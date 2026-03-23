Clippers vs. Bucks Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

There is a real amount of pressure packed into this one at Intuit Dome on Monday, March 23, at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The Los Angeles Clippers are 35-36, eighth in the West, and 19-15 at home. The Milwaukee Bucks come in at 29-41, 11th in the East, and 13-22 on the road.

The Clippers’ most recent outing was a 138-131 overtime win on Saturday over the Mavericks. The Bucks were also in action Saturday and pulled out a 108-105 win over the Suns.

This is the first meeting of the season, with the rematch set for March 29.

Kawhi Leonard has put up 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists this season, while Darius Garland has produced 18.9 points and 6.9 assists.

For the Bucks, Ryan Rollins is posting 16.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists, and Kyle Kuzma is at 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence.

The shape of the matchup is pretty straightforward. The Clippers want a cleaner half-court game with their wings and guards deciding it late. The Bucks need this one to turn into a shooting contest and a messy fourth quarter.

Injury Report

Clippers

Bradley Beal: Out (left hip fracture)

Bennedict Mathurin: Out (right toe injury recovery)

Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Out (right Lisfranc ligament tear)

Kawhi Leonard: Questionable (left ankle sprain)

John Collins: Probable (left ankle sprain)

Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out (left knee hyperextension, bone bruise)

Kevin Porter Jr.: Out (right knee synovitis)

Kyle Kuzma: Questionable (right Achilles soreness)

Gary Harris: Probable (left groin contusion)

Why The Clippers Have The Advantage

The cleanest case for the Clippers starts with the overall team profile. They own a 117.1 offensive rating, which ranks 12th in the league, and they are shooting 36.4% from three, good for eighth. They also get to the line 25.1 times per game, which ranks 11th. That is not elite across the board, but it is a healthy offensive base against a Bucks team sitting 25th in defensive rating at 118.4.

There is another obvious edge here. The Clippers are at home, and the Bucks are still missing Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Porter Jr., with Kuzma not fully clean either. That is a lot of shot creation and downhill pressure off the floor or in doubt. Meanwhile, the Clippers just got a huge 41-point, 11-assist game from Garland and a strong return from Leonard in the win over the Mavericks, which is exactly the kind of two-man perimeter control this matchup should reward.

The style of the game should also lean toward the home side. The Clippers play slower at a 96.38 pace, and that usually helps the team with better half-court answers. The Bucks do shoot the ball well from deep, but their offense still ranks just 25th at 113.1, and they only score 111.0 points per game. If this settles into a possession-by-possession game in the final six minutes, the Clippers have more reliable ways to create a clean look.

One more thing stands out. The Bucks have gone 3-7 in their last 10, and even the win over the Suns looked like a survival game more than a sustainable template. The Clippers are not exactly dominant, but they did snap a four-game skid Saturday and are still chasing play-in positioning in a much tighter West race. That urgency, plus the home setting, is a real part of the equation.

Why The Bucks Have The Advantage

The Bucks’ case begins with one number that jumps off the page. They are shooting 38.7% from three, which ranks second in the league. That gives them a real upset path in almost any game, especially against a Clippers defense that ranks 19th with a 116.5 defensive rating. If the Bucks can turn this into a night where the ball zips side to side and the role players get clean catch-and-shoot looks, they can put real pressure on the home team.

There is also a ball-movement angle that gives them a chance. The Bucks are averaging 25.8 assists per game, and Saturday’s win over the Suns came with Rollins controlling the game late and the supporting pieces making just enough plays around him. Without Giannis, the offense becomes less forceful, but it can also become more spread out and more dependent on guard decision-making. Against a Clippers team that does not force opponents into a lot of ugly half-court possessions, that version can still work for a night.

The recent head-to-head history is worth noting. The Bucks have won five of the last six against the Clippers over the past three seasons. That does not decide this game, and this roster context is different, but it does show this is not a matchup they automatically struggle with. Add in the fact that the Clippers are still just 35-36 and have been living close to the line for weeks, and there is enough room here for a hot-shooting road performance to make things uncomfortable.

And while the Bucks’ full-season numbers are ugly overall, they did get a reminder on Saturday that they can still steal a game if Rollins plays like a lead guard and the wings hit enough shots around him. Rollins had 26 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists against the Suns, and the Bucks closed that game with real poise in the final seconds. The Clippers are better built for this matchup, but the Bucks still have enough perimeter offense to make it dangerous if the threes show up.

X-Factors

John Collins is a big one for the Clippers. He is averaging 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds this season, and his value in this matchup is pretty clear. The Bucks are thinner and less explosive without Giannis, so Collins can punish them by running the floor, finishing off Leonard and Garland creation, and making the weak side pay when the defense collapses too hard. If he gives the Clippers efficient scoring without needing a heavy touch count, the offense gets a lot easier to trust.

Derrick Jones Jr. is the other local swing piece. He is at 11.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, and he tends to pop in games where activity becomes the separator. The Bucks still have enough shooting to hang around, so Jones’ cutting, transition pressure, and point-of-attack defense could swing a couple of key runs. If he turns this into a game of hustle plays and extra possessions, that helps the Clippers a lot.

Bobby Portis is a big one for the Bucks. He is putting up 13.7 points and 6.4 rebounds, and with Giannis out, his scoring volume becomes much more important. The Bucks need Portis to stretch the floor just enough, rebound his position, and give them a frontcourt scorer who can keep the game from becoming too perimeter-dependent. If he gets going, the Bucks have a lot more offensive flexibility.

AJ Green is the other clear pressure point. He is posting 9.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 40.4% from three. That is exactly the type of specialist who can flip a game like this. The Clippers are going to load up on Rollins whenever they can, so Green’s shooting has to punish that help. If he gets loose for four or five threes, the home side suddenly has a much more annoying night on its hands.

Prediction

I’m taking the Clippers. The Bucks do have one very real route here because second-ranked three-point shooting can keep any underdog alive, and the Clippers are not some lockdown defense. But the full picture still points to the home side. The Clippers have the better offensive structure, the healthier perimeter stars, the stronger home setup, and a matchup that should reward half-court shot creation more than pure chaos. Without Giannis, and probably without a full version of Kuzma, the Bucks are asking for too many clean possessions from too little proven offense.

Prediction: Clippers 117, Bucks 109