Luka Doncic Appears To Laugh Off Dennis Schroder’s Attempt To Talk Trash To Him

Dennis Schroder had some words for Luka Doncic in the first quarter of the Sacramento Kings‘ preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Friday. Schroder was not pleased about Doncic drawing a foul, but the Slovenian had little interest in talking to him and appeared to laugh off the trash talk attempt.

“I’m not f***ing with you,” Doncic appeared to say.

Luka Doncic after exchanging words with Dennis Schroder “I’m not fu*king with you” pic.twitter.com/gfkjysSdSW — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) October 19, 2025

It wasn’t all too long ago, of course, that these two faced off in a high-stakes clash, and there might be a bit of a carry-over from that. Schroder had helped Germany beat Doncic’s Slovenia 99-91 in the quarterfinals of EuroBasket 2025. The five-time All-Star was in foul trouble in that contest and was particularly upset after getting his fourth one. Schroder was the one who had drawn that foul, and Doncic made the money gesture at the officials in response.

While Slovenia’s journey ended there, Germany made it all the way to the Final and beat Turkey 88-83 to win the gold. Schroder was named EuroBasket MVP and was joined by Doncic on the tournament’s All-Star Five.

Schroder previously led Germany to glory at the FIBA World Cup in 2023 and was named MVP of that tournament as well. His exploits on the international stage have seen him get consideration for the Hall of Fame, and deservedly so.

Doncic’s international resume isn’t quite as impressive, but he is obviously a much better player. Schroder has been a very good role player for years, but the Slovenian is a superstar.

Doncic shone in this preseason game against the Kings, too, putting up 31 points (8-16 FG), five rebounds, nine assists, one steal, and one block. The 26-year-old had his way with that defense, but the Lakers still ended up losing 117-116 to finish their preseason with a 1-5 record.

Schroder had a pretty good game as well, recording 25 points (10-17 FG), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal. His efforts ensured the Kings at least got a win in the preseason after losing their first three games. They will now kickstart their regular season against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center on Wednesday at 10 PM ET.

As for the Lakers, they are in action against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday at 10 PM ET.