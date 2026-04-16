4 Best John Collins Landing Spots In Free Agency Amid Latest Rumors

The Los Angeles Clippers‘ postseason aspirations were crushed after a 126-121 loss to the Golden State Warriors, which eliminated them from the play-in tournament. Having entered the offseason, several questions will be raised about the status of some players on the roster.

While many players are likely to be on the way out, John Collins could potentially find himself returning to L.A. next season. However, according to The Athletic’s Law Murray, there may be some conditions involved, as he wrote:

“Collins was a great locker-room fit, but the Clippers will have competition for his services if he doesn’t reach an extension before unrestricted free agency. The many adjustments in his role, from position to whether he started, will be something that needs to be considered.”

John Collins was acquired by the Clippers in a trade in the offseason last year. Since he was on an expiring contract, valued at $26.5 million, the forward brought value both as a player and as an asset to gain future cap flexibility.

In his brief tenure with the Clippers, Collins has been solid, averaging 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 55.2% from the field and 40.6% from three-point range. Having appeared in 69 games this season, he also proved himself to be a reliable presence on the floor.

While L.A.’s interest in keeping him is understandable, it is safe to assume that other teams may be equally inclined to sign him. Hence, we explore four potential landing spots for John Collins if the Clippers fail to re-sign him in the summer.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors may prove to be an intriguing destination for the 28-year-old big man. Although the Warriors recently dismantled the Clippers to move on to the next round of the play-in tournament, there is reason to believe that he could be a solid addition to their roster next season.

The Dubs have typically benefited from having a versatile forward in their rotation. While the role is currently being played by Al Horford, it is abundantly clear that, at 39, Horford is past his best.

Collins’ offensive versatility and athletic ability give him the flexibility to fit into different offensive systems. While he may not immediately pair well with a player like Stephen Curry, he certainly has the tools to be a solid contributor in the rotation.

Currently, the Warriors appear to be on a roll, especially with the duo of Curry and Kristaps Porzingis leading the team. However, with rumors suggesting that the big man may wish to leave the Bay Area in the summer, the Dubs could take a flyer on John Collins if he is available in free agency.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat recently crashed out of the play-in tournament following a heartbreaking and marginally controversial 127-126 OT loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

While Miami has some solid pieces on the roster, it is apparent that they need more depth in the frontcourt. Although Bam Adebayo has been reliable and Kel’el Ware has been promising, the lack of size has hurt Miami when it matters. Thus, pursuing a versatile forward like John Collins may prove worthwhile.

John Collins may not be on par with Adebayo as a defensive player, but it is difficult to overlook his ability to stretch the floor and contribute on offense. When additionally factoring in Nikola Jovic‘s unfortunate regression this season, it may be more meaningful for the Heat to pursue a more durable frontcourt option.

As a championship franchise, missing the playoffs is truly unbecoming. Hence, it seems logical to expect the Heat to undergo a retooling process in the summer.

Given John Collins’ performance this season, his contract demands may be slightly rich for the Heat. However, should the team succeed in freeing up some cap space, the forward may be worth considering.

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns will be entering Friday night’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors with the intention of securing the eighth seed in the West. Even if they win, a first-round matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder suggests that their chances of advancing are slim.

While this may be considered disheartening, this is actually quite promising. In light of the offseason the Suns had last year, bouncing back this quickly is beyond impressive. Having formed a solid core featuring Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks, and Jalen Green, Phoenix has the potential to be competitive moving forward. However, they will need more pieces.

Currently, the Suns are served by a reliable veteran in Royce O’Neale, who contributes with solid defense and elite perimeter shooting. While this has undoubtedly been valuable, the Suns must make some roster upgrades to become a real playoff contender.

Trades may certainly be one of the ways to do this, but pursuing John Collins in free agency may prove equally worthwhile.

As a young player, John Collins’ timeline aligns perfectly with Brooks and Booker. Given that his skill set also pairs well with the Suns’ star players, adding him may boost the team’s offensive output and interior presence, though it could affect their defensive integrity.

On the Suns, John Collins would have a better chance of becoming a starter, potentially earning him a larger role in the rotation. If he fulfills his potential, he could be a significant asset for Phoenix.

Los Angeles Lakers

This may be the most unlikely of the four teams mentioned in this list, but from a financial perspective, it may be the most feasible.

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ strategy since the offseason has involved maintaining salary cap flexibility to make moves in the free agency window this year and next year. Given that they have a considerable amount coming off the books in the offseason, the Lakers will reap the benefits of this approach.

Given that players like John Collins will become available if they don’t strike deals with their current teams, the Purple and Gold have enough cap space to offer lucrative deals to players who may have an impact.

In all fairness, apart from the money, the Lakers could be a terrific fit for John Collins. By pairing the big man with a superstar point guard like Luka Doncic, the Purple and Gold may be able to bring out the best in Collins as a pick-and-roll threat.

Given that he enjoyed some of his best seasons in the NBA acting as a pick-and-roll partner for Trae Young with the Atlanta Hawks, there is no reason to believe the same formula wouldn’t be successful in L.A.