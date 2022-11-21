Fan Blasts Larsa Pippen In Front Of Marcus Jordan At An NFL Game

Credit: Fadeaway World

The NBA season is on and there are several storylines to follow when it comes to the game itself already. But a perhaps unexpected and bizarre development in 2022 has been the relationship between Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa, and Michael Jordan's son Marcus. Although they initially insisted that they were nothing more than friends, it has become increasingly apparent that the two are involved with one another romantically.

There is no rule against who adults can and cannot be in a relationship with, but some relationships leave a weird taste in people's mouths. MJ and Scottie's relationship is non-existent and his ex-wife dating Michael's son is hardly something that will fill him with joy. And considering that Larsa was married to Scottie when they were teammates and saw Marcus as a kid, it makes the whole situation a little wild.

Larsa Pippen Got Called Out For Dating Marcus Jordan By A Random Fan

Larsa Pippen has been called out for this relationship by someone in the NBA community, Jalen Rose recently spoke about it. But for the most part, people are happy to let the couple do what they like, With the relationship becoming more official now though, the hecklers are starting to come out of the woodwork, as they experienced recently. On a date at an NFL game, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were spotted by a fan, who took a viral video giving Larsa a piece of his mind.

“Hey Larsa, that’s what you doing? You with the boy Mike’s son? You a cold motherf***er, ain’t you? You cold as a motherf***er, homie.”

While the video in itself is a bit funny to look at, the situation really could have escalated quite a bit. But from what can be seen in the video, it seems both took it in good humor and were in fact, laughing about it. They seem to be aware of the ramifications of their relationship, and it will only help them deal with stuff like this, which they're likely to be subjected to.

Whether the relationship is wrong or right, Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are adults who make their own decisions. As such, they can do whatever they please. But with all the context behind their relationship, it's safe to say that this will not be the last either has to hear about it.

