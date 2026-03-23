LeBron James Holds 5 Out Of 10 All-Time Regular Season Records

LeBron James owns five of the NBA’s biggest all-time records after 23 seasons.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) on the court against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

LeBron James is not chasing records anymore. He is sitting on top of them. After 23 seasons, LeBron now holds five of the ten most important all-time regular-season records. That list alone explains his longevity and control over the game.

He owns the record for most seasons played with 23. No one else has reached that mark while staying relevant deep into the final years. He also holds the record for most minutes played at 60,710. That number reflects durability and workload. It shows how often teams have depended on him.

Then comes volume.

LeBron is the all-time scoring leader with 43,241 points. He also leads in total field goals made with 15,889. Add in the record for most games played at 1,612, recently passing Robert Parish, and the picture becomes clear. He has been available, productive, and consistent for over two decades.

Those five records alone define a career.

But his position across other categories strengthens the case further.

He ranks second all-time in wins with 1,041, trailing only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who sits at 1,074. He is also second in free throws made with 8,837, behind Karl Malone at 9,787. He sits fourth in assists with 11,925, sixth in three-pointers made (2,626), and sixth in steals (2,403).

This is not a one-dimensional resume.

He has impacted scoring, playmaking, efficiency, and durability. Few players dominate even two of those areas. LeBron covers all of them.

The timeline matters.

In his early years with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he carried heavy scoring loads. With the Miami Heat, he refined efficiency and defense. Back in Cleveland, he balanced scoring with playmaking. With the Los Angeles Lakers, he shifted again, becoming more of a facilitator while still producing points.

That evolution allowed him to keep adding numbers without falling off.

He now holds 44 major NBA records after passing Parish in games played. That total includes both regular-season and playoff marks. It also includes unique milestones, like being the only player with 40,000 regular-season points and 50,000 combined points across regular season and playoffs.

Even now, he is still producing. In his 23rd season, LeBron is averaging 21.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists while shooting 51.4% from the field. Those are not farewell numbers. Those are starting-caliber numbers on a contender.

That is the difference. Most players hold records because they peaked high. LeBron holds records because he stayed elite for longer than anyone else. The gap between him and the rest of the league continues to grow.

Some of these records will be hard to approach. Matching his scoring requires both talent and health. Matching his minutes requires decades of consistency. Matching his seasons requires avoiding decline for over 20 years.

That combination is rare. LeBron did not just break records. He stretched them.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Clippers vs. Bucks Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like