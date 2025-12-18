Knicks Rule Out Multiple Starters Ahead Of Pacers Matchup

The Knicks will be without several rotation players for Thursday’s game against the Pacers following their NBA Cup win.

Dec 13, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts on the court during the second quarter against against the Orlando Magic at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fresh off their NBA Cup championship, the New York Knicks return to action Thursday night under far different circumstances. A long injury report will force New York to navigate a short-handed matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

For the Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns (knee soreness), Josh Hart (rectus abdominis strain), and Mitchell Robinson (ankle management) have all been ruled out. Miles McBride and Landry Shamet remain sidelined with longer-term injuries, while OG Anunoby (knee contusion) is available and expected to play.

Meanwhile, Indiana is dealing with significant absences of its own. Kam Jones (G League assignment), Ben Sheppard (left calf strain), Aaron Nesmith (left knee sprain), Obi Toppin (right foot stress fracture), and Tyrese Haliburton (right Achilles tendon tear) have all been ruled out, leaving the Pacers without several core rotation pieces and their franchise star.

At 6-20 this season, Haliburton’s extended absence has been painful for the Pacers, who sit 14th in the East after making the Finals in June. While this season has been difficult, it is the expected result as the franchise bides its time until Haliburton’s recovery. Their clash with the Knicks tonight is a chance to make a statement against a weakened opponent, but Jalen Brunson will surely have something to say.

As one of the only proven stars left standing, the absences place a heavier burden on Brunson, as opposing defenses can key in without fear of multiple scoring threats. He will be asked to control tempo, create consistently, and carry the scoring load against a depleted but motivated Pacers group. Unfortunately, the road does not get any easier from here.

Thursday’s game comes at a demanding point in New York’s schedule. Just two nights removed from their NBA Cup title run on Tuesday, the Knicks will immediately turn around for the second night of a back-to-back against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. Managing minutes and surviving this stretch may be just as important as the final result, especially with health already a concern so early in the grind.

Fortunately, at 18-7, the Knicks have built a cushion between themselves and the third seed. Even if they struggle over the next few games, they will still be in a favorable position to finish in the top four and secure home-court advantage for the playoffs.

Ultimately, as long as Brunson, Towns, and Anunoby are healthy when it matters, the Knicks can compete with any team in the league, something they proved during their NBA Cup run this year.

This matchup tonight may not look glamorous on paper, but it will test the Knicks’ depth and resilience just days after lifting a trophy. Short-handed or not, New York still has expectations to meet, especially with a busy stretch ahead. How they navigate this stretch without key contributors could go a long way in defining their momentum as the season moves forward.

