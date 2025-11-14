Patrick Beverley Arrested In Texas On Felony Assault Charge

Patrick Beverley was arrested Friday in Texas for allegedly assaulting a family member.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Apr 30, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21) celebrates after scoring a basket during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Patrick Beverley has been arrested in Texas on a third-degree felony charge, according to a report from TMZ Sports. The veteran guard, who last played for the Milwaukee Bucks, is now facing serious legal trouble over an alleged domestic incident.

“Beverley was taken into custody on Friday at the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office in Richmond, Texas,” the report stated. “According to jail records, the charge against Beverley is Assault on a Family Member/Household Member Impeding Breath or Circulation. It’s listed as a third-degree felony.”

Details on the incident remain limited, but based on the charge, Beverley was reportedly involved in a physical altercation involving a choking attempt or similar violence. He has since posted bail and is expected to be released by the end of the day.

“His bail was set at $40,000,” reported TMZ. “He’s expected to be released later in the day.”

Beverley, 37, is a 12-year NBA veteran who hasn’t played since the 2023-24 season. In his prime, he was known as an elite perimeter defender and a relentless pest for opposing ball handlers. His career averages of 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game were modest, but he made his mark in ways that didn’t always show up on the stat sheet.

Labelled as an enforcer, Beverley carved out a role in the league as a defense-first, energy-driven guard. In his media career, that same intensity translated into a loud, often polarizing voice with strong takes and brash delivery.

Now, he’s at the center of a serious scandal that will permanently damage his reputation. Unfortunately, this is not his first time dealing with controversy. Throughout his career, Beverley has had several run-ins both on and off the court.

Back in 2008, he was suspended from the University of Arkansas for plagiarism. In 2015, he was arrested for an unpaid toll fine. In 2024, he was suspended by the NBA for throwing a basketball at fans and for an “inappropriate interaction” with reporters.

More recently, Klay Thompson called him out over disrespectful remarks about Megan Thee Stallion, which drew heavy backlash from players and fans alike.

Still, none of those controversies compares to the gravity of his current situation. Domestic violence has no place in professional sports, and the charge against Beverley will follow him for the rest of his public life. It has likely erased whatever slim chance he had left to return to the NBA.

Even now, Beverley believes he can help a team in the right situation. But after this latest development, any front office thinking about signing him will have to consider the message it sends to the public.

For Patrick Beverley, this may be the end of the road. He was already clinging to the edges of relevance, and this arrest all but seals his fate. No team wants to deal with the distraction or the backlash that comes with signing a player facing such a serious charge. Whatever credibility he built as a player, podcaster, or personality is gone now. He has nobody to blame but himself.

