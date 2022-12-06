Dennis Rodman Told Madonna That He Didn’t Like Her Music Despite Dating Her

Dennis Rodman was one of the biggest icons in the 1990s. He was hugely popular among fans for his amazing ability to grab rebounds and for being a valiant defender. But apart from being a phenomenal athlete, Rodman was equally famous for his activities off the court.

There are a plethora of stories about Dennis Rodman not caring a bit about what people thought of him. The former Chicago Bulls star went through several changes ever since he was a little kid. But that didn't stop the Worm from having a pretty happening dating life.

So much so that Rodman even had a fling with none other than music star Madonna in the 1990s. Although Rodman and Madonna weren't together for that long, they created several memories during that time.

Dennis Rodman Wasn't A Fan Of Madonna's Music

Whenever Rodman has shared aspects of his life when he was with Madonna, more often than not, they have been crazy stories. For example, he revealed that the first time he was in Madonna's bed, he told her that he wasn't the only one who had been there.

Speaking of Rodman's first with Madonna, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Rodman shared that he told the music star that he didn't like her songs.

"I didn't. It's like that wasn't my kind of music. I wasn't turned on when I went down."

Most people consider Madonna as one of the biggest music stars produced by the industry. So for Rodman to say that he didn't like her music on her face received a huge gasp from the audience present in the studio.

Despite that, Rodman and Madonna apparently had a great time together. Because according to Rodman, Madonna offered him $20 million to get her pregnant. The Worm rejected the proposal because he believed having Madonna's child would have been a living hell.

