Lakers Could Capitalize As Walker Kessler’s Camp Demands More Than $25 Million Per Year Contract

If the Jazz balks at Walker Kessler’s price, the Lakers has the cap space to apply pressure.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Oct 16, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) smiles after making a great play during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images
Oct 16, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) smiles after making a great play during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers may finally have an opening to pursue Walker Kessler, and it comes at a moment when Utah’s internal negotiations appear anything but smooth.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, there is potential for a ‘very tense and extended’ restricted free agency between Kessler and the Utah Jazz this summer. Utah reportedly feels comfortable paying him around $25 million per year. Kessler’s camp believes he is worth much, much more.

That gap matters.

Before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury just five games into the year, Kessler looked like one of the league’s most efficient young centers. In limited action, he averaged 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.8 blocks while shooting an absurd 70.3% from the field. His rim protection, vertical spacing, and defensive instincts make him the exact archetype modern contenders covet.

The Lakers have wanted him for a while.

At previous trade deadlines, Utah’s asking price was steep. The Jazz reportedly wanted Austin Reaves plus multiple first-round picks. That was a non-starter for Los Angeles, especially with Reaves emerging as a legitimate co-star alongside Luka Doncic for the future. The Lakers refused to entertain it, and understandably so.

Now the leverage could shift.

Restricted free agency creates a pressure point. The Lakers are projected to have more than $48 million in cap space. That is enough to structure a front-loaded or creatively built offer sheet that pushes Utah well beyond its comfort zone.

If Kessler’s camp truly believes he deserves significantly more than $25 million annually, Los Angeles can test how far the Jazz are willing to go.

Utah can match any offer. That is the reality of restricted free agency. But matching is not always painless.

The Jazz just traded for Jaren Jackson Jr., who will command major money. Lauri Markkanen is already an All-Star-level piece. Keyonte George and Ace Bailey represent young upside. Utah could be positioning itself to re-enter contention sooner than expected. That also means financial flexibility will matter.

Meanwhile, the Lakers need a long-term solution at center. Deandre Ayton has not become the defensive anchor they hoped for. The team has lacked a consistent rim protector who can both defend the paint and thrive without high usage on offense.

Kessler fits perfectly. He rebounds, protects the rim, finishes efficiently, and does not require plays called for him.

The Lakers cannot pry him away via trade without gutting their core. Free agency, even restricted, is different. It forces Utah to make a hard decision rather than setting the price itself.

If the Jazz hesitate or try to play hardball in negotiations, Los Angeles will be waiting with cap space and a clear need.

Sometimes patience is the best strategy. The Lakers might be one summer away from capitalizing on Utah’s internal tension.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard in action during the game against the Rockets at Toyota Center 4 Best Buyout Targets The LA Clippers Should Consider To Improve Depth
Next Article Scottie Pippen Struggled To Sell Tickets For Charity Game Before Michael Jordan Decided To Play: “Sold Out Within An Hour”
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like