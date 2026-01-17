Rockets Player Ratings: Kevin Durant Pours In 39 Points In Epic Fashion To Sink Timberwolves

Kevin Durant delivered a vintage superstar performance, torching the Timberwolves for 39 points and carrying Houston through high-leverage moments on both ends in a 110-105 win. The Rockets leaned heavily on Durant’s shot-making and playmaking late, making it clear that the future Hall of Famer has still got it at the highest level.

While not everyone had their best night, Houston dug in very deep to get the win in a month filled with many lows and disappointing performances. One can argue that Anthony Edwards didn’t play and that might have made the difference, but still, the Rockets earned this victory and we dive right into the player ratings.

Kevin Durant: A+

Game Stats: 39 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 5 TOV, 11-18 FG, 6-8 3-PT FG, 11-14 FT, 40 MIN

This was one of those Durant nights where the defense never really mattered. Pull-ups, spot-ups, tough-angle jumpers, late-clock daggers, it all went in. Six made threes on eight attempts only tells part of the story because nearly all of them came with a hand up and momentum hanging in the balance.

What made this performance special was how calm he stayed when Minnesota sent help. Durant didn’t force shots just to chase 40. He picked his moments, trusted the pass, and closed the game as both a scorer and facilitator. The +15 plus-minus felt right. Houston followed him wherever he decided the game was going.

Alperen Sengun: B+

Game Stats: 25 PTS, 15 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 4 TOV, 11-22 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 3-9 FT, 32 MIN

Alperen Sengun was a force inside, consistently scoring through contact and dominating the glass. His 15 rebounds anchored Houston’s interior presence, and his touch around the rim kept the Rockets afloat during non-Durant minutes.

The downside came at the free-throw line, where Sengun left points on the board by going 3-for-9. He also had some trouble handling Minnesota’s physicality, committing four turnovers. Still, his double-double production was essential to the win.

Reed Sheppard: B+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 2 AST, 2 STL, 5-9 FG, 4-6 3-PT FG, 19 MIN

Reed Sheppard flipped the game when he checked in. Every three he hit felt like a momentum swing, especially as Minnesota loaded up on Durant. His confidence was evident, and the spacing he provided completely changed Houston’s offensive flow.

Add in two steals and a team-high bench impact, and this was one of the most important performances of the night outside of Durant.

Amen Thompson: B-

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 3 TOV, 5-12 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 3-4 FT, 36 MIN

Amen Thompson‘s athleticism changed the tempo whenever Houston needed a jolt. He attacked the rim with purpose, rebounded aggressively from the guard spot, and made Minnesota work defensively every possession he was involved.

The turnovers showed up when he tried to do a bit too much, but that’s part of his growth curve. Overall, this was a strong two-way performance that quietly steadied the Rockets during some shaky stretches.

Jabari Smith Jr.: C+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 3 BLK, 3-12 FG, 1-4 3-PT FG, 2-5 FT, 38 MIN

Smith never found an offensive rhythm, and you could feel it. Open looks came and went, and the confidence just didn’t quite show up with the shot. The missed free throws didn’t help either, especially in a game where points were hard-earned.

That said, Smith stayed locked in defensively. The three blocks were real momentum plays, not empty stat padding, and his help defense around the rim disrupted Minnesota more than once. The offense was forgettable, but the effort never dipped.

Josh Okogie: C+

Game Stats: 1 PTS, 2 REB, 1 STL, 0-4 FG, 0-3 3-PT FG, 1-2 FT, 33 MIN

This was a rough offensive outing, and there’s no way around it. Okogie simply couldn’t make a shot, and Minnesota was more than happy to leave him alone on the perimeter.

Defensively, he competed and stayed engaged, which kept him on the floor longer than the box score might suggest. But when you’re logging 33 minutes and scoring one point, the imbalance is hard to ignore.

Jae’Sean Tate: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 3 REB, 1 STL, 2-2 FG, 11 MIN

Tate came in, played physical, and made the most of his chances. Both shots went down, and he brought some edge to the second unit.

Short stint, but effective.

Clint Capela: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2-2 FG, 12 MIN

Capela’s impact was subtle but effective. He finished cleanly around the rim, protected the paint, and gave Sengun a breather without the defense collapsing.

In limited minutes, he delivered exactly what the Rockets needed.

Dorian Finney-Smith: C

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 3 REB, 1 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 16 MIN

Finney-Smith’s night won’t show up anywhere flashy. He defended, rotated, boxed out, and stayed within himself. That’s pretty much it.

Sometimes that’s all you need from a role player in a tight game.

JD Davison: N/A

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0-2 FG, 0-2 3-PT FG, 4 MIN

Davison didn’t have much time to settle in. His shots didn’t fall, and his stint ended almost as quickly as it began.

Not much to take away from such a small sample.