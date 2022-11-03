Skip to main content

Mikayla Demaiter Wearing Michael Jordan's Space Jam Costume Goes Viral

Every now and then, one beautiful woman steals the heart of many NBA fans. When they do something related to the beautiful game and the association, some people just don't know how to act. 

It's pretty common to see fans losing it over beautiful girls like Taylor Rooks or Joy Taylor, but sometimes, somebody who isn't completely involved in the game can make a lot of noise around the community. 

We already have seen that with golf star Paige Spiranac, who's been involved in more controversies than happy moments with NBA fans. Still, we can see other women doing their best to look great, delighting fans in the process. 

Of course, this doesn't mean girls dress up for men, but most of the time, when they wear something that reminds people of something memorable, it's very much appreciated. That's what happened with Mikayla Demaiter, a popular hockey influencer who decided to go as an iconic character of the 90s for Halloween. 

Demaiter decided to pay tribute to the greatest basketball player of all time by wearing a costume inspired by the movie that took his popularity to new heights. Demaiter shared a couple of pics of herself wearing a Space Jam-inspired costume for Halloween. 

The best part of it is that she didn't use the new version of Space Jam to create this costume. Instead, she went old school and used the same uniform MJ and the Tune Squad wore in the 1996 film. 

"dressed up as the love of your life for halloween this year," she wrote on Twitter. 

She made a big impression on fans, who never stopped praising her and telling her how beautiful she looked in that costume. It's unclear if Mikayla is a big Michael Jordan fan, but she definitely nailed this costume. 

In an era where many people go with the current trends, the model returned to her childhood and killed it with this one. That iconic movie got a very impressive homage now, and Demaiter definitely got a lot more fans after showing this costume. 

