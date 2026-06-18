Iman Shumpert Seemingly Rips Teyana Taylor Over Court-Rushing Moment After Knicks Championship Win

Iman Shumpert appears to roast his ex-wife, Teyana Taylor, for trying to rush the court after the Knicks won the NBA title in Game 5.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Iman Shumpert seemingly takes a shot at Teyana Taylor for court-rushing moment. Mandatory Credit: Fadeaway World
Mandatory Credit: Fadeaway World

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert won his first NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, when it came to becoming a popular face in the league, Shumpert gained fame early in his career with the New York Knicks.

As someone with ties to the Knicks, Iman Shumpert took pride in the franchise’s title success. Still, as many people were celebrating the win in Game 5, with several fans rushing the court, Shumpert seemingly roasted his ex-wife, Teyana Taylor, for trying to do the same.

While addressing the fans who rushed onto the court after the win on “Shump Street,” he commented:

“I didn’t rush the court with everybody because I got to do it. In my mind, when I see random people on the court, I’m like, ‘What you doing?’ Like, you didn’t win for the Knicks. So, sit down.”

 

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Knicks fans have already proven themselves as one of the most passionate fan bases in the sporting world. Despite Game 5 being on the road, many could be seen on the court, celebrating the victory.

Spike Lee, Timothée Chalamet, and Ben Stiller were among the many celebrities to take part in the celebrations. However, Hollywood actress Teyana Taylor was left out, as security seemingly prevented her from rushing the court with the others.

In some ways, it is easy to understand where Iman Shumpert is coming from. It is a monumental occasion for the Knicks to lift the NBA title after 53 years of waiting. To that point, several players who had represented the franchise were invited to celebrate the win.

While it can be argued that fans also have an equal right to be a part of the festivities, rushing the court without necessarily contributing to the victory may diminish the moment.

In this regard, Iman Shumpert’s comments could be viewed as a direct shot at his ex-wife. However, in a follow-up response to the video, Teyana Taylor revealed what had actually happened.

“A few things here,” she commented. “I was minding my business on FaceTime, then I started walking towards the proper entrance and was actually stopped by the first young lady you see talking to me. Then KAT’s dad and a few others told me to come in right there, where they had seen me. Then the other lady came over. I think she was just a little overwhelmed, lol. It was a lot happening. She was def over doing her job, but at least she was doing it! lol And honestly, EVERYBODY had a hard time getting onto the court at some point. I just wasn’t willing to rush or trample my way in.”

“Trust me, I had everything I needed to have. I simply had to walk down to the proper entry. I was perfectly fine and on the court less than about 60 seconds after this was recorded. I had an absolute blast!”

Taylor’s statement presents a completely different outlook on the topic, potentially negating Iman Shumpert’s comments (if they were directed at her).

For all intents and purposes, if Taylor’s comment holds, she basked in the Knicks’ title glory with the team and the other fans while doing so in an orderly fashion. Considering that she has been a Knicks fan since before her marriage to Iman Shumpert (2013-2024), it is safe to say that the actress deserved this moment as much as anyone else.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
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