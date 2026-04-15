3 Trades The Phoenix Suns Should Explore To Become Real Playoff Contender Next Season

The 2025-26 season has taken an unfortunate turn for the Phoenix Suns after Wednesday night as a 114-110 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in the play-in tournament harmed the Suns’ chances of making the playoffs.

In all fairness, the Suns appeared to be in a vulnerable position even before the season began. After committing to retooling in the offseason last year, Phoenix parted ways with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. This made Devin Booker the sole superstar on the roster and the future of the franchise.

While they made some solid additions in the form of Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and Mark Williams, several turned their backs on the Suns. However, with a 45-37 record (8th in the West), the Suns proved several naysayers wrong.

Although Phoenix still has a chance of making the playoffs this season, considering how stacked the Western Conference is, even in the best-case scenario, they won’t make it far. Thus, given Devin Booker’s dreams of returning to the NBA Finals, we explore three trades that could help the Suns become a real playoff threat next season.

The Suns Could Go After Paolo Banchero

As constructed, the Suns’ roster features a talented backcourt and a reliable frontcourt. However, it goes without saying that acquiring an All-Star forward would significantly boost their roster strength. On that note, pursuing Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero may prove to be a worthwhile venture.

Proposed Trade Details

Phoenix Suns Receive: Paolo Banchero, Tristan da Silva

Orlando Magic Receive: Jalen Green, Royce O’Neale, 2027 first-round pick (UTA/CLE/MIN), 2029 first-round pick (HOU swap)

For the Magic, this trade helps them acquire a star-caliber guard in Jalen Green, a reliable veteran in Royce O’Neale, and two first-round picks to expand their draft reserves.

While Orlando may not need another shooting guard, it is apparent that the Desmond Bane experiment hasn’t panned out. Hence, adding a player with more upside who averaged 17.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game this season may prove beneficial.

Similarly, O’Neale has earned a reputation for being a solid perimeter threat with notable defensive upside. Given this season’s averages of 9.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game on 40.8% shooting from three-point range, the Magic may be quite satisfied with his addition.

The pursuit of any star-caliber player in the offseason is ambitious. However, the window to acquire Paolo Banchero may only present itself this year.

There have been several rumors highlighting the tension brewing between Banchero and Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley. While some reports have indicated that the Magic may replace Mosley, given how troublesome the fit with Franz Wagner has been, attempting to pry Banchero away first may be advised.

This season, Banchero hasn’t lived up to his potential. Despite this, he is averaging 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 45.9% from the field.

In many ways, Paolo Banchero would be a natural fit for the Suns. As an athletic and versatile big man, Banchero slides into the lineup comfortably as a reliable scoring option. With players like Dillon Brooks setting a new culture in Phoenix, motivating the forward to fulfill his potential may become easier.

Along with Banchero, the Suns would also acquire Tristan da Silva, who has shown tremendous upside as a 3-and-D player for the Magic this season. With averages of 9.9 points and 3.7 rebounds on 45.0% shooting from the field and 37.4% from three-point range, he could be a valuable contributor off the bench.

The Suns Can Take A Flyer On Ja Morant

An issue that plagued the Suns in the offseason was the lack of a playmaking point guard. While Booker and Green shared duties whenever they were available, it was evident that the lack of a true point guard hurt the team’s offense. Thus, taking a chance on a superstar with low trade value like Ja Morant may be intriguing.

Proposed Trade Details

Phoenix Suns Receive: Ja Morant, Taylor Hendricks

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Jalen Green, Royce O’Neale, 2026 second-round pick (OKC/DAL/PHI), 2029 second-round pick

Despite his intentions of staying with the Grizzlies, Ja Morant’s time with the team appears to be coming to an end. Given that his trade value has taken a major hit this season, the Grizzlies may also try to get the most out of his contract as possible.

Since the team is also undergoing a rebuild, adding young players and necessary veteran depth may help provide some stability around their new core. With that in mind, acquiring Green, O’Neale, and two second-round picks may be suitable.

Morant’s addition addresses several pressing concerns for the Suns. When healthy, Morant remains an elite point guard with noteworthy offensive capabilities. Although he averaged 19.5 points per game, he also posted 8.1 assists per game this season, which could be of interest to Phoenix.

Along with Morant, the Suns would acquire Taylor Hendricks. While he is mentioned in the proposed trade as a salary filler, his averages of 7.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game this season could be intriguing.

Ensuring that Morant remains healthy and doesn’t act rashly will be a challenge for Phoenix. But considering that the roster already features Dillon Brooks, Morant’s former teammate, keeping morale high may not be as much of a problem.

The Suns Can Consider Pursuing Immanuel Quickley

While Colin Gillespie has displayed promise, as mentioned earlier, addressing the lack of a true point guard will be a priority in the offseason. Though there is no shortage of options, Phoenix may see value in considering Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley as a potential trade target.

Proposed Trade Details

Phoenix Suns Receive: Immanuel Quickley

Toronto Raptors Receive: Jalen Green

On paper, this trade may not appear to have much benefit for the Raptors, who have enjoyed considerable success this season, securing a playoff berth after posting a 46-36 record (5th in the East). However, it is worth noting that while Quickley is their point guard, the team’s offense runs through Scottie Barnes.

Barnes’ versatility as a playmaker and RJ Barrett‘s passing skill render Quickley marginally less effective. Thus, acquiring a guard with significantly higher scoring upside like Jalen Green could further boost their offensive production.

For the Suns, acquiring Immanuel Quickley helps shed some salary, but also helps to answer a glaring roster issue. With averages of 16.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game, Quickley possesses the necessary skills to bring the best out of Phoenix’s offense.

By freeing Booker from playmaking duties, the Suns unleash their best scorer. Given how impactful he can be when he’s healthy and paired with a talented point guard, Phoenix could see an immediate turnaround next season.

The Phoenix Suns’ Season May Already Be Over

As things stand, the Phoenix Suns still have a chance of making the playoffs. Despite that, it is safe to say that their season may already be over.

The Suns are set to face the winners of the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors matchup on Wednesday night. Although the Suns tied the season series against the Clippers, the Warriors dominated against them (3-1).

While it seems likely that the Clippers could outlast the Warriors, betting against a title-winning franchise isn’t advisable. Regardless of the matchup, Phoenix will have its work cut out for it.

If the Suns make it out of the play-in tournament, they will face an even tougher matchup in the first round. Given that they would be going up against the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, a team that could sweep them, Phoenix would benefit from shifting its attention to improving over the summer.