Katt Williams Takes Shots At Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Converse In Anthony Edwards’ New Adidas Ad

Katt Williams is calling out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Anthony Edwards’ new Adidas ad. The comedian made headlines this week after firing shots at both SGA and Converse, praising Edwards as the league’s next great star while mocking his competition in classic Katt Williams fashion.

“Y’all done f***ed up. I mean you saw what happened last season, right? [Edwards] led the league in threes, as a dunker,” said Williams.

Katt Williams fires shots at SGA and Converse in Anthony Edwards' new adidas ad "He's lucky his game is as smooth as his little poems, because them shoes? No thank you. The game left that brand behind for a reason."

Williams’ delivery struck the perfect balance between humor and venom, and his comments immediately sparked conversation online. Fans were quick to connect his remarks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who’s become known for his smooth game and partnership with Converse. While Williams never mentioned SGA by name, his references were sharp enough that no one missed the point.

“Now I know what you’re all going to say, there’s a certain two-guard not named Anthony Edwards who’s all the rage right now. I can’t deny it, he’s doing his thing. But he’s lucky his game is smooth as his little poems because them shoes, no thank you. The game left that brand behind for a reason. What else are we bringing back, cigarettes in the locker room?”

Edwards vs. Shai may be the NBA’s most interesting rivalry right now. As two young athletes on the rise, they’ve been tapped as the future faces of the game, and they are constantly in each other’s way.

The latest example is the 2025 playoffs, when the two stars faced off in the Western Conference Finals. The Thunder defeated Minnesota en route to the championship, but it seems inevitable that they’ll meet again in the near future.

Until then, Ant will take any and every opportunity he can to chip away at Shai’s legacy. As the NBA’s reigning MVP and champion, he cannot deny the man’s got game. What he can do is make things a little more personal by attacking his brand.

For Edwards, Converse is a lesser sneaker company that cannot compete with the likes of Adidas, Nike, or Under Armour. Similarly, he sees himself as a higher tier than his most worthy competitors, like SGA, on the basketball court.

Ultimately, it’s just a small jab between two friendly competitors, but it’s still fun to see when a budding rivalry transcends the game itself. Of course, for Edwards to actually surpass Gilgeous-Alexander, he’ll have to beat him in the playoffs, just like Shai did with the Thunder this past summer.

The good news is that after dropping 41 points in his season debut, Edwards is on track for his best stretch yet. With Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle, and Jaden McDaniels, he can lead the Timberwolves deep into the playoffs and finally get revenge on Shai for his previous defeat.

In the end, this rivalry is bigger than sneakers or marketing. It is about pride and legacy. Both Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are rising icons who represent the future of the league, and every subtle dig only fuels the competition between them. If their paths cross again in the playoffs, the stage will be set for another classic showdown that could decide not just bragging rights but who truly owns the spotlight in this new era of NBA superstardom.