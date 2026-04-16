LeBron James’ New Akron Restaurant Creates Jobs For “I PROMISE” Families

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is primarily known for his exploits on the basketball court. As the NBA’s all-time scoring leader and the holder of several other records, James is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in NBA history.

As impressive as this is, LeBron James also has a massive business empire off the court, headlined by his media company, The SpringHill Company, among many others. Having embraced the life of an entrepreneur outside of the NBA, James recently expanded his portfolio with another venture in the hospitality space.

On April 1, 2026, the LeBron James Family Foundation opened a restaurant named Buckets in the foundation’s community hub, House Three Thirty, in James’ hometown of Akron, Ohio. The restaurant’s theme seems quite simple, serving fried chicken in large buckets. While the quantity of food is appealing by itself, it is the humanistic aspect that demands more attention.

The staff at Buckets are reportedly hired from participants in the “I PROMISE” program, an initiative by the LeBron James Family Foundation to help at-risk students in Akron.

The “I PROMISE” school was an ambitious undertaking by the non-profit organization, which began with its first batch in 2018. The program served as a public school providing education, free meals, and transportation for students.

However, it also provided support to students’ families. Aside from housing and financial services, it also gave the students an opportunity to pursue further education at the University of Akron.

Since 2018, the first batch of students included 193 graduates who moved on to study at the University of Akron or Kent State University. Among these, Anthony Claytor was the first to graduate from Kent State University in May 2024.

In this regard, LeBron James’ latest venture is much more than just a family restaurant serving up comfort food. It is a means of creating jobs for the families involved with the “I PROMISE” program.

During a press release about the restaurant, James shared an exciting quote with AFROTECH, stating:

“I’ve been to restaurants in cities all over the world. This one is different. When I learned what Buckets was about and all the details that go into the experience, I couldn’t wait to share it. To be able to create jobs and change families’ lives in this new way, not to mention the unbelievable menu and experience you have to see to appreciate, is something I’m really excited about.”

As mentioned earlier, Buckets is but the latest addition to LeBron James’ ever-expanding portfolio, and is far from being his first venture in the food and beverage sector. The Lakers’ superstar was an early investor in Blaze Pizza, owning a 10% stake before divesting in 2017, reportedly earning a 35:1 return on his initial investment.

He also co-founded a sports nutrition company named “Ladder” alongside Hollywood icon and legendary bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger. Although this brand was acquired by OpenFit in 2020, he and Schwarzenegger remain minority shareholders.