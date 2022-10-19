Skip to main content

Andre Iguodala's NSFW Reaction To Draymond Green Chatting With LeBron James During The Game: "Iggy Is Wild For Doing That Gesture With All Due Respect."

The Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against each other in the 2022-23 NBA season opener. The Dubs were touted as the heavy favorites to win the game and start their new season with a statement win. As expected, the Dubs did just that and dominated the Lakers throughout the game.

After the final buzzer, the scoreline was 123-109 in favor of the 2022 NBA season. It was a great night for them as they also received their championship rings after winning the NBA title last season.

Everything was going well for the team until Draymond Green decided to joke with LeBron James mid-game. Usually, there's nothing with doing that. But in Green's case, he has been sitting on the hot seat for the last few weeks due to his fight with Jordan Poole.

The Warriors Bench Didn't Appreciate Draymond Green Joking Around With LeBron James

Ever since Green signed with Klutch Sports Group, many believe that the Warriors' veteran has surrendered his loyalty to LeBron James. As a result, Green has been berated several times for being too close to LeBron, even though they play for different franchises.

Speaking of the incident in tonight's game when Green and James shared a joke with each other, the players on the Dubs' bench were visibly frustrated with Green's behavior.

Most fans noticed the reaction of the Warriors' bench as they looked at Green while making faces. But the highlight of the clip was Andre Iguodala's NSFW reaction.

The Warriors veteran used a sucking gesture when Green was sharing a joke with LeBron. With each passing day, it seems like Dray is losing the respect of his teammates. This incident is yet another example of it. All these recent events around Green suggest that the Warriors organization has arguably decided to part ways with him because the players are certainly acting in that manner.

