Josh Hart On Why He Will Never Visit Australia: "That's Like Devil's Playground"

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Knicks guard Josh Hart speaks to the media during a media day press conference at the Madison Square Garden training center
New York Knicks guard Josh Hart has never been one to hold back his opinions, but his latest comments about Australia might be his most hilariously blunt take yet. During a segment of ‘What’s In My Tabs,’ a game created by Google Chrome, Hart and teammate Jalen Brunson were discussing dream vacation destinations when Brunson said he’d love to visit Australia. Hart’s immediate reaction? Absolutely not.

What followed was a comedic yet oddly logical rant that’s been making the rounds on social media: a mix of fear, fascination, and the kind of hyperbole only Josh Hart could deliver with a straight face.

“Never. Never going. Place I would never go. That’s like the devil’s playground, bro. All the venomous creatures. They got kangaroos going up to your porch like nothing. You can’t be in your crib because you got Huntsman spiders.”

“You can’t go to beaches because you got little, like, blue octopuses. Then the worst possible thing is that I just saw a six-foot-five, had to be like 250 pounds. That’s just a gray kangaroo. Wait till you see the red.”

“They had a war on emu. Did you know that? And they lost. There’s kangaroos on the beach. You can’t relax. That’s that spider’s house now. So, no.”

Hart, clearly horrified by the idea of Australia’s wildlife, referenced one of the internet’s favorite Australian stories, the ‘Emu War’ of 1932, when Australian soldiers famously failed to eliminate the country’s population of flightless birds. The clip, while hilarious, paints a vivid picture of Hart’s genuine disbelief at how chaotic he perceives Australia to be.

His combination of humor and exaggeration instantly resonated with fans, sparking both laughter and debate across social media. Australians, known for embracing their country’s bizarre wildlife, jokingly invited Hart to ‘face the kangaroo,’ while others applauded him for saying what many quietly think, that Australia might just be a bit too wild for comfort.

For those unfamiliar with Australia’s ecosystem, it’s not hard to see where his anxiety comes from. The country is home to some of the world’s most venomous creatures, including snakes, jellyfish, and spiders. Yet, millions of Australians coexist with them daily without incident. Still, to someone like Hart who grew up in Maryland and now lives in New York, the idea of sharing a neighborhood with giant spiders or boxing kangaroos is more nightmare than novelty.

Ultimately, Hart’s rant was less about Australia itself and more about his animated personality: a reminder of why he’s become one of the NBA’s most entertaining voices off the court. Whether he’s talking about basketball, video games, or kangaroos, Josh Hart finds a way to turn every conversation into comedy gold.

So, while Brunson may still have Australia on his bucket list, one thing’s clear: if the Knicks ever play an exhibition game down under, Josh Hart’s probably not boarding that flight.

