaken by being sent to the bench. For a sharpshooter like Robinson, things can turn around quickly and as we have seen before, he can catch lightning in a bottle at any given time.

Honorable Mention: None

Maryland - Josh Hart

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

For the State Of Maryland, Our selection comes from one of the more surprising teams to start 2022-23, the Portland Trail Blazers. Josh Hart has been a do-it-all spark plug for Portland this season. As their starting guard/forward, Hart has done a tremendous job on the defensive side of the ball taking on some of the best in the league. He is averaging 9.5 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 4.3 APG, and 1.4 SPG as the Trail Blazers hand around in contention in the Western Conference.

Honorable Mentions: Damion Lee, Immanuel Quickley

Massachusetts - Bruce Brown

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Bruce Brown has always been a spark of energy for any team he has been a part of. In 2022-23, he is finally starting to get a bit of recognition for it due to the fact that his team is benefiting and winning more often. Brown has appeared in 12 games off the bench for the Denver Nuggets so far this season and has also made 10 starts. Brown is averaging a career-high 11.1 PPG and has also added 4.4. RPG and 4.6 APG which are both career highs. The Nuggets have started the season 14-8 and are in second place in the Western Conference.

Honorable Mention: Pat Connaughton, Georges Niang

Michigan - Devin Booker

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

I have no idea where the disrespect for Devin Booker came from but at some point, I hope the ones that still doubt him come to their senses soon. All Booker has done over the past 3 seasons is evolve into one of the best shooting guards and overall players in the game. Coming off an All-NBA First Team selection, Bokker has remained diligent in his work on the court. He has the Suns in first place in the West once again as he is averaging 29.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 5.9 APG on the season. Booker has once again heard the critics and responded in a way that will leave them without reason for their criticisms.

Honorable Mentions: Kyle Kuzma, Draymond Green

Minnesota - Tre Jones

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

From a state that calls Kevin McHale their native son, Minnesota gives us little to work with in 2022-23. Jalen Suggs could be in the conversation if injuries hadn’t held him to just 14 games so far in 2022-23. Instead, the best player from Minnesota has been Tre Jones of the Spurs. After starting the season with promising aspirations, San Antonio has gone into a full tank for Wembanyama mode. Jones has been one of their bright spots with 12.2 PPG and 7.0 APG after 2 seasons glued to the bench. Jones is one of many young players that could be on the move at the deadline if San Antonio is indeed heading toward a rebuild.

Honorable Mention: Jalen Suggs

Mississippi - Terence Davis

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In a somewhat surprising revelation, the State Of Mississippi has just 2 players active who were born within their borders in the NBA. A state that is home to Hall Of Famers such as Spencer Haywood and Chet Walker has given us just Drew Eubanks and Terence Davis to choose from for 2022-23. Of the two players from Mississippi, Davis is having the more impactful season with the Sacramento Kings. In 20 games this season, Davis is averaging 7.0 PPG and 3.0 RPG for the Kings. He even had himself a 31-point, 9-rebound performance on November 15 vs. the Nets in a big win.

Honorable Mention: Drew Eubanks

Missouri - Jayson Tatum

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

It almost doesn’t matter who else was from Missouri for the 2022-23 season with Jayson Tatum, taking charge in the MVP race. After an offseason of turmoil and uncertainty, the players in Boston and specifically Tatum has responded with a historically efficient offense and an NBA-leading 18 wins. Tatum is ahead in the MVP race over Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic for his play as well as how well his team has responded around him. Tatum has led this team every step of the way with 30.8 PPG, 8.0 RPG, and 4.4 APG on 47.9% shooting. After losing in the NBA Finals in 2022, Tatum has Boston poised for another chance at an NBA championship.

Honorable Mention: Michael Porter Jr.

Nebraska - JT Thor

Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports

The State Of Nebraska has had just 16 players make it to the ranks of the NBA. In 2022-23, there is only one who is active and that is JT Thor of the Charlotte Hornets. Thor is in his second season in the NBA and is just 20 years old. He appeared in just 33 games in his rookie season and has already appeared in 14 games in 2022-23. Thor is only getting on the court a little over 10 minutes per appearance and is averaging 2.5 PPG in that time. The Hornets are struggling mightily to start the season at 7-16 overall on the season.

Honorable Mention: None

Nevada - Zach Collins

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Just 13 players in NBA history have hailed from the State Of Nevada and 3 of them are currently active in the NBA. Rookie Orlando Robinson and Lakers big man Troy Brown Jr both were born in Nevada but our nod today goes to Spurs big man Zach Collins. In his 5th season overall and 2nd with the Spurs, Collins is finally healthy after missing the entire 2020-21 season with an ankle injury. Collins is averaging 8.2 PPG and 5.3 RPG in 13 games so far in 2022-23 and has made 2 starts for the Spurs as well.

Honorable Mentions: Troy Brown Jr., Orlando Robinson

New Jersey - Bam Adebayo

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The battle for New Jersey is a tight one between 2 different skilled big men in the NBA in 2022-23. Karl-Anthony Towns had a decent case for the selection out of New Jersey but suffered an injury that will cost him the next 5-7 weeks. Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat is putting up slightly better offensive numbers than Towns anyway while playing elite defense. The Heat have been banged up to being the season themselves but Adebayo has been steady. Through 21 games, he is averaging 21.0 PPG, 9.1 RPG, and 1.0 SPG.

Honorable Mention: Karl-Anthony Towns

New York - Donovan Mitchell

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

There is a reason why they call New York The Mecca of basketball. It is its rich history of blacktop basketball and the over 420 men who have made it out of the state and into the NBA. In 2022-23, one man stands above the rest from the Big Apple and that is MVP candidate Donovan Mitchell. After spending the first 5 years of his career with the Jazz, Mitchell has moved on to the Cavaliers where he has made them contenders in a touch East for the 2022-23 season. Mitchell is currently in the Top 10 for the MVP award with 28.7 PPG, 3.9 RPG, and 4.9 APG on a career-high 49.4% shooting.

Honorable Mentions: Tobias Harris, Kevin Huerter

North Carolina - Zion Williamson

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t look now, the New Orleans Pelicans are now 3rd in the Western Conference with a healthy Zion Williamson leading the way. After missing all of 2021-22 with a foot injury, Williamson has returned to New Orleans and made them legitimate playoff threats for 2022-23. Zion has started 17 out of 22 games for the 14-8 Pelicans and has picked up right where he left off in 2020-21. Williamson is averaging 23.5 PPG and 7.1 RPG on 59.5% shooting. If he can stay healthy, the Western Conference is in for a wake-up call when they have to roll into New Orleans for a playoff series.

Honorable Mentions: Brandon Ingram, Chris Paul

North Dakota - Doug McDermott

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Doug McDermott has been on a journeyman adventure during his 9-year NBA career so far. The best player from the State Of North Dakota is in his second season under the tutelage of Gregg Popovich in San Antonio and has taken on a nice role for a struggling team. McDermott has been coming off the bench for the entirety of 2022-23 so far after making 51 starts in 2021-22. In 20 games in 2022-23, McDermott is averaging 10.3 PPG on 47.3% shooting from the field. The Spurs seem to be in full tank mode after a surprising start to the season and McDermott could be a trade target for contending teams as a bench piece for a playoff run.

Honorable Mention: None

Ohio - Stephen Curry

Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

For years, thus selection rightfully went to LeBron James as the King of Ohio. In 2022-23, things are a different story as Stephen Curry has once again claimed the crown. Curry has put the Warriors on his back in the early going of 2022-23 even as they have limped out of the gates on their title defense. Curry is arguably having a season comparable to his unanimous MVP season in 2015-16. He is averaging 30.8 PPG on 51.1% shooting overall which are both higher than his 2016 numbers. His 3-point shooting stands right below 2016’s mark at 44.1% which is still an all-time historically efficient basketball. You can never count the Warriors out when Curry is healthy and playing at his absolute best.

Honorable Mentions: LeBron James, CJ McCollum

Oklahoma - Shake Milton

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The State Of Oklahoma has produced exactly 50 players in NBA history. The best one in the 2022-23 season is going to be Shake Milton of the Philadelphia 76ers. In the wake of James Harden’s injury, Milton has stepped in a little bit bigger of a role for the 76ers and played very well while doing so. In 8 starts and 19 overall appearances, Milton is averaging 11.8 PPG, 3.4 RPG, and 3.6 APG. The Sixers have somewhat weathered the storm and are hanging in at 12-11 overall which is 7th in The Eastern Conference.

Honorable Mentions: Josh Richardson, Blake Griffin

Oregon - Domantas Sabonis

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

As it stands right now, the State Of Oregon has never fielded a more talented group of NBA talent. Players like Cole Anthony and Jermai Grant have represented Oregon well but one player has had an even better start to 2022-23. Domantas Sabonis has the Kings in a position to legitimately compete for a playoff spot this season. Sabonis is currently averaging 17.0 PPG, 10.7 RPG, and 6.4 APG for 12-9 Kings. More importantly, the way Sabonis had meshed with his new teammates on the floor in Sacramento has been a pleasure to watch and is paying off extensively.

Honorable Mentions: Jermai Grant, Cole Anthony

Pennsylvania - Mikal Bridges

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Pennsylvania has always had the propensity to produce NBA talent, mostly from Philadelphia where some of the best basketball in the country played. Philadelphia is where Mikal Bridges is from as he once again takes the selection for the best player in the state. Bridges is currently one of the best perimeter defenders in basketball while also giving the Suns 16.0 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 1.2 SPG. Bridges consistently challenges the best player from the opposing team and has done a tremendous job at disrupting the flow of a game. Bridges and the Suns are currently 15-7 in 2022-23 and sit in 1st place in the Western Conference.

Honorable Mentions: De’Andre Hunter, Kyle Lowry

South Carolina - Ja Morant

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most electric players in the NBA over the past 3 seasons has been Ja Morant out of South Carolina. After a season that saw Morant win Most Improved Player and the Grizzlies set a franchise record for wins, there were many doubts about how Morant would be able to follow it up. Those questions have been answered as Morant is once again a Top 10 MVP candidate and has the Grizzlies at 13-9 in 2022-23. Morant is currently averaging 28.2 PPG and 7.3 APG on 46.0% shooting and 36.6% from the 3-point range.

Honorable Mentions: Nic Claxton, Khris Middleton

Tennessee - Cameron Payne

Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The State Of Tennessee is sparse when it comes to current elite talent in the NBA. There is one player who although isn’t elite, has stepped up in big ways to help his team to the West’s best record. Cameron Payne played a pivotal role in Phoenix’s 2021 Finals run and has remained a good piece for them since. Payne has made 12 starts in place of injured veteran Chris Paul and has still been able to maintain the great play they’ve had with paul on the court. Payne is averaging 13.4 PPG and 5.6 APG so far this season as the Suns seek to avenge a poor showing in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Honorable Mention: James Wiseman

Texas - Trae Young

Credit: Jason Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

One of the NBA’s biggest villains over the past 3 seasons has been Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks. He has also been one of the most complete point guards in basketball in that time period. His playmaking and passing have caught up to his shooting in terms of his on-court skills. The trend continued in 2022-23 even as he struggled to get going in its early parts. Young is again averaging over 27.0 PPG to go along with 9.6 APG. Even as he shoots just 30.3% from three-point land, Young has still found ways to hello his team win as the Hawks sit at 13-10 on the season.

Honorable Mentions: Jimmy Butler, Myles Turner, Marcus Smart

Utah - John Collins

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Beehive State of Utah has given NBA fans 26 players in NBA history but only 1 who is active for the 2022-23 season. Luckily for us, he is one of the best power forwards in the game and that is John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks. By many standards, Collins is having himself a down season. He is averaging just 12.3 PPG which is considerably lower than 2021-22’s 16.2 PPG. He is shooting below 50.0% for the first time in his career as well which has drawn questions about his large contract. However, his defensive efforts have been much better than in recent seasons, and is currently averaging 1.4 BPG which is his most since 2020. Collins should be able to pick it up as the year progresses and Atlanta should find itself in the thick of the playoff hunt.

Honorable Mention: None

Virginia - Keldon Johnson

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia is another state with a long and storied history throughout NBA history and basketball history as a whole. In 2022-23, their brightest star is Keldon Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs. After playing for the United States in the 2021 Olympic Games, Johnson has assumed a much larger role in Gregg Popovich’s system in 2022-23. In 21 starts for the struggling Spurs, Johnson is averaging 20.0 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 3.1 APG. The only downside to his recent uptick in scoring is that he is doing it on career-low efficiency at 38.7%.

Honorable mentions: Dorian Finney-Smith, Tari Eason

Washington - Dejounte Murray

Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

It is hard to imagine a list that I am not selecting ZachLaVine as the best player from Washington State but here we are. LaVine is having a down year in Chicago with the Bulls while they are struggling to keep their head above water. Dejounte Murray of the Hawks is having a career year with the Haws as they fight in a very tight Eastern Conference playoff race. Murray has been the Hawks' most consistent player at 21.4 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 6.7 APG, and 1.8 SPG. He and Trae Young have formed one of the most dangerous backcourts in the NBA and have the Hawks in a great position for the future.

Honorable Mentions: Zach LaVine, Paolo Banchero

Wisconsin - Tyrese Haliburton

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

One of the biggest breakout stars of the 2022-23 season so far is Tyrese Haliburton. As the last state represented on our list, Wisconsin could be looking at the best player to ever come from the state based on how he has looked so far this season. Haliburton has led one of the great surprises to start the year in the Indiana Pacers to a 12-10 record when most thought they would be out of contention by now, including me. Haliburton is adding 19.1 PPG in 2022-23 along with a league-leading 10.9 APG. He is shooting 36.9% from deep and 46.1% overall in the best start to a season of his young career.

Honorable Mentions: Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney

Wyoming - James Johnson

Credit: Fadeaway World

In his 14th NBA season, James Johnson has found himself with the 10th different team in his career. Now with the Indiana Pacers, Johnson is seeing less time on the court than he ever has before. Johnson is playing just 8.9 minutes per appearance and had made only 7 appearances on the season. At 35 years old, Johnson can quite possibly be looking toward walking away from the game of basketball after the 2022-23 season. At least we all know he can pursue a second career as an MMA fighter, right?

Honorable Mention: None

