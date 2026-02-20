LeBron James’ Status In Doubt Ahead Of Clippers Game As Concern Rises

LeBron James has been downgraded to questionable due to left knee soreness before facing the Clippers.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team USA Stripes forward LeBron James (23) of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on in game two against Team Starsduring the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Going into tonight’s game, the Los Angeles Lakers had a clean injury report for the first time all season. Fresh out of the All-Star break, they were slated to have their full roster available for their rematch against the Clippers.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, however, LeBron James is now listed as questionable for the game due to left knee soreness. It’s an unexpected setback for James, who should be fresh after a week of rest and recovery. At 41 years old, however, LeBron’s durability is more fragile than ever, and that means surprises like this will become more common in his final seasons.

While the King is still likely to suit up and play tonight, that lingering knee pain puts his availability in doubt. It’s just the latest in what has been an injury-riddled campaign for the Lakers star, which began with sciatica that cost him the first 14 games. Now, if LeBron is having knee issues, it could be a sign that his body is finally starting to break down.

Going back over two decades, his attendance has been pretty solid, with only one season below the 50-game threshold (the shortened 2020-21 campaign). Now, with only 28 games left this season, there’s a chance it could happen again if he continues to miss time (he’s already been disqualified for NBA season awards). If this is the start of a physical decline, it couldn’t have come at a worse time, given his two-year, $101.3 million deal is set to expire this summer.

As for the rest of the team, there doesn’t appear to be any further setbacks. With Luka Doncic back and Austin Reaves off his minute restriction, the Lakers still get to enjoy having a loaded roster, even if James doesn’t play. Fortunately, unless the discomfort persists, LeBron is going to be suiting up, giving the Lakers a full arsenal against a desperate Clippers squad.

At 33-21, it’s hard to say where the Lakers rank among the Western elites, but they certainly have enough star power to compete with the best. We already know what Luka and Reaves can do, but if LeBron can save his best game for the most critical moments, it could unlock the best version of this Lakers team.

Either way, with averages of 22.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 50.2% shooting from the field and 30.5% shooting from three this season, LeBron is crucial to their success. His health and durability will make or break this season, and that’s why the Lakers are not taking any chances with his workload or injury management.

ByNico Martinez
