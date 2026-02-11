4 Haywood Highsmith Landing Spots After Buyout Rumors Surface: Lakers Among Frontrunners

Several teams finalized their rosters by either adding or waiving players to create roster space following the trade deadline. Among the many players who were waived to create roster space, Haywood Highsmith now garners interest as a free agent in the NBA’s buyout market.

The Brooklyn Nets acquired Haywood Highsmith in an intriguing deal with the Miami Heat in the offseason. While there was a general expectation that the forward would be a solid contributor in Brooklyn’s rotation, an offseason meniscus injury in his right knee has kept him sidelined for an extended period.

Despite failing to make an appearance this season, the forward positions himself as a capable 3-and-D wing, even being viewed by some as the best defensive player on the buyout market. With averages of 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game last season on 45.8% shooting from the field and 38.2% from three-point range, he can even be a reliable player off the bench.

With several teams, like the Los Angeles Lakers, looking to bolster their perimeter defense, we look at four potential landing spots for Haywood Highsmith.

Los Angeles Lakers

For all intents and purposes, the Los Angeles Lakers may emerge as the frontrunners for Haywood Highsmith. Although the Purple and Gold have made some minor additions to their roster, with Luke Kennard’s acquisition and Kobe Bufkin’s new contract, the franchise will undoubtedly be in pursuit of upgrades.

The Lakers’ need for reliable wing defenders has been one of the major talking points this season. Although the team features solid players such as Jake LaRavia and Jarred Vanderbilt, who are capable of playing that role, considering the team’s defensive three-point percentage of 36.7% (23rd in the NBA), they haven’t done a great job.

To address this, acquiring a player like Haywood Highsmith could be valuable. Given the forward’s versatility on the defensive end and his ability to knock down shots from distance, he positions himself as an ideal target for the team.

To complete the move, the Lakers would currently be required to waive a player and open up a roster space. Given the number of underperforming players on the team, the Lakers may see merit in doing so to improve their chances of securing a playoff berth.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers could be another franchise interested in making roster upgrades. With Paul George suspended for 25 games for violating the NBA’s Anti-Drug Program, the 76ers certainly need a consistent presence on the perimeter.

Currently, the 76ers feature solid wing depth, especially with players like Kelly Oubre Jr. earning more minutes in the rotation. Still, with the opportunity to emerge as a potential title contender at full strength this season, Philadelphia may see the merit in adding insurance.

The Philadelphia 76ers currently place sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 30-23 record. With Tyrese Maxey‘s rise to superstardom and Joel Embiid‘s return to familiar form, the 76ers have gradually emerged as a legitimate threat in the East.

Given his skill set, Haywood Highsmith would be more than capable of fitting into the 76ers’ rotation. Unfortunately, due to the current depth, he may not earn significant playing time.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks could be an interesting landing spot for the former Brooklyn Nets forward. Although the Bucks have already signed Cam Thomas from the buyout market, there is no reason to believe they won’t continue to make an effort to improve the roster.

The Bucks’ approach toward roster building at this juncture revolves around making the team competitive enough to earn a playoff spot. Given that they are currently placed 12th in the East (21-30), this may prove to be a challenge.

Still, with 31 games left in the season, the Bucks may use this opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to competing, specifically to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Given the trade rumors involving the superstar and the growing possibility of his departure in the offseason, the Bucks may choose to make noteworthy moves.

Acquiring Haywood Highsmith could help the Bucks’ performance, particularly their defensive rating of 116.7 (22nd in the NBA). Still, considering his limitations as an offensive player, such an addition may not move the needle in the way the Bucks need it to.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors, like the Los Angeles Lakers, may become likely suitors for Haywood Highsmith. Although the Warriors’ roster features solid players on the wing, with the likes of Moses Moody and De’Anthony Melton in the rotation, addressing the depth issues may prove essential.

The Warriors have sustained several injuries this season, with Jimmy Butler‘s ACL injury being the most significant one. Now, with Jonathan Kuminga’s departure, the Dubs’ wing depth has taken a massive hit.

Golden State had plans to address its issues ahead of the deadline, with players like Keon Ellis emerging as targets. However, with the team missing out on all of them, it is clear that turning to the buyout market is their last option.

At 29-25 on the season, the Warriors place eighth in the West, allowing them to compete for one of two playoff spots. But with the intention of securing a playoff berth, the Dubs may aim to add a player like Haywood Highsmith to strengthen their overall depth.

Haywood Highsmith’s Uncertain Return Timeline

While there is reason to believe that Haywood Highsmith could garner some intrigue from teams in the buyout market, his current injury status may suggest otherwise.

Since undergoing surgery in August, the forward is yet to make his debut this season. Given that there is no certain timeline for his return, the Nets’ decision to waive him seems justified.

The latest updates suggest that Highsmith’s availability status may be decided on a week-to-week basis. While promising, given that teams like the Lakers and Warriors may not have the luxury to wait, they may not gain much from pursuing him at this stage.

Instead, Highsmith may garner more interest from a potential title contender looking to solidify its status. Considering that versatile wing players remain in high demand in the NBA, the forward is sure to find himself joining a team in the near future.