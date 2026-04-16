Cutino Mobley Claims Victor Wembanyama Wouldn’t Survive ’90s Physical Centers

10-year NBA veteran Cuttino Mobley has made a bold claim about San Antonio Spurs' center Victor Wembanyama's ability to survive in his position if he played in the 1990s.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
5 Min Read
Dec 13, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) stands on the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama is getting ready for his first experience of NBA Playoff basketball after leading the San Antonio Spurs to a 62-20 record and earning the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Despite doubts being cast over the Spurs’ youth and Wembanyama’s ability to lead a team offensively, the franchise and its star player have both excelled this season.

Wembanyama is averaging 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks and is expected to be an MVP finalist alongside Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, while also being expected to win Defensive Player of the Year unanimously. The 7’4″ center is already changing the NBA after being hyped up for years before he came over to the league in 2023.

Wembanyama’s skill at his size makes him play more with the ball in his hands and on the perimeter than a center of his size ever has historically. As a result, on a recent episode of FanDuel TV’s ‘Run It Back,’ former NBA guard Cuttino Mobley, who played from 1998 to 2008, claimed that Wembanyama isn’t a center and wouldn’t survive in the ’90s, while comparing him to Kevin Garnett and Kevin Durant.

“I don’t think he’s a center. He’s just a ball player, he’s just tall. He’s doing tween tween behind fades, that’s not a center. I mean, the closest thing I’ve seen is… Kevin Garnett in what was it, ’90… You couldn’t beat him. And then there’s KD that came along, and that’s Wemby basically.”

Mobley then ridiculed the idea of Wembanyama playing as a center in the ’90s due to the physicality of the game back then, especially center play with bruisers like Alonzo Mourning, Patrick Ewing, Shaquille O’Neal, and Rik Smits around.

“If you’re going to play center, Wemby, during my time – Alonzo Mourning, Patrick Ewing, Shaquille O’Neal. Roughed up? You are sitting on the bench. You’re not playing, bruh. Rik Smits would kill you. It’s not the same world.”

Every player who had their heyday in the physicality-driven era of the ’80s and ’90s tends to have this view on modern basketball. They aren’t wrong in saying that either, as NBA rule changes over the last two decades have reduced the game’s physicality and allowed on-ball players to thrive and showcase their skill without worrying about getting outmuscled by physical defenders.

All the players Mobley mentioned would struggle to keep up with Wembanyama defensively if he insisted on matching up with them on the perimeter and attacking the rim instead of playing traditional center post-up basketball.

If Wembanyama came up in the ’90s instead of now, he’d likely adjust his game accordingly for what was needed at that time. If he were a completely non-shooting defensive powerhouse at center, he’d still be a prized player but not have the all-time trajectory he does now. After all, Rudy Gobert still isn’t getting his respect as a defender despite being the prototypical rim-protecting defensive center, primarily because he’s not an impactful offensive player outside the rim.

Wembanyama has consciously developed a perimeter skillset to be impossible to guard. If he’s getting beaten up inside, he can take any center out onto the perimeter and attack them from there. His defensive reach alone has already made him the most impactful defender the league has seen in a generation. The skills he’s developed are what all No. 1 scoring options in the NBA need to have.

Wembanyama isn’t content with being just a 7’4″ defensive phenom; he wants to be remembered as one of the most influential players of his generation. He can’t do that by listening to what players of a bygone era believe, as the game needs to evolve.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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