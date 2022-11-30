Skip to main content

"Adidas Socks While Wearing Nikes Sneakers Is Never Acceptable," JR Smith Made An Interesting Statement About Two Companies

After playing for a few years in the NBA, most players pledge their loyalty to a single brand. Be it Nike, Adidas, Puma, or any brand for that matter. All of these brands have some big-name stars signed with them.

In exchange for providing huge endorsement money, sneakers, kits, and whatnot, all they ask in return for in loyalty. However, there are times when players have switched brands. But one thing that is never acceptable in the business is combining the gears of two brands while being signed to one. Former NBA player JR Smith recently reminded people of just that with a tweet.

Adidas socks while wearing Nikes sneakers is never acceptable.

Smith directly called out people who mix Adidas socks and Nike sneakers or vice versa with his tweet. Although Smith is no longer part of the NBA, fans still love to see him here and there from time to time. Earlier, when they saw him practicing with LeBron James, fans absolutely loved it.

Was JR Smith's Tweet In Reference To Former U.S. President Barack Obama?

While fans love seeing JR Smith's unfiltered takes on the NBA, the focus right now is Smith's tweet regarding people mixing and matching Adidas and Nike gear. Although Smith didn't name anyone in his tweet, and it seemed like a general statement, an Instagram page connected the tweet to former United States president Barack Obama.

Obama is known for his interest in basketball, and fans have seen the former U.S. president attend NBA games a plethora of times. In the above-attached Instagram post, Obama can be seen playing pickup basketball in the picture, and the page noticed that he was wearing Nike sneakers but Adidas socks.

Well, since Obama is not sponsored by either brand, he can mix and match all he wants. Had an NBA player done this, it would have been even more interesting, and JR Smith's tweet would have gone viral.

