Jaden McDaniels Continues To Throw Shade At Nuggets: ‘Not In The Same Class’

Jaden McDaniels thinks the Nuggets aren't on the Timberwolves' level.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) dribbles upcourt against the Golden State Warriors.

Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves eliminated the Denver Nuggets from the playoffs on Thursday, and Jaden McDaniels is now rubbing salt on their wounds. McDaniels appeared on NBA Today on Friday, where Malika Andrews asked him if he would call Timberwolves-Nuggets a rivalry.

“Yeah, I would say you could say it’s a rivalry,” McDaniels said. “I mean, it’s up there now. I don’t know if we can anymore after we beat them like two, three times, but it’s cool.”

The Nuggets had beaten the Timberwolves 4-1 in the first round back in 2023, but the tables have turned since. The Timberwolves beat them 4-3 in the Western Conference semifinals in 2024 and then 4-2 here in the first round.

Andrews wanted to know whether McDaniels thinks the Nuggets aren’t in the Timberwolves’ class anymore because they have beaten them in the last two playoff series between the teams.

“Basically,” McDaniels said.

McDaniels had already given the Nuggets plenty of bulletin board material, but he isn’t stopping. Perhaps with how they failed to respond during the series, the 25-year-old isn’t too worried.

McDaniels first threw shade after Game 2 by saying everyone on the Nuggets is a bad defender. While they shrugged off the comment publicly, it might have actually ruffled a few feathers.

Then, at the end of Game 4, McDaniels enraged Nikola Jokic by breaking the unwritten rule by scoring instead of dribbling out the clock. Jokic angrily confronted him, sparking an all-out brawl.

All of this ensured McDaniels was going to get a frosty reception once the series shifted back to Denver. He was booed during Game 5, and “McDaniels sucks” chants even broke out. McDaniels claimed he was feeding on the hate and boldly stated they were going to win the next game. It sure didn’t look like they were going to.

The Timberwolves had already lost Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVicenzo for the rest of the series in Game 4, and then had to rule out Ayo Dosunmu and Kyle Anderson for Game 6. Dosunmu had scored 43 points in their huge Game 4 win to put them up 3-1, and all these absences appeared to ensure we were getting a Game 7.

McDaniels, though, had other ideas. He erupted for a career-high 32 points (13-25 FG) and also racked up 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block to power the Timberwolves to victory. To go with the offense, McDaniels also shut down Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, who finished the night with just 12 points on 4-17 shooting from the field. It was a masterclass from the Timberwolves forward.

For the series, McDaniels averaged 17.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game. He has now helped set up a clash with the mighty San Antonio Spurs in the Conference semifinals. McDaniels isn’t throwing any shade at the Spurs just yet.

“I would say if we stay together, we stay locked in and just be listening to our coach and just stay together, that’s what got us through this series, through injuries, through everything, so us staying together, I feel like we could beat anybody,” McDaniels said.

The Spurs are firm favorites, especially with Edwards set to miss the start of the series. He is dealing with a bone bruise and hyperextension in his left knee, and it’s hard to see a scenario in which the Timberwolves beat this juggernaut without him. Confidence will be sky high, though, after pulling off this stunning upset.

Game 1 is on Monday at Frost Bank Center.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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