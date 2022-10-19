Skip to main content

Video: LeBron James And Draymond Green Share A Joke During Golden State Warriors Blowout Of Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James and Draymond Green's budding friendship over the past few seasons has been a surprise for most of the fans of the league to watch. Their rivalry through the Warriors vs. Cavaliers Finals matchups was quite bitter, but it goes to show what happens on the court is different from real life.

Draymond has been exceptionally complimentary of LeBron in the past few seasons, even saying he'd miss a Warriors game to go watch LeBron break Kareem's scoring record. With rumors of Dray looking to join the Lakers when he's a free agent next, 'Bron and Green were seen sharing a laugh together in the middle of the court during the Lakers' loss on opening night.

People are not fans of Green budding up with LeBron, especially fans of the Warriors. Relationships exist outside the court but that is where they should stay. It's not a good look for 'Bron to be seen laughing with an opposing player on the bench while his team is down 25 points.

What Can The Lakers Do To Rebound From This Loss?

The Los Angeles Lakers really didn't look competitive against the Golden State Warriors, with the gulf between the players' abilities clear as day for everyone to see. A trade might be the solution but it still doesn't make the Lakers good enough to contend atop the Western Conference.

Any hopes of improving the Lakers drastically will come in the offseason when the team hopes to use open cap space to try and lure a free agent to join LeBron and Anthony Davis. Draymond might just be that free agent, with him having a player option on his contract at the end of this season.

Darvin Ham and the organization need to hope that the players available to them can find their rhythm because the Lakers need to improve after such a clear defeat on opening night.   

