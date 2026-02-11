4 Best Buyout Targets The LA Clippers Should Consider To Improve Depth

The Los Angeles Clippers were among the most active teams at the trade deadline. With some blockbuster moves to bring in young talent, the franchise effectively changed directions while attempting to remain competitive.

The current Clippers’ roster appears to be built around the core of Kawhi Leonard and Darius Garland. Along with these two, the team also features some talented role players in the mix, including some star-caliber talent in Bennedict Mathurin.

For all intents and purposes, L.A. appears to be a formidable unit. Still, considering the gap between their playoff aspirations and their 25-28 record (10th in the West), it is abundantly clear that the Clippers will need some upgrades.

With only 13 players on their final roster, the Clippers can consider adding two more players to bolster their depth. However, since trades aren’t an option, Los Angeles must turn its gaze toward the buyout market.

With several talented players available after being waived, we explore four who could potentially become targets for the Clippers.

Mike Conley

Mike Conley was among the many players to be waived ahead of the February deadline. After playing a minimal role in the Minnesota Timberwolves‘ rotation, the franchise saw more merit in offloading the veteran guard.

The Wolves’ decision to part with Conley may have been an attempt to create more cap space to pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo. But in the process of doing so, the team may have lost a key locker room figure and a capable floor general. These traits could be immensely valuable for the Clippers.

Despite averaging only 4.4 points and 2.8 assists per game this season, Conley has repeatedly proven himself as one of the most reliable players on the court. Although he has certainly lost a step, his playmaking and perimeter shooting remain elite, making him a tremendous backup point guard.

Although Conley could be a solid addition to L.A.’s roster, the latest rumors indicate that the Wolves are actively looking to re-sign him after waiving him. Given that such a move is more likely, Los Angeles may benefit from gauging other options, too.

Mason Plumlee

Former Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee could also be an interesting buyout target for the Los Angeles Clippers. Given that he barely played for the Hornets this season, averaging 1.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per game, becoming available on the buyout market may have been inevitable. Still, there is reason to believe that he could have value.

Plumlee has positioned himself as a serviceable center with veteran experience. While he isn’t the physically imposing player he used to be, he remains a skilled big man with passing upside.

For the Clippers, adding a center could be quite important, especially after trading Ivica Zubac to the Pacers. Considering that the team is now relying on Isaiah Jackson and Brook Lopez to shore up the center rotation, adding a veteran big man could prove worthwhile.

The Clippers may also have an interest in Plumlee because of his past relationship with the team. Having played for them from 2023-24, L.A. may be inclined to pursue him.

Lonzo Ball

Former Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Lonzo Ball may be one of the highly sought-after players on the buyout market at the moment. After making an impressive comeback from injury this season, Ball has showcased the ability to perform at a high level and be a key contributor with the second unit, too.

During Garland’s absence early in the campaign, Ball played a vital role as Cleveland’s starting point guard. While effectively orchestrating the team’s offense, he was also a noteworthy presence on the defensive end, showcasing his two-way skills.

After a solid start to the season, however, Ball saw a drastic reduction in playing time, resulting in a significant dip. Although his averages of 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game may not seem impressive, the eye test reveals that he remains a solid role player.

Lonzo Ball could be a high-value pickup for the Los Angeles Clippers. Although he doesn’t possess the scoring ability to boost the team’s offense individually, his playmaking and ball-distribution can create better scoring opportunities for the team. When additionally factoring in his versatility as a defender, the Clippers may benefit from signing him.

Haywood Highsmith

Like Lonzo Ball, former Brooklyn Nets forward Haywood Highsmith is also expected to garner a lot of interest on the buyout market. As a gifted defensive player with perimeter shooting upside, he could add a considerable amount of value to the Clippers’ rotation.

Highsmith positions himself as one of the best defensive players on the market at the moment. Although he has primarily garnered interest from the Lakers, there is reason to believe that more teams may be interested in him.

For all intents and purposes, Highsmith’s role would be similar to Derrick Jones Jr.‘s. But considering that the veteran forward is currently playing in a starting role, L.A. will need a formidable roster piece to shore up the bench unit.

Still, acquiring the forward may also pose a risk.

Haywood Highsmith suffered a meniscus injury in the offseason. Since undergoing surgery, he has not made an appearance this season. Although last season’s stats (6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 45.8% FG, and 38.2% 3P) indicate that he could be a solid contributor, the uncertainty regarding his return timeline may create a complicated situation for the Clippers.

The Clippers Will Need Help

Despite their impressive trade deadline moves, it has become abundantly clear that the Los Angeles Clippers will need to bring in reinforcements, especially on the offensive end.

Currently, with James Harden leaving the team, the offensive burden has fallen upon Kawhi Leonard. While the superstar forward remains capable of creating scoring opportunities for himself, the lack of scoring support is telling.

This may be addressed once Garland and Mathurin become familiar with their place in the rotation, but considering that time is of the essence, the Clippers would be urged to make a move now.

Currently, the market doesn’t feature many gifted scorers, with Cam Thomas headed to the Milwaukee Bucks. In this regard, L.A. may be forced to wait until a more formidable option becomes available.