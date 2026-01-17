Rockets Player Ratings: Kevin Durant Pours In 39 Points In Epic Fashion To Sink Timberwolves

The Rockets earned a much-needed win against the Timberwolves as Kevin Durant had a vintage 39-point performance on Friday night.

Eddie Bitar
7 Min Read
Jan 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts after a play during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Jan 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts after a play during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant delivered a vintage superstar performance, torching the Timberwolves for 39 points and carrying Houston through high-leverage moments on both ends in a 110-105 win. The Rockets leaned heavily on Durant’s shot-making and playmaking late, making it clear that the future Hall of Famer has still got it at the highest level.

Contents

While not everyone had their best night, Houston dug in very deep to get the win in a month filled with many lows and disappointing performances. One can argue that Anthony Edwards didn’t play and that might have made the difference, but still, the Rockets earned this victory and we dive right into the player ratings.

 

Kevin Durant: A+

Game Stats: 39 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 5 TOV, 11-18 FG, 6-8 3-PT FG, 11-14 FT, 40 MIN

This was one of those Durant nights where the defense never really mattered. Pull-ups, spot-ups, tough-angle jumpers, late-clock daggers, it all went in. Six made threes on eight attempts only tells part of the story because nearly all of them came with a hand up and momentum hanging in the balance.

What made this performance special was how calm he stayed when Minnesota sent help. Durant didn’t force shots just to chase 40. He picked his moments, trusted the pass, and closed the game as both a scorer and facilitator. The +15 plus-minus felt right. Houston followed him wherever he decided the game was going.

 

Alperen Sengun: B+

Game Stats: 25 PTS, 15 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 4 TOV, 11-22 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 3-9 FT, 32 MIN

Alperen Sengun was a force inside, consistently scoring through contact and dominating the glass. His 15 rebounds anchored Houston’s interior presence, and his touch around the rim kept the Rockets afloat during non-Durant minutes.

The downside came at the free-throw line, where Sengun left points on the board by going 3-for-9. He also had some trouble handling Minnesota’s physicality, committing four turnovers. Still, his double-double production was essential to the win.

 

Reed Sheppard: B+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 2 AST, 2 STL, 5-9 FG, 4-6 3-PT FG, 19 MIN

Reed Sheppard flipped the game when he checked in. Every three he hit felt like a momentum swing, especially as Minnesota loaded up on Durant. His confidence was evident, and the spacing he provided completely changed Houston’s offensive flow.

Add in two steals and a team-high bench impact, and this was one of the most important performances of the night outside of Durant.

 

Amen Thompson: B-

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 3 TOV, 5-12 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 3-4 FT, 36 MIN

Amen Thompson‘s athleticism changed the tempo whenever Houston needed a jolt. He attacked the rim with purpose, rebounded aggressively from the guard spot, and made Minnesota work defensively every possession he was involved.

The turnovers showed up when he tried to do a bit too much, but that’s part of his growth curve. Overall, this was a strong two-way performance that quietly steadied the Rockets during some shaky stretches.

 

Jabari Smith Jr.: C+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 3 BLK, 3-12 FG, 1-4 3-PT FG, 2-5 FT, 38 MIN

Smith never found an offensive rhythm, and you could feel it. Open looks came and went, and the confidence just didn’t quite show up with the shot. The missed free throws didn’t help either, especially in a game where points were hard-earned.

That said, Smith stayed locked in defensively. The three blocks were real momentum plays, not empty stat padding, and his help defense around the rim disrupted Minnesota more than once. The offense was forgettable, but the effort never dipped.

 

Josh Okogie: C+

Game Stats: 1 PTS, 2 REB, 1 STL, 0-4 FG, 0-3 3-PT FG, 1-2 FT, 33 MIN

This was a rough offensive outing, and there’s no way around it. Okogie simply couldn’t make a shot, and Minnesota was more than happy to leave him alone on the perimeter.

Defensively, he competed and stayed engaged, which kept him on the floor longer than the box score might suggest. But when you’re logging 33 minutes and scoring one point, the imbalance is hard to ignore.

 

Jae’Sean Tate: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 3 REB, 1 STL, 2-2 FG, 11 MIN

Tate came in, played physical, and made the most of his chances. Both shots went down, and he brought some edge to the second unit.

Short stint, but effective.

 

Clint Capela: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2-2 FG, 12 MIN

Capela’s impact was subtle but effective. He finished cleanly around the rim, protected the paint, and gave Sengun a breather without the defense collapsing.

In limited minutes, he delivered exactly what the Rockets needed.

 

Dorian Finney-Smith: C

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 3 REB, 1 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 16 MIN

Finney-Smith’s night won’t show up anywhere flashy. He defended, rotated, boxed out, and stayed within himself. That’s pretty much it.

Sometimes that’s all you need from a role player in a tight game.

 

JD Davison: N/A

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0-2 FG, 0-2 3-PT FG, 4 MIN

Davison didn’t have much time to settle in. His shots didn’t fall, and his stint ended almost as quickly as it began.

Not much to take away from such a small sample.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByEddie Bitar
Eddie Bitar is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
Previous Article Jan 4, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) grabs a rebound in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images Michael Porter Jr. Leads Nets To Victory Over Bulls: Can He Be First Option?
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like