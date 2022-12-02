Skip to main content

Allen Iverson Reveals He Was Embarrassed After Iconic Ty Lue Step-Over

Allen Iverson Reveals He Was Embarrassed After Iconic Ty Lue Step-Over

Allen Iverson made history in the 2001 NBA Finals. It's not often that we praise the losers of a Finals series, but what LeBron James did against the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and what Allen Iverson did against the Los Angeles Lakers in 2001 are 2 of the best performances by players on the losing team.

The commonality between Iverson and LeBron James is that they had monster games in their losses. The difference is, Iverson managed to get at least one win. That win was the only loss the Lakers fell to that entire postseason, going 16-1 in the playoffs after sweeping the Western Conference.  

Iverson had 48 points in Game 1 to pull off a shocking upset against the Lakers. In the same game, Iverson stepped over then-Lakers' player Tyronn Lue. Both Lue and Iverson have spoken about this incident before, but Iverson revealed to Kevin Hart that he felt embarrassed. 

"No. I was so embarrassed man. It was terrible, that's my guy." 

Ty Lue got the last laugh when he lifted the NBA Championship on the Lakers. While he was just a rotational player, he got to leave with a ring on his finger while Iverson just has the memories of his legendary 48-point performance.

Is Allen Iverson Underrated Or Overrated?

Due to the cultural impact Iverson had, it's hard to find an objective way of analyzing his career. Many think his off-court impact and iconic highlight compilations have made people remember him as a greater player than he was. Similarly, many that see criticisms feel he's overly criticized due to his popularity.

What everyone should be able to agree upon is that Iverson was an absolute treat to watch. His 2001 Finals run was legendary, even though his career petered out far sooner than it should have. Nonetheless, Iverson wouldn't be as impactful as he is if he was overrated. His peers loved him, the fans love him, and the game of basketball loves him. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Allen Iverson Reveals He Was Embarrassed After Iconic Ty Lue Step-Over
NBA Media

Allen Iverson Reveals He Was Embarrassed After Iconic Ty Lue Step-Over

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Dennis Rodman Once Revealed He Only Dated White Women Because Of Receiving Bad Treatment From Black Women
NBA Media

Dennis Rodman Once Revealed He Only Dated White Women Because Of Receiving Bad Treatment From Black Women

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Milwaukee Bucks

By Aaron Abhishek
Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans Mock Chris Paul And Devin Booker Because Of Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner: "Dynamic Duos"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Mock Chris Paul And Devin Booker Because Of Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner: "Dynamic Duos"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Luka Doncic Was Pissed Off At His Teammates After They Made A Horrible Turnover
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Was Pissed Off At His Teammates After They Made A Horrible Turnover

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Lakers Fans Are Mad After Hearing Khris Middleton Will Make His Season Debut Against Their Team
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Mad After Hearing Khris Middleton Will Make His Season Debut Against Their Team

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Detroit Pistons
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Detroit Pistons

By Aaron Abhishek
kanye paul kim
NBA Media

Kanye West Alleges That He Caught Chris Paul Sleeping With Kim Kardashian

By Lee Tran
Charles Barkley Says Luka Doncic Needs To Learn How To Play Without The Ball
NBA Media

The Mavericks Are Only 2-5 In Their Last 7 Games Despite Luka Doncic Almost Averaging A Triple-Double In That Time

By Lee Tran
Kevin Durant's Unexpected Response To A Nets Fan That Said The Team Will Win The Championship And He Will Be The MVP
NBA Media

Former NBA Guard Believes Kevin Durant Spoke With Nets Teammates Before Making Negative Comments About Them

By Lee Tran
heat celtics
NBA Media

Tyler Herro Says The Miami Heat Are Close To The Boston Celtics' Level

By Lee Tran
Allen Iverson Says Ja Morant Is 'The Real Deal'
NBA Media

Allen Iverson Says Ja Morant Is 'The Real Deal'

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kendrick Perkins Gets Brutally Roasted On-Air By Malika Andrews
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Gets Brutally Roasted On-Air By Malika Andrews

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Debate Which Player Threw Up After Five Minutes Of Working Out With Stephen Curry
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Which Player Threw Up After Five Minutes Of Working Out With Stephen Curry

By Ishaan Bhattacharya