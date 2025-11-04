Deandre Ayton Opens Up On JJ Redick And Lakers Approach Without LeBron, Luka, And Reaves

The Los Angeles Lakers are finding ways to win without their biggest stars, and Deandre Ayton believes that has everything to do with head coach JJ Redick’s approach. Following the team’s 123-115 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, their fourth straight win, Ayton opened up about how Redick has instilled a culture of professionalism, trust, and accountability that’s keeping the Lakers steady despite missing LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves.

“I think it all started in training camp. Really just going as hard as we can. JJ not giving the crap who’s out there, you know, he wants to play Laker basketball. And, you know, just being coachable and being doing what we’re told. Ju has been in this game for a while, he’s won this game for a while.”

“So I think anything he say, we can trust it, and he’s proven that point a few times. So it’s become a thing, you know, in our routine, just to approach the game the right way, with some professionalism as well. And it’s starting to spread, as you can see the guys deep in the bench, you know, coming up, showing up, getting 25 points. That’s that’s really legit. That’s big time to be honest.”

“No LeBron, no Reaves, it’s just something you have to take a deep breath on and, you know, wonder what we’re doing back here is really, you know, fundamentally.”

That message has clearly taken hold. Ayton led the way against his former team, dropping 29 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks on 14-of-19 shooting, dominating the interior on both ends. With Reaves resting after a heavy workload, Doncic sitting out with minor soreness, and LeBron still yet to make his season debut, the Lakers leaned on Ayton and Rui Hachimura to anchor both the offense and defense, and they delivered.

Deandre Ayton emphasized that Redick’s system doesn’t depend on star power. Instead, it thrives on effort and execution.

The numbers back up Ayton’s confidence. The Lakers are 6-2 without LeBron, 3-1 without Luka, and now 1-0 without Reaves. That kind of consistency across different lineups points to a well-defined structure, not just star-driven talent.

In his first seven games as a Laker, Ayton has averaged 16.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks, providing a reliable interior presence while adjusting seamlessly to Redick’s faster, more disciplined system.

Once criticized for inconsistency in Phoenix and Portland, Ayton now looks locked in both mentally and physically. His effort on both ends against the Blazers reflected a player who’s bought into the team’s philosophy and is thriving under new leadership.

JJ Redick’s no-nonsense approach has been a central storyline in Los Angeles this season. The rookie head coach has emphasized defense, communication, and spacing, all while building trust among role players who have stepped up in big moments. That trust was evident Monday night, as Nick Smith Jr. erupted for 25 points off the bench, while Hachimura added 28 on 10-of-15 shooting.

The Lakers’ ability to stay composed without their three best players says as much about Redick’s leadership as it does about their roster depth. In a league where many teams collapse without their stars, Los Angeles has thrived on structure and buy-in.

Deandre Ayton’s resurgence might be the biggest testament to that. Once labeled as unmotivated, he now embodies the kind of consistency Redick preaches, a player rediscovering himself in a system that values accountability over ego. And if the Lakers can maintain this mindset when their stars return, they might be even more dangerous.