Maverick Carter Pulls Out Of Bid To Create Rival NBA League

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Maverick Carter
March 6, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) speaks with businessman Maverick Carter (left) during a stoppage in play in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Maverick Carter has officially stepped away from “Project B.” According to ESPN, LeBron James’ longtime business partner confirmed that he has left the bid to create a new basketball league, which has now shifted its focus toward launching a women’s basketball competition designed to rival the WNBA.

“Multiple player agents, current and former league executives, and support staffers told ESPN they’d been recruited to join the league ahead of a possible 2026 launch,” wrote Brian Windhorst. “At times, this recruitment involved superstar LeBron James’ longtime business partner Maverick Carter, who worked as an adviser to the league for months. Carter confirmed to ESPN he has left the venture, which calls itself Project B, and its representatives said in media interviews it is now focusing on starting a women’s basketball league to rival the WNBA.”

Carter is LeBron’s trusted business partner, and he was enlisted in January to advise a group of investors seeking to raise $5 billion. Although LeBron wants to become an owner in the future, he was reportedly never directly connected to this project.

The group was reportedly recruiting player agents, former league executives, and team staffers ahead of a possible 2026 launch. The league would have been a direct rival to the NBA, backed by powerful Saudi investment funds. It would have featured six men’s teams and six women’s teams, with games played around the world. With Carter’s influence, it might have thrived as an alternative to the NBA, but we may never get the chance to find out.

Though Carter was initially advising the operation, his departure marks a major change in direction for the venture. The new plan centers on creating an independent women’s league that could potentially compete with the WNBA for talent, exposure, and sponsorships.

While risky, women’s basketball offers investors a clean slate. It’s an untapped market brimming with potential. If they play their cards right and take advantage of the expected WNBA lockout, they could become a major force in women’s basketball by the end of the year.

Still, the NBA has its own expansion plans and will not wait for competitors to catch up. As they explore Europe and other locations, Adam Silver has already taken the first steps toward making it a reality.

Whatever Carter saw out there with investors may have been enough to pique his interest, but it wasn’t enough to hold it. Now, he’s out of the business entirely to pave the way for an NBA expansion.

Carter’s exit may also distance LeBron James’ business network from the project altogether. While he did not offer a reason for leaving, his confirmation to ESPN makes it clear that he is no longer involved in the league’s development. Project B, meanwhile, continues to build toward its ambitious goal of redefining women’s basketball on a professional level.

For Maverick Carter, stepping away from the project may simply be a matter of timing and opportunity. His focus has always been on long-term ventures that align with LeBron’s brand and values, and the shifting priorities of this startup may not have matched that vision. Still, the idea of a rival women’s league could change the future of the sport if executed correctly. Whether Carter finds his way back into the fold or pivots to something new, his influence on the business side of basketball will continue to shape conversations about where the game is headed next.

