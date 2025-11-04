Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Wild Antics After Hitting Buzzer Beater Over Pacers Go Viral

Giannis Antetokounmpo silences Pacers fans with buzzer-beater and wild celebration.

Vishwesha Kumar
5 Min Read
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after scoring a basket in the 3rd quarter against the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum.
Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo might have delivered one of the most dramatic endings of the season and one of the wildest celebrations the NBA has seen in years. After burying a game-winning buzzer-beater to lift the Milwaukee Bucks over the Indiana Pacers 117-115 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the two-time MVP completely lost his composure in the most Giannis way possible.

The moment the ball swished through the net, Antetokounmpo turned toward the Pacers fans who had been booing him and Myles Turner all night and let every ounce of his frustration and adrenaline out. Cameras captured him screaming, grabbing his crotch, and shouting something toward the courtside section before motioning for the crowd to shut up. Moments later, in a move that had social media in disbelief, Giannis started booing the Pacers fans right back.

Yes, the same fans who had spent the entire night jeering Myles Turner, a player who gave a decade to their franchise, were suddenly on the receiving end of Giannis’ trolling. His antics went viral within minutes, spawning thousands of memes, reaction clips, and even a few think pieces about whether he went too far.

His brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, immediately tried to calm him down. Thanasis could be seen pulling Giannis away from the baseline, laughing and telling him to ‘chill’ as the Bucks celebrated near halfcourt. Giannis, still fired up, pointed to the scoreboard, shouted something inaudible toward the Pacers bench, and strutted back to the locker room amid a chorus of boos.

The energy inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse was already tense before that moment. Myles Turner’s emotional return to Indiana had created a charged atmosphere, as fans booed him during his tribute video and throughout the game. Giannis, who has always been fiercely loyal to his teammates, seemed to take that personally.

Earlier in the night, Turner had been booed every time he touched the ball, despite spending 10 seasons with the Pacers and becoming their all-time leader in blocks. After the game, Giannis defended him passionately.

It was clear that Giannis’ buzzer-beater and his animated reaction were about more than just the win. It was a statement. He had his teammate’s back, and he wanted the Pacers fans to feel it.

Statistically, Giannis was brilliant once again. He finished with 33 points on 14-of-21 shooting, along with 13 rebounds, five assists, and two steals. He carried Milwaukee through crunch time, scoring the team’s final seven points, including the fadeaway jumper over Jarace Walker that sealed the victory.

While some fans criticized the antics as unsportsmanlike, most understood the emotion behind it. Giannis has always worn his heart on his sleeve, and Monday night was no exception. For him, the combination of the dramatic finish, the crowd’s hostility, and the loyalty to his teammate made the moment explode into pure chaos.

Thanasis’ attempt to calm him only added to the spectacle. As his brother playfully pulled him away, Giannis grinned, pumped his fist one last time, and headed down the tunnel, leaving behind a stunned Indiana crowd and a viral moment that basketball fans won’t forget anytime soon.

The Bucks now sit at 5-2 on the season, but it’s safe to say no one in Indiana is going to forget this one. Giannis hit the dagger, stole the show, and made sure everyone in Gainbridge Fieldhouse and on the internet knew exactly how he felt about the boos raining down on Myles Turner.

